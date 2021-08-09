Unprecedented Frequent Coastal Flooding Will Result from Rising Tides, Wobble in Moon’s Orbit

Connecticut by the Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPcEM_0bLoTl8f00
Expect a significant increase in coastal flooding, as soon as a decade from now.US Army National Guard image

We ain’t seen nothin’ yet.  That’s the bottom line in a new report looking ahead at the potential for cataclysmic weather along the nation’s coastline as soon as a decade from now.  Climate change has already increased the frequency and severity of hurricanes and other extreme weather events around the world. But the perfect storm of events – on Earth and on the Moon – has the potential for flooding well beyond what has been experienced to date.

The report indicates that coastal areas that now face just two or three floods a month may soon face a dozen or more.  These prolonged coastal flood seasons will cause major disruptions to lives and livelihoods if communities don't start planning for them now, the researchers cautioned.

In the mid-2030s, global sea level rise will have been at work for another decade. The higher seas, amplified by the lunar cycle, will cause a leap in flood numbers on almost all U.S. mainland coastlines, Hawaii, and Guam, according to the new report.

Led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii, the new study shows that high tides will exceed known flooding thresholds around the country more often.  The floods will sometimes occur in clusters lasting a month or longer, depending on the positions of the Moon, Earth, and the Sun. When the Moon and Earth line up in specific ways with each other and the Sun, the resulting gravitational pull and the ocean’s corresponding response may leave city dwellers coping with floods every day or two.

“Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “The combination of the Moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world. NASA’s Sea Level Change Team is providing crucial information so that we can plan, protect, and prevent damage to the environment and people’s livelihoods affected by flooding.”

“It’s the accumulated effect over time that will have an impact,” said Phil Thompson, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii and the lead author of the new study, published recently in Nature Climate Change. Thompson pointed out that because high-tide floods involve a small amount of water compared to hurricane storm surges, there’s a tendency to view them as a less significant problem overall. “But if it floods 10 or 15 times a month, a business can’t keep operating with its parking lot under water. People lose their jobs because they can’t get to work. Seeping cesspools become a public health issue.”

Ben Hamlington of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California is a co-author of the paper and also the leader of NASA’s Sea Level Change Team. He notes that the findings of the new study are a vital resource for coastal urban planners, who may be focused on preparing for extreme events rather than more high-tide floods.

“From a planning perspective, it’s important to know when we’ll see an increase,” Hamlington said. “Understanding that all your events are clustered in a particular month, or you might have more severe flooding in the second half of a year than the first – that’s useful information.” A high-tide flood tool developed by Thompson already exists on the NASA team’s sea level portal, a resource for decision-makers and the general public. The flood tool will be updated in the near future with the findings from this study.

The publication Live Science recently pointed out that the moon influences the tides, but the power of the moon's pull isn't equal from year to year; the moon actually has a "wobble" in its orbit, slightly altering its position relative to Earth on a rhythmic 18.6-year cycle. For half of the cycle, the moon suppresses tides on Earth, resulting in lower high tides and higher low tides. For the other half of the cycle, tides are amplified, with higher high tides and lower low tides, according to NASA.

We are currently in the tide-amplifying part of the cycle; the next tide-amplifying cycle begins in the mid-2030s; — and, by then, global sea levels will have risen enough to make those higher-than-normal high tides particularly troublesome, the researchers found. 

In a little more than a decade, high-tide flooding will transition "from a regional issue to a national issue with a majority of U.S. coastlines being affected," the report’s authors wrote. Other elements of the climate cycle, like El Niño events, will cause these flood days to cluster in certain parts of the year, resulting in entire months of unrelenting coastal flooding.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a0af9f6f96ac764a20dbc9952e870249.blob

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
306 followers
Loading

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut State

Connecticut's Annual Sales Tax Free Week Begins Sunday

Sales Tax Free returns to Connecticut beginning on Sunday.deposit.com image. Governor Ned Lamont is reminding state residents that Connecticut’s annual Sales Tax Free Week begins this year on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and runs through Saturday, August 21, 2021. This year will be Connecticut's 21st Sales Tax Free Week.Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut to New York: Been There, Done That

Connecticut 2004 has remarkable similarities to New York 2021.Official photos. You can’t blame some in Connecticut for thinking “been there, done that” as neighboring New York goes down the path of gubernatorial succession thought unlikely – even impossible – only months prior.Read full story
3 comments
Hartford, CT

United Way Grants $3 Million to Advance Youth Success & Economic Mobility, Respond to Basic Needs

United Way awards will support the efforts of nonprofits throughout the Greater Hartford region.depositphotos.com image. United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut has awarded $3 million to local community organizations that are addressing the long-term health, economic and educational impact of COVID-19 on children, adults and families.Read full story
South Windsor, CT

National Sustainability Award Goes to South Windsor Official

South Windsor Director of Public Works Vincent Stetson has received a national award for improvements made to the town’s leaf recycling program. Stetson received the Exceptional Performance Award – Sustainability from the American Public Works Association.Read full story
Hartford County, CT

Hartford’s First Maker Battle Sparks Innovation in Robotics Technology

Maker Battle comes to Hartford on October 2.MakerspaceCT image. MakerspaceCT in downtown Hartford will be the center of the action on October 2 for the Capital City’s first-ever Maker Battle. Inspired by popular TV shows and the National Robotics League, Maker Battle 2021 aims to connect the community with the mission of MakerspaceCT robotics technology, and provide a window on all that robotics is capable of in our lives and careers.Read full story
Connecticut State

UConn's Laurencin Receives NAACP's Highest Honor, Recognizing Lifetime of Singular Achievement

UConn's Cato Laurencin is described as foremost engineer-physician-scientist in the world.UConn image. Professor Cato T. Laurencin of the University of Connecticut is the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Spingarn Medal, the highest honor of the NAACP.Read full story
Connecticut State

M&T Bank Called on to Explain Layoff Plan at People’s United; Earns Recognition for Disability Inclusion

M&T Bank's proposed layoffs are earning criticism, their policies for disabled earning praise.Shutterstock image. The pending merger of Buffalo-based M&T Bank and Bridgeport headquartered People’s United Bank continues to draw the ire of elected officials in Connecticut, along with the more than 700 people in Connecticut who will be losing their jobs in 2022 as the merger proceeds.Read full story
Connecticut State

Stricter Seat Belt Laws Seek to Reverse Climb in Traffic Fatalities

As traffic fatalities climb, Connecticut drivers will soon be required to buckle up in the back seat, joining 31 other states.Shutterstock image. Just anyone who has done any driving during the peak of COVID or since can tell you from personal experience that taking to the roads is more dangerous than it used to be – or needs to be. And now the data is bearing out the anecdotal experiences.Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

Allergen Friendly Hot Cocoa Line Expands Product Distribution Beyond Connecticut

Bare Life hot cocoa mix is now available in more locations beyond Connecticut.Bare Life image. As sales continue to increase for their signature plant-based and gluten-free hot cocoa mix, Connecticut-based entrepreneurial business Bare Life has expanded on-location shopping to states in and beyond New England. This latest expansion will put Bare Life products in more places across the country, allowing more customers the option of in-person purchasing.Read full story
Hartford, CT

Record-Breaking Grants for Groundbreaking Research at UConn, Hartford Seminary

UConn School of Medicine and Hartford Seminary are receiving record-breaking grants.Shutterstock image/UConn image. Two Connecticut higher education institutions have earned record-breaking grants in recent weeks to undertake groundbreaking research. The University of Connecticut and the Hartford Seminary – occupying very different locations on the education spectrum – have each gained notice for their expertise, to good result.Read full story
Connecticut State

Finalists Named for 2021 Women of Innovation Awards in STEM

Nicole Wagner, President and CEO of LambdaVision, is an accomplished scientist and entrepreneur, and past recipient.CTC image. The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) have announced the finalists for the 17th annual Women of Innovation® awards, which recognize and celebrate women throughout Connecticut for their achievement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Minimum Wage Increases Effective on Sunday; Mystic Museum to Exceed State Minimum

The minimum wage increases across Connecticut on Sunday - even higher at Mystic Seaport.Mystic Seaport image. The minimum wage in Connecticut will increase from the current rate of $12.00 per hour to $13.00 per hour beginning on Sunday, August 1, 2021, the latest step in a five year plan to move the state’s minimum wage to $15.00 per hour on June 1, 2023.Read full story
5 comments
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Awards First Round of Project Grants to 7 Community Organizations

The first round of community grants were announced in West Hartford.West Hartford image. The West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee has announced their inaugural grants to local nonprofit organizations, concluding the first grant cycle since the all-volunteer committee of town residents was formed by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving last year.Read full story
Connecticut State

Elder Justice Hotline Launched in Connecticut

Connecticut's Attorney General and state agencies have launched an Elder Justice Hotline.depositphotos.com image. Attorney General William Tong, Aging and Disabilities Commissioner Amy Porter, Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull and the Coalition for Elder Justice in Connecticut have launched the Elder Justice Hotline-- a “one stop shop” for older in adults in Connecticut in need of information, aid, and justice.Read full story
Connecticut State

Make48 Invention Competition Coming to CT in October; Registration Deadline is July 30

Registration deadline for Hartford's first Make48 event this fall is Friday, July 30.MakerspaceCT image. MakerspaceCT in downtown Hartford will host the Make48 flagship event this October, the first time the popular national competition will take place in Connecticut. The competition for residents of the Greater Hartford area will see Stanley Black & Decker as the Challenge Sponsor, crafting the teams’ objective during the competition, to be held October 7-9.Read full story
Connecticut State

New Connecticut Additions to National Register of Historic Places Range From Manufacturing Plants to Churches, and More

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation's historic places deemed worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources.Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Consumers Pay the Most for Energy, Analysis Finds

Connecticut is the most energy-expensive state in the nation.Unsplash image. This will probably not come as a surprise to anyone who has paid a bill recently. Connecticut is the nation’s most energy-expensive state.Read full story
4 comments
West Hartford, CT

SockStarz Begins Hunt for New Leadership with Big Shoes to Fill

Harc's SockStarz will be beginning a leadership transition.Harc image. Harc, Inc., a local nonprofit that supports people with intellectual disability live lives of quality, inclusion, and dignity, announced today that Patricia Kinney will be transitioning from her role as General Manager of the organization’s social enterprise, SockStarz. Kinney will stay on until December to train her successor.Read full story
Danbury, CT

Connecticut Technology Webinar to Feature Sonata Scientific Senior Researcher and Principal Investigator

Webinar will focus on technology and the environment - and a Connecticut business.Unsplash image. Passion for creating and implementing technology to enhance well-being and protect the environment will be the focus of Connecticut Technology Council’s upcoming webinar featuring Melissa Petruska, Senior Researcher and Principal Investigator at Sonata Scientific, LLC, based in Danbury. Petruska was a 2020 Women of Innovation® Finalist in the Small/Medium Business Innovation and Leadership category.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy