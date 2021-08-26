1,500 Americans Are Still Stuck In Afghanistan

Since the reclaiming of Afghanistan by the Taliban, 6,000 Americans have been trying to evacuate the nation. So far, 4,500 Americans have been able to evacuate, but there are still 1,500 Americans wh are still stuck in Afghanistan and desperately trying to get out.

"For the remaining roughly 1,000 contacts that we had, who may be Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan, we're aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day, through multiple channels of communication," Blinken said. The figures do not include green card holders - those authorized to live and work in the United States. - Yahoo News

It has been estimated that around 82,000 people have been evacuated so far, with women and children making up about 42 to 46% of the evacuees.

This whole situation has caused a severe major humanitarian crisis, with it believes will cause many new Afghans in neighboring countries and new countries they may not actually fit so well in.

In the ten days since the Taliban has seized control of Kabul, the United States and its allies have mounted one of the most significant air evacuations to date.

With it being estimated that planes were taking off every 39 minutes!

The Pentagon has been on record stating it does not think it will exceed the time date of its stay in the nation.

"I think what Secretary Blinken was talking about was the kind of support and assistance that we give to Americans around the world who want to leave where they are and get help coming home ... I wouldn't anticipate that there will be a military role in that sort of assistance." _ Yahoo News

