Eight reasons to host your child's birthday party at Sky Zone Northlake

CHARLOTTE, NC — Want to surprise your child in a creative way? Sky Zone Northlake in Charlotte offers a 4-hour birthday party package complete with party hosts and cheese pizzas. Here are 8 other reasons to consider their offer:

1. The Sky Zone event planner will take care of all the details including food and jumping activities. Parents will only be asked to send invitations, fill out statement letters, and inform the team about the number of participants.

2. Birthday packages include freestyle jumping, Skyslam, and Ultimate Dodgeball attractions that will surely make the kids sweat.

3. Bookings are made easy in Sky Zone. Parents can simply fill in the registration form or call the event planner team at 704.709.9055.

4. Children will have a ton of activities that will fulfill their physical needs for the day. The activities are designed for children to be creative in expressing themselves and improve their teamwork skills.

5. The Sky Zone team will help create invitations for birthday guests. Once parents have chosen a celebration date, the team will create a customizable digital invitation or even a paper invitation that can be picked up on location.

6. The birthday party packages start at $319 which includes check-in, digital invitations, sky socks for each kid, cheese pizza, bottled water, tableware, a party host, 45 minutes in the party room, and 60 minutes jumping session.

7. Parents can choose a GLOW birthday theme, available on Fridays and Saturdays which will include a Florescent GLOW Shirt for each guest.

8. Plenty of honest testimonies from parents show the professionalism of Sky Zone Northlake. "Our party ran smoothly and the party host did a superb job of working with a rowdy bunch of 9-year-old boys," said Radmom, one of the customers.

Visit their website for more information related to birthday party packages.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.