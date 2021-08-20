Sky Zone Trampoline Park Northlake is now hiring

CHARLOTTE, NC — Want to work in an active and positive environment? Sky Zone Trampoline Park is looking for new team members ages 16 and above to assist them in these four positions:

1. Court Monitor

This position is for people who are responsible, dynamic, and outgoing. Court Monitor will communicate safety protocols in front of groups or individuals and interact with visitors to cheer them on in a friendly and outgoing manner. They must be available to work in the evening and on weekends.

2. Sales Associate

This position requires an individual who is able to handle money, communicate effectively, work in a fast-paced environment, and solve recurring problems. Their duties include greeting guests, providing information, completing sales transactions, and much more.

3. Party Pro

The Party Pro helps to create a fun atmosphere through excellent guest service, clear communication skills, problem-solving, and time management skills. They are needed especially at events to greet and escort event participants to the court, advocate guest satisfaction and risk management, serve food and beverages to party members, and much more.

4. Manager & Assistant Manager

Sky Zone Northlake is looking for a responsible individual to fill the position of Manager & Assistant Manager and take them to the next level. Managers must maintain a safe operating environment, monitor daily operations, and ultimately meet guest satisfaction goals that lead to profitable sales.

This position requires a minimum of one year of experience in personnel management, complete First Aid and CPR certification, demonstrate leadership, and passion for the community including children, youth, and adults.

If you smile a lot and want to stay active, the Sky Zone Trampoline Park could be a great choice for you. They are not only looking for employees but important team members.

Interested candidates can apply by coming to the Park, filling out the application form, and speaking with the manager from Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.