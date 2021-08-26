Modern Day Persecution In Afghanistan: The Gays Are Going To Be Executed

Contrarian News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OLFi_0bc4Q2bY00

It has been reported all week; the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan.

This has been incredibly bad news for the citizens of Afghanistan -- but has also been bad for American troops, who have been in the country for the past two decades.

To make things even worst, it has just been reported that the Taliban has also seized BILLIONS of dollars worth of American military weaponry, which has only helped boost the morale of the Taliban’s forces.

America is set to depart all of its soldiers by the end of the month (August 31st), but Biden has stated that he may extend the American Troops duration.

Read here, Biden will be departing on August 31st.

It has been a bit over a week, and many citizens are desperately trying to leave the nation.

Some are so fearful for what is to come that many of them are hanging on to C17 aircraft (and sadly, some have died from falling off)!

This massive humanitarian crisis will leave millions of lives at the mercy of a tyrannical nation.

The Taliban has openly stated that they will execute any gay:

“The Taliban is expected to implement a stringent interpretation of Sharia law, which means homosexuality would be punishable by death.” — Business Insider

Whether you agree or disagree about homosexuality, taking life because of what two consensual adults do in the privacy of their own homes, is extreme.

It is astonishing to see a religion (and many others) that promote love and peace, be so willing to do such devious and inhumane things to their fellow countrymen and fellow human beings.

Hopes and prayers to all the Afghan people. May we all pray that they find a solution to the disastrous situation they are living through.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7678b80ffeed4c0d16e2a134f1f69d75.blob

I write what I feel like writing about!

Stratford, NJ
106 followers
Loading

More from Contrarian News

Is August 31st Really Realistic For American Troops To Pull Out Of Afghanistan?

August 31st is less than a few days away, and we must ask, "is leaving the terrorist run anything of Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban a good idea?" Since their (the Taliban) take over, it has been disaster after disaster after disaster.Read full story

The Taliban Is Seeking To Ban Music In Public Places, "Forbidden In Islam"

The situation in Afghanistan is becoming more absurd each day that the Taliban keeps control over the government and region. Just yesterday, there was a Terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport (Read "Kabul Attack Kills 12 American Troops!!!!! Biden "We Will Hunt You Down & Make You Pay" to learn more about what happened), which left the international community baffled.Read full story
1 comments

Lists Of American Governors Welcoming Refugees Into Their States: America Must Continue To Be That Beacon Of Light

"The cost of liberty is less than the price of repression." - W.E.B. Du Bois. The Taliban's nearly two-week reign has been a nightmare for all that are caught in the middle of this chaos.Read full story
Louisiana State

Could Hurricane Ida Hit America?

Hurricane Ida is entering the Caribbean Seas, and many meteorologists in America believe we soon will get hit by Hurricane Ida. "The center of the [storm] will pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight, the Isle of Youth and Western Cuba Friday, and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico on Friday night and Saturday," the National Hurricane Center said. - CNN.Read full story

Kabul Attack Kills 12 American Troops!!!!! Biden "We Will Hunt You Down & Make You Pay"

"We will hunt you down and make you pay," says President Joe Biden. To bring you around to what is happening in the nightmare that is the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a suicide bombing near Hamid Karzai International Airport killed 12 American U.S Service members, left 15 injured, and killed 60 and injured 143 Afghans.Read full story
1 comments

Reports Of United Nation Worker Being Beaten By Taliban

These past few weeks have been indeed a nightmare for anyone living in Afghanistan. Upon seizing power over Kabul, the Taliban has been on a rampage of showing their dominance in the region.Read full story

1,500 Americans Are Still Stuck In Afghanistan

Since the reclaiming of Afghanistan by the Taliban, 6,000 Americans have been trying to evacuate the nation. So far, 4,500 Americans have been able to evacuate, but there are still 1,500 Americans wh are still stuck in Afghanistan and desperately trying to get out.Read full story

"There Will Be Consequences" Says Taliban To America & United Kingdom

"There will be consequences," says the Taliban if the United States and the United Kingdom consider extending their stay in the country. Biden has already alluded to keeping troops in the country for an extended period.Read full story
1 comments

Afghans Gay Population Given The OK...To Be Stoned

The world has all been tuned in to the recent seizure of Afghanistan country by the Taliban. The United States, and its allies, have been in the nation for two decades -- and just this month, the Taliban resized what was taken from them.Read full story
433 comments

President Biden Sticks To The Aug. 31st Deadline Despite Criticism

President Joe Biden has just declared that he will be sticking to his August 31st departure date, much to the chagrin of many of his allies. However, President Joe Biden will be departing all troops and evacuating Afghans that are endangered as well as those who may be seeking asylum in a more "free society."Read full story

Amazon’s Invincible Review

I am a huge comic book buff. I have a whole room dedicated to comic books, and I can say without a doubt that my favorite superheroes of all time are Batman and Superman. I love both of these characters equally, as Batman is everything we can be and Superman is everything we should be.Read full story

Could Red Hood Get A New Sidekick?

Red Hood, the black sheep of the Bat-family, may very well be getting a sidekick of his own. And who right this be you may be wondering?. Clownhunter, one of DC's newest characters, will seemingly train under the tutelage of Red Hood in future issues (despite his stoic "I work alone" line).Read full story

Taliban To Seize Billions Of Dollars Of American Weaponry!

Taliban seizes American Military weapons, vehicles, and aircrafts!Canva. You read the title correctly. The Taliban has seized BILLIONS (with a "B") worth of American military weaponry.Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy