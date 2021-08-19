Concord, NC

Top 5 breweries in Concord

Colt Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAF6y_0bW3NTrQ00

CONCORD, NC — Concord City is home to some of the most prestigious brewing companies in the country. Taste the homegrown brews made in these five local brewing companies:

1. High Branch Brewing Co.

Location: 305 McGill Ave, Suite 100, Concord

High Branch is a family-run artisanal brewery that focuses its innovation on fermentation which they believe plays the greatest part in the flavor of the finished beer. This unique approach is what motivates them to aim for the "higher branch" as a local business.

2. Cabarrus Brewing Company

Location: 329 McGill Ave, Concord

Just a few blocks from the High Branch is another high-quality beer company that has been around since 2016, the Cabarrus Brewing Company. Their 5,000 square foot Tap Room provides an open bar area with live music and ample seating.

3. Red Hill Brewing Company

Location: 21 Union St Ste 3511, Concord

Upstairs in Downtown Concord, this neighborhood brewhouse focuses its goal to create a unique local beer for the community and provide a comfortable atmosphere for fellowship.

4. Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co.

Location: 7285 West Winds Blvd NW, Concord

This local brewing company derives its name from its original 26-acre plot back in 1796, when Concord was first founded. Twenty-Six Acres provides a local-friendly brewhouse with a neighborhood vibe and games.

5. Lil' Robert's Place

Location: 25 Union St S, Concord

Lil' Robert's Place offers over 60 wines and 500+ different crafts with 33 rotating taps, food, and live music throughout the week. This place was once a craft beer bottle shop developed by Robert Burrage in 2010 and has survived to this day as a community gathering place.

Wait no more and visit these local pride of Concord with your family and friends. Cheers!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d47220ec9bc8d7b25d107b431faef9ba.blob

UNC Alum in Queen City

Charlotte, NC
42 followers
Loading

More from Colt Jones

Statesville, NC

Iredell Health System welcomes a new Director of Operations and Physician

STATESVILLE, NC — Iredell Health System welcomes Teresa Armstrong, MBA/MHA, FACMPE as a new Director of Operations for the Iredell Physician Network and Judith Albert, MD as a new Physician for Family Care Center of Mooresville.Read full story
Statesville, NC

Carolina BalloonFest open call for volunteers

STATESVILLE, NC — Want to support the local community? The National Balloon Rally Charities is a non-profit organization that hosts the Carolina BalloonFest, an annual event in Statesville. Every year, they donate a portion of their proceeds to local organizations. Be a part of this team by volunteering in the following positions:Read full story
Statesville, NC

Celebrate fall with Statesville featured events

STATESVILLE, NC — The City of Statesville presents featured events this fall from haunted ghost tours to a balloon festival sure to entertain locals and out-of-towners alike. Check out the excitement of the event below:Read full story
Statesville, NC

How to become a volunteer at Full Bloom Film Festival

STATESVILLE, NC — Have a passion for film and art in Statesville? The Full Bloom Film Festival is seeking dedicated volunteers to join them behind the scenes in various roles from 7 to 11 September 2021. The training session will be held on 7 September at 11.30 a.m. at the Iredell Arts Council.Read full story
Gaston County, NC

What to see on the farms in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC — Gaston County is home to many farms filled with seasonal crops. Celebrate fall by watching pumpkins turn bright orange as farmers harvest their last crop before winter. Check out some of the farms listed below:Read full story
Gastonia, NC

The 3 best parks for children in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC — Looking for a simple family outing? Gastonia's Department of Parks and Recreation offers a variety of recreational opportunities for families in Gastonia. Here are three of them:Read full story
1 comments
Gaston County, NC

Hiking or biking spots in Gaston County for beginners

GASTON COUNTY, NC — Looking for an outdoor adventure? Gaston County is home to many natural spaces that provide hiking or biking trails for the outdoor explorer. Check out some of the hiking trails to choose from:Read full story
Gastonia, NC

New Hope Presbyterian Preschool offers classes for children ages 2, 3, or 4 years old

GASTONIA, NC — New Hope Presbyterian Preschool offers three classes for children ages 2 to 4 to prepare them for the school environment. The main goal of New Hope is to teach children independence and self-confidence through various activities according to the class division as follows:Read full story
Huntersville, NC

A two-day guide to visiting Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC — Lake Norman is surrounded by natural attractions in Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville that open up opportunities for visitors to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This travel guide can provide several options to make it easier for local visitors:Read full story
Mcadenville, NC

Catawba Riverkeeper is hiring Retail/Operations Staff at The Boathouse

McAdenville, NC — Know someone who is searching for a weekend job opportunity? Catawba Riverkeeper is looking for part-time Retail/Operations Staff at The Boathouse that will be in charge of frontline tasks within the operational support areas of the Catawba Riverkeeper organization.Read full story
Mecklenburg County, NC

Davidson implements temporary mask mandate

DAVIDSON, NC — The Town of Davidson Board of Commissioners implements the interim mask mandate that goes into effect on August 19, 2021, and will remain through September 1, 2021. This provisional regulation follows the decision of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners regarding face coverings in public places.Read full story
Mecklenburg County, NC

Five must-try frozen dessert spots in Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC — What's more refreshing than frozen dessert in this hot summer's weather? Lake Norman is surrounded by plenty of summer drinks from creamy mustards to ice-cold slushies. Stroll by the lake while enjoying these cool summer treats:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

What to expect at Carowinds upcoming events

CHARLOTTE, NC - Want to have fun with friends and family in Charlotte? Carowinds presents special events specifically designed to enhance fellowship and togetherness from August 23 to the end of the year. Check out these five experiences:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

What to expect at the Carowinds' Camp Wilderness Resort

CHARLOTTE, NC — Planning to stay at Carowinds? The Carowinds' Camp Wilderness Resort is one of the recommended choices for visitors to relax and unwind after a day of exploring the parks.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Family-friendly attractions at the Carolina Harbor waterpark

CHARLOTTE, NC — Running out of summer activities in Charlotte? The Carolina Harbor waterpark is the newest addition to Carowinds featuring a giant waterslide, wave pool, large playground, and a large children's area that offers plenty of entertainment for families. Check out the following five attractions:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

New horror attractions premier at SCarowinds this September

CHARLOTTE, NC — Are you looking for a real-life horror experience? SCarowinds' newest attraction may exceed your expectations by combining the chill and thrill of Halloween spirit premiering on September 17th. Get ready to jump in fright and scream your way out through these three new horror adventures:Read full story
2 comments
Huntersville, NC

Meadowlake Church Preschool Programs start on September

HUNTERSVILLE, NC — The Meadowlake Church Preschool Programs start this September for pre-kindergarten and 2 & 3-year-olds led by certified teachers and assistants. All classes meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Meadowlake Church.Read full story
Davidson, NC

Self-guided art tour of Davidson

DAVIDSON, NC — The town of Davidson is surrounded by various public art collections that represent the history and culture of each place. Take a self-guided tour to view these artworks:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Eight reasons to host your child's birthday party at Sky Zone Northlake

CHARLOTTE, NC — Want to surprise your child in a creative way? Sky Zone Northlake in Charlotte offers a 4-hour birthday party package complete with party hosts and cheese pizzas. Here are 8 other reasons to consider their offer:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sky Zone Trampoline Park Northlake is now hiring

CHARLOTTE, NC — Want to work in an active and positive environment? Sky Zone Trampoline Park is looking for new team members ages 16 and above to assist them in these four positions:Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy