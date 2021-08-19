Top 5 breweries in Concord

CONCORD, NC — Concord City is home to some of the most prestigious brewing companies in the country. Taste the homegrown brews made in these five local brewing companies:

1. High Branch Brewing Co.

Location: 305 McGill Ave, Suite 100, Concord

High Branch is a family-run artisanal brewery that focuses its innovation on fermentation which they believe plays the greatest part in the flavor of the finished beer. This unique approach is what motivates them to aim for the "higher branch" as a local business.

2. Cabarrus Brewing Company

Location: 329 McGill Ave, Concord

Just a few blocks from the High Branch is another high-quality beer company that has been around since 2016, the Cabarrus Brewing Company. Their 5,000 square foot Tap Room provides an open bar area with live music and ample seating.

3. Red Hill Brewing Company

Location: 21 Union St Ste 3511, Concord

Upstairs in Downtown Concord, this neighborhood brewhouse focuses its goal to create a unique local beer for the community and provide a comfortable atmosphere for fellowship.

4. Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co.

Location: 7285 West Winds Blvd NW, Concord

This local brewing company derives its name from its original 26-acre plot back in 1796, when Concord was first founded. Twenty-Six Acres provides a local-friendly brewhouse with a neighborhood vibe and games.

5. Lil' Robert's Place

Location: 25 Union St S, Concord

Lil' Robert's Place offers over 60 wines and 500+ different crafts with 33 rotating taps, food, and live music throughout the week. This place was once a craft beer bottle shop developed by Robert Burrage in 2010 and has survived to this day as a community gathering place.

Wait no more and visit these local pride of Concord with your family and friends. Cheers!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.