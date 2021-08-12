Connecticut's Annual Sales Tax Free Week Begins Sunday

Connecticut by the Numbers

Governor Ned Lamont is reminding state residents that Connecticut’s annual Sales Tax Free Week begins this year on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and runs through Saturday, August 21, 2021. This year will be Connecticut's 21st Sales Tax Free Week.

During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption during Sales Tax Free Week applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week, which has become an annual tradition, was again included as part of the biennial state budget approved by the state legislature and signed into law by the Governor this summer. A list of eligible items can be seen at the state Department of Revenue Services website.

“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season, while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Governor Lamont said. “I also encourage everyone taking advantage of this tax-free holiday to consider shopping at some of our locally-owned retailers and support Connecticut’s small business community.”

“With the kickoff of the 2021-22 school year fast approaching, Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week can result in real savings for families on eligible clothing and footwear purchases, whether they are made in store or online,” Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark D. Boughton said. “We encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity to save, to support our business community and Connecticut’s comeback, and most of all, to be safe when out shopping.”

“Connecticut Sales Tax Free Week provides an excellent opportunity for Connecticut residents to save money on purchases, particularly as the new school year approaches, and to reconnect with local retail businesses that have endured the business challenges of the past year and a half,” Connecticut Retail Merchants Association President Timothy G. Phelan said. “Connecticut retailers place a high priority on providing exceptional customer service, and being active participants supporting communities in which they do business, all across our state. That hasn’t changed, even as retail businesses have worked diligently to protect the health and safety of customers and employees. Now, retail businesses continue to enthusiastically and safely welcome customers back and look forward to playing a pivotal role in Connecticut’s economic recovery.”

“Connecticut’s comeback is being driven by small businesses in every corner of our state, from Groton to Greenwich,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Sales Tax Free Week is a great time for Connecticut families to get their back to school shopping done and save money at the same time. I encourage Connecticut residents to take advantage and to shop locally at the many great small businesses we have in our state.”

Officials noted that many retailers in Connecticut offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during Sales Tax Free Week, resulting in even more savings for shoppers. Specific information on Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week can be found by visiting the Department of Revenue Services website at ct.gov/drs.

