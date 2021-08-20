Meadowlake Church Preschool Programs start on September

HUNTERSVILLE, NC — The Meadowlake Church Preschool Programs start this September for pre-kindergarten and 2 & 3-year-olds led by certified teachers and assistants. All classes meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Meadowlake Church.

Programs for children aged 2 years will be held every Tuesday and Thursday. Each class consists of five students and one teacher with the main aim of training children to get used to being away from their parents and caregivers.

Children will be given brushes, crayons, scissors, and glue to express themselves and be creative. They will work and play in small groups and learn to recognize shapes, colors, and names of their friends and teachers. They will also learn self-help skills such as using the bathroom and developing healthy habits.

Programs for children aged 3 years will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with each class consists of one teacher and seven students.

They must learn to be away from their parents with little anxiety, asking and answering questions, taking turns, and playing with their friends. They will be taught to name colors, shapes, and objects, counting and recognizing numbers, and spelling names.

The pre-kindergarten will meet every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each class consists of one teacher and eight students. Children will receive a Personalized Education Program (PEP) to determine their strengths and a suitable curriculum to meet their needs.

The goal of this program is to ensure children's independence through simple tasks like unpacking/storing backpacks, putting on/taking off jackets, etc. They are taught to write properly and do simple math.

For more information on these programs, visit meadowlakechurch.com/preschool/our-program/

