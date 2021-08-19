An Inside look at The Schiele Museum of Natural History indoor gallery

GASTONIA, NC — The Schiele Museum of Natural History welcomes visitors to its indoor gallery full of interactive artifacts and exhibits. Their goal is to create a history and science learning experience with these five indoor exhibits:

1. Hall of North Carolina Natural History

This exhibition depicts the diversity of North Carolina inhabitants including harbor seals, teals, herons, egrets, and coots that spread throughout the coastline, hills, and mountain regions as their natural habitat.

2. Hall of North American Habitats

This exhibition takes visitors on another perspective on viewing North America. The diversity of the country's dynamic terrain including the ocean floors, the Sonoran Desert, the Everglades, and the Alaskan Tundra will fill visitors with awe and wonder.

3. Hall of North American Wildlife

North America's wildlife is as diverse as its dynamic terrain. Visitors will get another perspective as they see the variety of animals that inhabit different terrains from North American bears, moose, bison, deer, birds, insects, amphibians, and reptiles.

4. Henry Hall of the American Indian

Can you name the major tribal groups of American Indians? The Schiele Museum will bring back the forgotten memory of Native American people by presenting visitors with their preserved artifacts, ornaments, tools, weapons, and housing.

5. Robinson Hall Exhibit Gallery

This exhibition presents another side of nature that will surely give you goosebumps. The Creppy Nature exhibit features real-life weird and unusual plants and animals that have inspired horror fiction like vampires, zombies, and mummies.

The Schiele Museum of Natural History has won first place in "Favorite STEM Educator" and seventh place in "Top 20 Places To Take Kids In and Around Charlotte" hosted by KidsOutAndAbout.com. Visit their website to find out more.

