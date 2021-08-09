Hartford’s First Maker Battle Sparks Innovation in Robotics Technology

Maker Battle comes to Hartford on October 2. MakerspaceCT image

MakerspaceCT in downtown Hartford will be the center of the action on October 2 for the Capital City’s first-ever Maker Battle. Inspired by popular TV shows and the National Robotics League, Maker Battle 2021 aims to connect the community with the mission of MakerspaceCT robotics technology, and provide a window on all that robotics is capable of in our lives and careers.

Robots signify technological prowess, medical marvels, and industrial masterpieces. The global market for robots is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 26% to reach just under $210 billion by 2025, according to statistica.com.

“Robotics is essential to a rapidly growing array of industries, and increasingly indispensable in our daily lives,” said Devra Sisitsky, Executive Director of MakerspaceCT. “Robots spark creativity and innovation that connect people with the passion for these cutting edge machines, and the dynamic technology is what careers are made of.”

Registration is now open for Maker Battle 2021, where competitors pit their remote-controlled three-pound robots against each other for bragging rights and other prizes. It is a single-elimination tournament style with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, determined in three and five minute rounds, or until one robot has been disabled. There will be live streaming of the competition so the festivities can be shared with family, friends, and colleagues.

Maker Battle on October 2 also provides networking and promotional opportunities alongside an exciting and dynamic event new to the Hartford community, offering access to like-minded makers and members from MakerspaceCT. Go to www.makerspacect.com for information and registration.

While the event is a competition, it also represents an opportunity to bring the community together. Sponsorships for Maker Battle 2021 are available to support MakerspaceCT as a resource for Hartford, Greater Hartford, and Connecticut. MakerspaceCT, the largest makerspace in Connecticut and the second largest in New England, is a space where people and projects thrive.

A recent report by the Robotic Industries Association details increasing robotics use in industries including life sciences and pharmaceuticals; food and consumer goods; plastics and rubber; automotive; semi-conductor, electronics and photonics; and metals.

MakerspaceCT features nearly 30,000 square feet of workshops which support an almost limitless variety of material types and fabrication processes—CNC Machining, Metal Fabrication, 3D Printing, Laser Engraving, Vacuum Forming and much more — equipment that is, in many cases, too expensive or too large for a home or small business to accommodate.

Located in the historic G.Fox building in downtown Hartford, MakerspaceCT provides opportunities not only entrepreneurs and small businesses, but also local hobbyists, crafters, students and artists, providing training for individuals seeking to expand their skills and companies looking to expand their product lines.

