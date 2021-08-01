Allergen Friendly Hot Cocoa Line Expands Product Distribution Beyond Connecticut

Connecticut by the Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bqmqy_0bEebuub00
Bare Life hot cocoa mix is now available in more locations beyond Connecticut.Bare Life image

As sales continue to increase for their signature plant-based and gluten-free hot cocoa mix, Connecticut-based entrepreneurial business Bare Life has expanded on-location shopping to states in and beyond New England. This latest expansion will put Bare Life products in more places across the country, allowing more customers the option of in-person purchasing.

The newest locations to carry the allergen-friendly hot cocoa mix are in Michigan, Maine and Idaho. The locations include Nature’s Gateway in Hartland, Michigan; Winter Ridge Natural Foods Market in Sandpoint, Idaho; and Main Street Markets in Rockland, Maine.

Customers in these locations will now see the Bare Life Coconut Hot Cocoa Mix on local shelves. Product availability varies, but the popular hot cocoa mix is sold in a 10 Pack Single Serving, 10 Serving Pouch, Single Serving, or 5 lb. food service option.

The addition of these new locations brings the total number of locations carrying Bare Life hot cocoa to 58, including Whole Foods Markets, Shoprite, and an array of small businesses and local restaurants.

As Bare Life founder Ali Lazowski continues to receive widespread recognition for the gluten-free, dairy free, vegan, coconut hot cocoa, demand continues to increase for Bare Life in-person sales, in addition to on-line availability of the delicious hot cocoa mix.

Whole Foods Market Continues to Grow List of Locations Carrying Bare Life

Whole Foods Market carries Bare Life’s hot cocoa mix throughout five New England states, in a total of 38 locations across the region. The states include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Whole Foods most recent location to begin carrying Bare Life hot cocoa mix is in Portland, Maine, which comes as Bare Life continues to expand product availability.

“Millions of people have food allergies and sensitivities that narrow their choices for delicious foods. Having Bare Life’s hot cocoa mix more readily available to customers means we are meeting the dietary needs of more and more people – and that has been our mission and our commitment from day one,” says Lazowski.

Bare Life’s Beginning

Lazowski started the allergen friendly hot cocoa company after her being diagnosed her junior year of college with IBS, Hashimoto’s disease, Thyroid cancer, and Lyme disease. The chronic conditions and diseases she was diagnosed with required a change in her diet. Her dietary needs included foods that were gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar-free. She found that the foods available either did not taste good or did not cover multiple allergens. Taking matters into her own hands – literally – she developed the original Bare Life recipe in her own kitchen.

That led to the launch of Bare Life in 2017, created to bring crave-worthy and convenience to allergen friendly eating for the millions of people living with chronic illnesses, food allergies and sensitivities.

Launch of Innovative Store Request Form for Customers

To respond to the needs of their growing customer base, Lazowski has launched a Store Request Form on the Bare Life website. This tool allows customers to download and print the request form and bring it to the manager of the desired store location. Bare Life will then be able to follow-up by reaching out to them directly to inquire about carrying Bare Life products at their location.

“At Bare Life, we want to meet the needs of all of our customers. The store request form allows us to do just that! If a customer’s local grocery store does not carry Bare Life, we do everything we can to get our products on their local grocery store’s shelves,” says Lazowski.

Top-Rated Product, with Customers Nearly Everywhere

The launch of this form comes as the number of Bare Life customers grows. Since the company launched sales in 2018, Bare Life has earned customers in 49 of the 50 states. Bare Life can be purchased online at Amazon, The Vegan Local, Faire, Etsy and, for a limited time, on Zulily. On Amazon, Bare Life hot cocoa mix is a 4.7 Star Rated Product and was named Top New Hot Cocoa on Amazon at its launch on the site in January 2020.

More information about the award-winning Bare Life, including purchasing options and store locations, can be found at www.eatbarelife.com.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a0af9f6f96ac764a20dbc9952e870249.blob

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
297 followers
Loading

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Hartford County, CT

Hartford’s First Maker Battle Sparks Innovation in Robotics Technology

Maker Battle comes to Hartford on October 2.MakerspaceCT image. MakerspaceCT in downtown Hartford will be the center of the action on October 2 for the Capital City’s first-ever Maker Battle. Inspired by popular TV shows and the National Robotics League, Maker Battle 2021 aims to connect the community with the mission of MakerspaceCT robotics technology, and provide a window on all that robotics is capable of in our lives and careers.Read full story
Connecticut State

Unprecedented Frequent Coastal Flooding Will Result from Rising Tides, Wobble in Moon’s Orbit

Expect a significant increase in coastal flooding, as soon as a decade from now.US Army National Guard image. We ain’t seen nothin’ yet. That’s the bottom line in a new report looking ahead at the potential for cataclysmic weather along the nation’s coastline as soon as a decade from now. Climate change has already increased the frequency and severity of hurricanes and other extreme weather events around the world. But the perfect storm of events – on Earth and on the Moon – has the potential for flooding well beyond what has been experienced to date.Read full story
Connecticut State

UConn's Laurencin Receives NAACP's Highest Honor, Recognizing Lifetime of Singular Achievement

UConn's Cato Laurencin is described as foremost engineer-physician-scientist in the world.UConn image. Professor Cato T. Laurencin of the University of Connecticut is the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Spingarn Medal, the highest honor of the NAACP.Read full story
Connecticut State

M&T Bank Called on to Explain Layoff Plan at People’s United; Earns Recognition for Disability Inclusion

M&T Bank's proposed layoffs are earning criticism, their policies for disabled earning praise.Shutterstock image. The pending merger of Buffalo-based M&T Bank and Bridgeport headquartered People’s United Bank continues to draw the ire of elected officials in Connecticut, along with the more than 700 people in Connecticut who will be losing their jobs in 2022 as the merger proceeds.Read full story
Connecticut State

Stricter Seat Belt Laws Seek to Reverse Climb in Traffic Fatalities

As traffic fatalities climb, Connecticut drivers will soon be required to buckle up in the back seat, joining 31 other states.Shutterstock image. Just anyone who has done any driving during the peak of COVID or since can tell you from personal experience that taking to the roads is more dangerous than it used to be – or needs to be. And now the data is bearing out the anecdotal experiences.Read full story
1 comments
Hartford, CT

Record-Breaking Grants for Groundbreaking Research at UConn, Hartford Seminary

UConn School of Medicine and Hartford Seminary are receiving record-breaking grants.Shutterstock image/UConn image. Two Connecticut higher education institutions have earned record-breaking grants in recent weeks to undertake groundbreaking research. The University of Connecticut and the Hartford Seminary – occupying very different locations on the education spectrum – have each gained notice for their expertise, to good result.Read full story
Connecticut State

Finalists Named for 2021 Women of Innovation Awards in STEM

Nicole Wagner, President and CEO of LambdaVision, is an accomplished scientist and entrepreneur, and past recipient.CTC image. The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) have announced the finalists for the 17th annual Women of Innovation® awards, which recognize and celebrate women throughout Connecticut for their achievement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Minimum Wage Increases Effective on Sunday; Mystic Museum to Exceed State Minimum

The minimum wage increases across Connecticut on Sunday - even higher at Mystic Seaport.Mystic Seaport image. The minimum wage in Connecticut will increase from the current rate of $12.00 per hour to $13.00 per hour beginning on Sunday, August 1, 2021, the latest step in a five year plan to move the state’s minimum wage to $15.00 per hour on June 1, 2023.Read full story
5 comments
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Awards First Round of Project Grants to 7 Community Organizations

The first round of community grants were announced in West Hartford.West Hartford image. The West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee has announced their inaugural grants to local nonprofit organizations, concluding the first grant cycle since the all-volunteer committee of town residents was formed by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving last year.Read full story
Connecticut State

Elder Justice Hotline Launched in Connecticut

Connecticut's Attorney General and state agencies have launched an Elder Justice Hotline.depositphotos.com image. Attorney General William Tong, Aging and Disabilities Commissioner Amy Porter, Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull and the Coalition for Elder Justice in Connecticut have launched the Elder Justice Hotline-- a “one stop shop” for older in adults in Connecticut in need of information, aid, and justice.Read full story
Connecticut State

Make48 Invention Competition Coming to CT in October; Registration Deadline is July 30

Registration deadline for Hartford's first Make48 event this fall is Friday, July 30.MakerspaceCT image. MakerspaceCT in downtown Hartford will host the Make48 flagship event this October, the first time the popular national competition will take place in Connecticut. The competition for residents of the Greater Hartford area will see Stanley Black & Decker as the Challenge Sponsor, crafting the teams’ objective during the competition, to be held October 7-9.Read full story
Connecticut State

New Connecticut Additions to National Register of Historic Places Range From Manufacturing Plants to Churches, and More

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation's historic places deemed worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources.Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Consumers Pay the Most for Energy, Analysis Finds

Connecticut is the most energy-expensive state in the nation.Unsplash image. This will probably not come as a surprise to anyone who has paid a bill recently. Connecticut is the nation’s most energy-expensive state.Read full story
4 comments
West Hartford, CT

SockStarz Begins Hunt for New Leadership with Big Shoes to Fill

Harc's SockStarz will be beginning a leadership transition.Harc image. Harc, Inc., a local nonprofit that supports people with intellectual disability live lives of quality, inclusion, and dignity, announced today that Patricia Kinney will be transitioning from her role as General Manager of the organization’s social enterprise, SockStarz. Kinney will stay on until December to train her successor.Read full story
Danbury, CT

Connecticut Technology Webinar to Feature Sonata Scientific Senior Researcher and Principal Investigator

Webinar will focus on technology and the environment - and a Connecticut business.Unsplash image. Passion for creating and implementing technology to enhance well-being and protect the environment will be the focus of Connecticut Technology Council’s upcoming webinar featuring Melissa Petruska, Senior Researcher and Principal Investigator at Sonata Scientific, LLC, based in Danbury. Petruska was a 2020 Women of Innovation® Finalist in the Small/Medium Business Innovation and Leadership category.Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Athletes Ready for Olympic Competition in Tokyo

Connecticut athletes will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.Team USA image. When skateboarding makes its Olympic debut, Connecticut will be represented. Old Saybrook native Alexis Sablone will compete in Women’s Skateboard Street. She has amassed seven X Games medals with three golds, two silvers, and two bronzes in women’s street, one of two disciplines to be featured during the Games.Read full story
Connecticut State

Seamless Transfer Program Expands from CT, MA Across New England

Transferring from a community college to an independent college is getting easier in CT and New England.Shutterstock image. The New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE), is slated to begin scaling the New England Transfer Guarantee to Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont this month, building on a successful launch in Connecticut and Massachusetts last year.Read full story
Connecticut State

Small and Very Small CT Businesses Hit Hard by Pandemic, Quickly Take Steps to Respond, Survey Finds

Connecticut's small businesses were buffeted by the pandemic, survey finds.Shutterstock image. The impact of the pandemic on Connecticut’s small and very small businesses is plainly evident, a review of data compiled at the start of the year by the Connecticut Small Business Development Center (CT SBDC) illustrates.Read full story
Enfield, CT

Students from Enfield, Ridgefield, Wallingford, West Hartford, Weston Selected for Lieberman College Scholarship

Five Connecticut students have been selected to receive the Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship.Shutterstock image. The Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund announced today that five Connecticut students who are headed to college in the fall will be the 9th class of Lieberman Scholars to receive scholarships from the Fund. In addition, 15 current college students who received scholarships beginning in their freshman year will have the scholarship renewed for their upcoming sophomore, junior or senior year.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy