Guide to an antique adventure in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC — Cabarrus County is a treasure in itself, but not many people know the hidden gems that lie within its antique shops. Be one of the few to go on this antiquing adventure by following this guide:

1. Day 1: The Depot at Gibson Mill

Claiming to be the “Best Crap in the South,” The Depot offers guests over 600 vendors in its 88,000 square feet building. Refuel your energy at Ellie’s Diner inside The Depot and linger for more adventure. With your energy recharged, solve a mystery at the Valcarol Missions Escape Room, located inside the Gibson Mill.

Take some time to celebrate your successful missions at the High Branch Brewing Co. and Cabarrus Brewing Company, another hidden gem inside Gibson Mill. Any energy left? head to Historic Downtown Concord for a touch of nostalgia or do some local shopping along Union Street.

2. Day 2: Antiquing the whole day

Have some homemade breakfast at Punchy's Diner while enjoying the 50s-styled indoor and meals straight from the old-fashioned American diner. When you're done, drive to today's first stop, the White Owl Antique Mall & Design Center.

Go through hundreds of vendors to find hidden gems, collectibles, antiques, vintage art, jewelry, crafts, pottery, designer clothing, and more. This place can get you all day, but there are still plenty of places to visit. Pack up your new gems and drive to the next stop!

Make a stop at the Ruffin’s Roost, a 100-year-old shop that specializes in antiques, home décor, urban farmhouse, and handmade vintage clothing. And lastly and the best is Cline’s Country Antiques. This outdoor antiquing spot is a treasure hunting haven in Cabarrus County.

The antiquing adventure is over but you can still come back for more. Check out visitcabarrus.com for other hidden gems only in Cabarrus County.

