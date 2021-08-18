Top 5 local places to eat in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC - Support local businesses by visiting community independent restaurants spread across Cabarrus County from Concord to Mt. Pleasant. Check out this shortlist for a quick look:

1. 44 Mills Kitchen + Tap

Location: 6189 Bayfield Parkway, Concord

This restaurant's name was inspired by the legacy of the county’s 44 textile mills from the 1800s, a perfect match with its modern southern cuisine composed of seasonal ingredients. The Kitchen also serves varieties of white wine and red wine.

2. 73 & Main

Location: 1467 N Main St, Mt. Pleasant

This American pub and restaurant serve a variety of steaks, burgers, seafood, and the largest selection of rare bourbon up to 100 variants. The 73 & Main is located inside Mt. Pleasant Hosiery Mill.

3. Vortex Bottle Shop

Location: 4469 School House Commons, Harrisburg

This local restaurant offers a simple menu combined with an expansive beverage selection for up to 250 beers and 100 wines in stock. Try out their Garlic Portobello Flatbread.

4. The Smoke Pit

Location: 796 Concord Pkwy, Concord

The Smoke Pit is famous for its high-quality smoked meat with homemade barbecue recipes similar to restaurants in Texas, Kansas, and Florida. This local restaurant was pioneered by Devin Barbee and Joey Graham in 2008 and has climbed up the ladder to become one of the best BBQ in town.

5. Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Location: 7791 Gateway Ln NW, Concord

This local restaurant was first built by Jim and his son Nick and developed by local owners across the country. Their homemade pork dishes are made from scratch and served with detail and passion.

For more information on other local restaurants, visit visitcabarrus.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.