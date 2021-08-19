Moonlight on Main open call for artists

BELMONT, NC — Downtown Belmont Development Association opens a call for artists to showcase their works at Moonlight on Main from October 22 to November 7. Register before August 31, 2021, after reviewing the following questions:

1. What to expect?

Moonlight on Main will feature the Museum of the Moon by artist Luke Jerram from October 22 to November 7. His lunar installation will be the highlight of the entire gallery that will be on display along Downtown Belmont Main Street. Selected artworks will be projected through GOBO, creating a nighttime street art gallery that will attract thousands of visitors across the city.

2. What is the theme?

The preferred theme for this exhibit is the galaxy, solar system, universe, local landscape, etc. The selected artworks will be displayed in various locations along North and South Main Street to create a cultural route for visitors, vehicle drivers, or pedestrians. Approximately twenty artworks will be selected. Each artist can submits a maximum of three works.

3. How to apply?

Artists must fill the application form and submit the following files:

- Photo of the artist (800x800 pixels, max 250KB)

- About the artist includes a description of the artist, the medium used, and the price of the artwork.

- Artworks' digital file (in .jpg or .jpeg format)

- About the artwork includes the description of the artwork, what is it about and why is it relevant.

All material must be submitted by 5 p.m. on August 31, 2021. Announcement of selected works will be held on September 10

All of these exhibitions aim to attract public support and awareness of visual arts in the community and also to engage with local artists residing in the greater Gaston County area. DBDA's goal is to elevate local visual artists and attract future artists for better cultural and economic growth.

Learn more at www.MoonlightOnMain.com

