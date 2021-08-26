Modern Day Persecution In Afghanistan: The Gays Are Going To Be Executed

It has been reported all week; the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan.

This has been incredibly bad news for the citizens of Afghanistan -- but has also been bad for American troops, who have been in the country for the past two decades.

To make things even worst, it has just been reported that the Taliban has also seized BILLIONS of dollars worth of American military weaponry, which has only helped boost the morale of the Taliban’s forces.

America is set to depart all of its soldiers by the end of the month (August 31st), but Biden has stated that he may extend the American Troops duration.

Read here, Biden will be departing on August 31st.

It has been a bit over a week, and many citizens are desperately trying to leave the nation.

Some are so fearful for what is to come that many of them are hanging on to C17 aircraft (and sadly, some have died from falling off)!

This massive humanitarian crisis will leave millions of lives at the mercy of a tyrannical nation.

The Taliban has openly stated that they will execute any gay:

“The Taliban is expected to implement a stringent interpretation of Sharia law , which means homosexuality would be punishable by death.” — Business Insider

Whether you agree or disagree about homosexuality, taking life because of what two consensual adults do in the privacy of their own homes, is extreme.

It is astonishing to see a religion (and many others) that promote love and peace, be so willing to do such devious and inhumane things to their fellow countrymen and fellow human beings.

Hopes and prayers to all the Afghan people. May we all pray that they find a solution to the disastrous situation they are living through.

