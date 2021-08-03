Dallas Mavericks Free Agency Day 1 Recap

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Free Agency started on Monday evening at 5PM central time. The approach from the Dallas Mavericks front office in past years has made this a somewhat traumatizing time of year for Mavericks fans due to the lack of execution of their plan.

The Mavs plan has always been to chase the "big fish" in free agency since their 2011 championship. That strategy has never worked out as whoever they would chase ends up signing elsewhere which in turn leaves the Mavs with scraps.

The approach this offseason under first year GM Nico Harrison appears to be different.

On Monday, the Mavs were busy as free agency officially opened up. There was a very clear strategy for the Mavs: Get more shooting and defense around superstar Luka Doncic.

Tim Hardaway Jr. signed a 4 year, $74 million deal. Hardaway is coming off back to back seasons shooting 39% from 3. This is a move that isn't flashy but necessary for the current construction of the roster.

The Mavs signed Sterling Brown to 2 year, $6.2 million deal. Brown shot 42.3% from 3 during the 2020-21 season. Brown reunites with the head coach who drafted him out of SMU in 2017.

Reggie Bullock agreed to a 3 year, $30.5 million deal. Bullock is a 39.2% career 3 point shooter.

The Mavs also re-signed Boban Marjanovic that will keep him in Dallas for another year. Boban is a Luka-friendly guy so it makes sense the Mavs prioritized him in free agency.

What does the rest of free agency look like for Dallas? I would like them to go grab Demar Derozan. Derozan is a guy that averaged 22 points and 7 assists a game and is one of the best clutch players in the NBA.

As we enter Day 2, the Mavs focus should be adding another guy that can create his own offense to take some of that pressure off of Luka.

