How to be a Magi on the Great Wolf Lodge Concord

CONCORD, NC - The Great Wolf Lodge Concord invites all children to participate in the ongoing MagiQuest, ShadowQuest, and Compass Quest inside the Lodge. Check out each quest below for a sneak peek:

1. MagiQuest

Want to be a Magi Master? This featured attraction takes visitors to a live-action game where they can play for as long as they want. Children will be equipped with magic wands and sent to Vellara where the imagination begins. On the way, they will meet some new friends like Treetop Pixies and fight the evil dragon and Goblin King.

The magical quest continues with a mission to save Vellara from the Shadow Lords who corrupted the realms. The summoned spirit totem animal will help the Magi Master to battle the evil minion army and challenge the Shadow Lords.

Treasure chests are also available throughout the journey filled with surprises and challenges. Kids age five and under are encouraged to participate in Mini Magi Mode, a specifically designed mode for younger Magi.

2. ShadowQuest

This attraction is a continuation of MagiQuest where the young Magi battle the Shadow Lord by casting spells and collecting runes. This interactive attraction equipped the children with a guidebook for secrets and clues. The game lasts 4 to 6 hours but kids can stay all day long.

3. Compass Quest

Compass Quest is another live-action series of MagiQuest with plenty of teamwork activities. Children are equipped with compasses to unlock adventures, find the lost treasure, and discover new locations on the map. Kids can play for up to six hours or as long as they want.

Embark on this series of magical quests throughout the Lodge by signing up here.

