Global Leadership in Drone Technology Explored in Hartford; Local Company Shares Progress, Potential with Blumenthal

Connecticut by the Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZqDQ_0auZfyhD00
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones and Lt. General Brooks Bash, Military Advisor at ADAD image

The problem is revealed in a startling statistic: 1,782,479 drones are registered in America; China-based DJI makes 77% of them. The solution may be closer to home: Aquiline Drones, a commercial drone manufacturing and technology company based in Hartford, with a state-of-the-art, drone manufacturing and assembly lab.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones, met recently to discuss ways to strengthen American drone manufacturing augmented with Artificial Intelligence (AI), and bolstering domestic supply chain.

"It's no secret that U.S. Senator Blumenthal has been a huge proponent by introducing and supporting federal legislation to enhance American-based technology, manufacturing, AI, R&D and the Internet of Things (IoT)," said Alexander. "By seeing firsthand how we're developing and building the next generation of drones right here in his home state, we hope to arm him with more ammunition to continue his fight in Washington by creating laws that protect our nation and produce much-needed, high-paying jobs."

Blumenthal recently voted for the Endless Frontier Act, a landmark $110B bill in Congress aimed at outcompeting China in critical emerging technology areas vital to national security. IT calls for the establishment of regional centers of technological excellence in the U.S. The recent data reported in CompuCare, a leading resource of product reviews and comparisons, highlighting the disparity between “Made in America” and “Made in China” in the emerging industry provided a stark backdrop for the legislative effort.

Connecticut’s senior Senator was also instrumental in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) decision to ban the use of DOJ funds to purchase or operate drones from 'covered foreign' countries, such as China. The bipartisan American Security Drone Act, which Senator Blumenthal co-authored, paves the way for U.S.-based drone manufacturers - such as Aquiline Drones - to enter the burgeoning billion-dollar industry. According to the FAA, drones represent the fastest-growing segment in the entire transportation sector.

"Our goal is to become more competitive by strengthening U.S. leadership and businesses in critical technologies through investment in innovation,” Blumenthal said. “These include artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cloud technology, IoT and advanced manufacturing.”

Aquiline delivers a vertically integrated blend of products and services. AD's core management includes highly experienced aviators, systems engineers, IT gurus, military personnel (including veterans), and business strategists. The business provides an aviation cloud for commercial drones, US-based drone manufacturing, drone "maintenance-repair-overhaul" (MRO) services, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) solutions for large enterprises and governments, a superior line of Spartacus drone products, a robust UAS training academy, and the country's first 'drone-on-demand' service enabling customers to order drone services through a proprietary mobile app.

Meeting with Blumenthal at the company’s headquarters - 15,000 square feet in the Stark Building, a historic architectural landmark located on Main Street - Alexander highlighted several initiatives launched by the company:

  • Aquiline Drones' Flight to the Future drone pilot training and business ownership initiative. Students of this online course become full-fledged, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified commercial drone pilots.
  • The Aquiline Agile Manufacturing Pod (AMP) - an advanced modular workstation designed for deployment to homes and businesses. AMP decentralizes manufacturing and gives individuals an opportunity to work remotely – and for themselves, producing drones, which Aquiline later buys from them. This novel concept – announced in May with MakerspaceCT, a Hartford non-profit tech incubator for entrepreneurs, businesses, schools and the community - addresses the growing demand for drones and drone services nationwide, while offering a revenue stream for its owners and operators.
  • The pending roll-out of the nation's first drone-on-demand (DoD) app – described as an Uber-esque application that will enable individuals to request drone services at any time.

Possible new and groundbreaking industry applications for drone technology were also highlighted during the meeting, including smart farming, drone delivery services for life-saving human tissues and organs, asset inspection including Energy & Utilities (E&U), bridges, tunnels, wind turbines, cellphone towers, as well as their utilization in multiple areas by first responders.

Earlier this year, as the company announced the opening the first drone manufacturing and assembly plant in Connecticut and exclusive production agreements with a French company, Alexander said “Our goal is to not only position our country as a leader in the multi-billion-dollar global drone industry, but also, to reestablish America's manufacturing dominance. This is in perfect harmony with our company’s powerful strategic vision of making Connecticut the drone capital of the nation.”

"It was truly an eye-opening experience talking with the Aquiline Drones team and touring its impressive Made-in-the-USA drone facility," Blumenthal observed. "I look forward to bringing this knowledge and story back to the Capitol and seeing what can be done collaboratively in achieving the goals of the company, as well as the Federal government. I am excited to see what the company comes up with next."

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a0af9f6f96ac764a20dbc9952e870249.blob

Connecticut by the Numbers is the state’s leading numbers-driven news website, in its 10th year of operation. The news site, www.ctnumbers.news, provides articles focused on public policy issues and demographic data, including reporting on education, environment, transportation, finance, healthcare, tourism, public safety, housing, business and nonprofits.

Hartford, CT
284 followers
Loading

More from Connecticut by the Numbers

Connecticut State

Stricter Seat Belt Laws Seek to Reverse Climb in Traffic Fatalities

As traffic fatalities climb, Connecticut drivers will soon be required to buckle up in the back seat, joining 31 other states.Shutterstock image. Just anyone who has done any driving during the peak of COVID or since can tell you from personal experience that taking to the roads is more dangerous than it used to be – or needs to be. And now the data is bearing out the anecdotal experiences.Read full story
Connecticut State

Allergen Friendly Hot Cocoa Line Expands Product Distribution Beyond Connecticut

Bare Life hot cocoa mix is now available in more locations beyond Connecticut.Bare Life image. As sales continue to increase for their signature plant-based and gluten-free hot cocoa mix, Connecticut-based entrepreneurial business Bare Life has expanded on-location shopping to states in and beyond New England. This latest expansion will put Bare Life products in more places across the country, allowing more customers the option of in-person purchasing.Read full story
Hartford, CT

Record-Breaking Grants for Groundbreaking Research at UConn, Hartford Seminary

UConn School of Medicine and Hartford Seminary are receiving record-breaking grants.Shutterstock image/UConn image. Two Connecticut higher education institutions have earned record-breaking grants in recent weeks to undertake groundbreaking research. The University of Connecticut and the Hartford Seminary – occupying very different locations on the education spectrum – have each gained notice for their expertise, to good result.Read full story
Connecticut State

Finalists Named for 2021 Women of Innovation Awards in STEM

Nicole Wagner, President and CEO of LambdaVision, is an accomplished scientist and entrepreneur, and past recipient.CTC image. The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) have announced the finalists for the 17th annual Women of Innovation® awards, which recognize and celebrate women throughout Connecticut for their achievement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Minimum Wage Increases Effective on Sunday; Mystic Museum to Exceed State Minimum

The minimum wage increases across Connecticut on Sunday - even higher at Mystic Seaport.Mystic Seaport image. The minimum wage in Connecticut will increase from the current rate of $12.00 per hour to $13.00 per hour beginning on Sunday, August 1, 2021, the latest step in a five year plan to move the state’s minimum wage to $15.00 per hour on June 1, 2023.Read full story
5 comments
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Awards First Round of Project Grants to 7 Community Organizations

The first round of community grants were announced in West Hartford.West Hartford image. The West Hartford Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee has announced their inaugural grants to local nonprofit organizations, concluding the first grant cycle since the all-volunteer committee of town residents was formed by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving last year.Read full story
Connecticut State

Elder Justice Hotline Launched in Connecticut

Connecticut's Attorney General and state agencies have launched an Elder Justice Hotline.depositphotos.com image. Attorney General William Tong, Aging and Disabilities Commissioner Amy Porter, Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull and the Coalition for Elder Justice in Connecticut have launched the Elder Justice Hotline-- a “one stop shop” for older in adults in Connecticut in need of information, aid, and justice.Read full story
Connecticut State

Make48 Invention Competition Coming to CT in October; Registration Deadline is July 30

Registration deadline for Hartford's first Make48 event this fall is Friday, July 30.MakerspaceCT image. MakerspaceCT in downtown Hartford will host the Make48 flagship event this October, the first time the popular national competition will take place in Connecticut. The competition for residents of the Greater Hartford area will see Stanley Black & Decker as the Challenge Sponsor, crafting the teams’ objective during the competition, to be held October 7-9.Read full story
Connecticut State

New Connecticut Additions to National Register of Historic Places Range From Manufacturing Plants to Churches, and More

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the Nation's historic places deemed worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources.Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Consumers Pay the Most for Energy, Analysis Finds

Connecticut is the most energy-expensive state in the nation.Unsplash image. This will probably not come as a surprise to anyone who has paid a bill recently. Connecticut is the nation’s most energy-expensive state.Read full story
4 comments
West Hartford, CT

SockStarz Begins Hunt for New Leadership with Big Shoes to Fill

Harc's SockStarz will be beginning a leadership transition.Harc image. Harc, Inc., a local nonprofit that supports people with intellectual disability live lives of quality, inclusion, and dignity, announced today that Patricia Kinney will be transitioning from her role as General Manager of the organization’s social enterprise, SockStarz. Kinney will stay on until December to train her successor.Read full story
Danbury, CT

Connecticut Technology Webinar to Feature Sonata Scientific Senior Researcher and Principal Investigator

Webinar will focus on technology and the environment - and a Connecticut business.Unsplash image. Passion for creating and implementing technology to enhance well-being and protect the environment will be the focus of Connecticut Technology Council’s upcoming webinar featuring Melissa Petruska, Senior Researcher and Principal Investigator at Sonata Scientific, LLC, based in Danbury. Petruska was a 2020 Women of Innovation® Finalist in the Small/Medium Business Innovation and Leadership category.Read full story
Connecticut State

Connecticut Athletes Ready for Olympic Competition in Tokyo

Connecticut athletes will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.Team USA image. When skateboarding makes its Olympic debut, Connecticut will be represented. Old Saybrook native Alexis Sablone will compete in Women’s Skateboard Street. She has amassed seven X Games medals with three golds, two silvers, and two bronzes in women’s street, one of two disciplines to be featured during the Games.Read full story
Connecticut State

Seamless Transfer Program Expands from CT, MA Across New England

Transferring from a community college to an independent college is getting easier in CT and New England.Shutterstock image. The New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE), is slated to begin scaling the New England Transfer Guarantee to Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont this month, building on a successful launch in Connecticut and Massachusetts last year.Read full story
Connecticut State

Small and Very Small CT Businesses Hit Hard by Pandemic, Quickly Take Steps to Respond, Survey Finds

Connecticut's small businesses were buffeted by the pandemic, survey finds.Shutterstock image. The impact of the pandemic on Connecticut’s small and very small businesses is plainly evident, a review of data compiled at the start of the year by the Connecticut Small Business Development Center (CT SBDC) illustrates.Read full story
Enfield, CT

Students from Enfield, Ridgefield, Wallingford, West Hartford, Weston Selected for Lieberman College Scholarship

Five Connecticut students have been selected to receive the Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship.Shutterstock image. The Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund announced today that five Connecticut students who are headed to college in the fall will be the 9th class of Lieberman Scholars to receive scholarships from the Fund. In addition, 15 current college students who received scholarships beginning in their freshman year will have the scholarship renewed for their upcoming sophomore, junior or senior year.Read full story
Greenwich, CT

Leading Headshots Photographer Opens Studio in Greenwich

Face Forward Headshots has opened its 2nd Connecticut studio, in Greenwich.Face Forward Headshots image. Connecticut’s leading headshot photographer, Cara Paiuk of Face Forward Headshots, has opened her second studio in Connecticut, in downtown Greenwich. The newly designed studio, located at 36 West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich, is now open by appointment and joins Paiuk’s studio in West Hartford as the go-to locations for professional headshots in the region.Read full story
Connecticut State

Students with Disabilities Entitled to Public Education Until Age 22 in Connecticut, Federal Court Affirms

Federal appellate court affirmed a judge's decision last year regarding education for students with disabilities.Shutterstock image. A federal appellate court has ruled that the federal court in Connecticut was correct when it decided last year that special education students have a right to a free, appropriate public education until they reach the age of 22. The ruling, by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, came today in a lawsuit that had challenged Connecticut’s state law as being in conflict with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), a federal law that protects the rights of students with disabilities.Read full story
1 comments
Hartford, CT

Workplace Violence A Growing Concern for Small Businesses, Survey Finds

Concern about workplace violence is increasing, in part due to COVID.Shutterstock image. Workplace violence has occurred at one-third of small businesses, a recent survey of owners and managers nationwide has found, with many expressing concern that the problem is getting worse. The survey found that 34 percent of the small and mid-size businesses responding had experienced at least one serious employee threat or violent incident.Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy