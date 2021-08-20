Self-guided art tour of Davidson

DAVIDSON, NC — The town of Davidson is surrounded by various public art collections that represent the history and culture of each place. Take a self-guided tour to view these artworks:

1. Spirit Waves Fountain

This artwork piece was created in 2003 by Jesus Moroles using Fredericksburg granite and Texas pink granite. The unique feature of this undulating sculpture is the endless cycle of water coming out of the top and falling down the statue.

2. Wind Sculpture

The Wind Sculpture stands prominently in front of the E. Craig Wall, JR. academic center inside the college. The statue was created by British artist Yinka Shonibare and features bright blue and orange colors that reflect light when exposed to sunlight.

3. The Group of Ten

This unusual statue features 10 different body heights standing side by side creating an interesting group photo booth. The Group of Ten was created by Magdalena Abakanowicz in 2011.

4. Common Ground

This artwork was created by Patrick Dougherty in 2020 with the help of Davidson College students and volunteers. The material used in the Common Ground was tree branches and twigs that were stitched together with an excellent technique.

5. Davidson College Black Lives Matter Mural

This artwork is part of the SGA members' response to the race and slavery reports in early 2020. The Mural serves as a reminder for the community to pursue justice and equality.

A self-guided art tour can be a way to experience summer from a different perspective while learning about local culture and history. For more information, see visitlakenorman.org.

