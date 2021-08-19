Concord, NC

How to be a Magi on the Great Wolf Lodge Concord

Colt Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NF8cp_0bUzdEUw00

CONCORD, NC - The Great Wolf Lodge Concord invites all children to participate in the ongoing MagiQuest, ShadowQuest, and Compass Quest inside the Lodge. Check out each quest below for a sneak peek:

1. MagiQuest

Want to be a Magi Master? This featured attraction takes visitors to a live-action game where they can play for as long as they want. Children will be equipped with magic wands and sent to Vellara where the imagination begins. On the way, they will meet some new friends like Treetop Pixies and fight the evil dragon and Goblin King.

The magical quest continues with a mission to save Vellara from the Shadow Lords who corrupted the realms. The summoned spirit totem animal will help the Magi Master to battle the evil minion army and challenge the Shadow Lords.

Treasure chests are also available throughout the journey filled with surprises and challenges. Kids age five and under are encouraged to participate in Mini Magi Mode, a specifically designed mode for younger Magi.

2. ShadowQuest

This attraction is a continuation of MagiQuest where the young Magi battle the Shadow Lord by casting spells and collecting runes. This interactive attraction equipped the children with a guidebook for secrets and clues. The game lasts 4 to 6 hours but kids can stay all day long.

3. Compass Quest

Compass Quest is another live-action series of MagiQuest with plenty of teamwork activities. Children are equipped with compasses to unlock adventures, find the lost treasure, and discover new locations on the map. Kids can play for up to six hours or as long as they want.

Embark on this series of magical quests throughout the Lodge by signing up here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d47220ec9bc8d7b25d107b431faef9ba.blob

UNC Alum in Queen City

Charlotte, NC
42 followers
Loading

More from Colt Jones

Statesville, NC

Iredell Health System welcomes a new Director of Operations and Physician

STATESVILLE, NC — Iredell Health System welcomes Teresa Armstrong, MBA/MHA, FACMPE as a new Director of Operations for the Iredell Physician Network and Judith Albert, MD as a new Physician for Family Care Center of Mooresville.Read full story
Statesville, NC

Carolina BalloonFest open call for volunteers

STATESVILLE, NC — Want to support the local community? The National Balloon Rally Charities is a non-profit organization that hosts the Carolina BalloonFest, an annual event in Statesville. Every year, they donate a portion of their proceeds to local organizations. Be a part of this team by volunteering in the following positions:Read full story
Statesville, NC

Celebrate fall with Statesville featured events

STATESVILLE, NC — The City of Statesville presents featured events this fall from haunted ghost tours to a balloon festival sure to entertain locals and out-of-towners alike. Check out the excitement of the event below:Read full story
Statesville, NC

How to become a volunteer at Full Bloom Film Festival

STATESVILLE, NC — Have a passion for film and art in Statesville? The Full Bloom Film Festival is seeking dedicated volunteers to join them behind the scenes in various roles from 7 to 11 September 2021. The training session will be held on 7 September at 11.30 a.m. at the Iredell Arts Council.Read full story
Gaston County, NC

What to see on the farms in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC — Gaston County is home to many farms filled with seasonal crops. Celebrate fall by watching pumpkins turn bright orange as farmers harvest their last crop before winter. Check out some of the farms listed below:Read full story
Gastonia, NC

The 3 best parks for children in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC — Looking for a simple family outing? Gastonia's Department of Parks and Recreation offers a variety of recreational opportunities for families in Gastonia. Here are three of them:Read full story
1 comments
Gaston County, NC

Hiking or biking spots in Gaston County for beginners

GASTON COUNTY, NC — Looking for an outdoor adventure? Gaston County is home to many natural spaces that provide hiking or biking trails for the outdoor explorer. Check out some of the hiking trails to choose from:Read full story
Gastonia, NC

New Hope Presbyterian Preschool offers classes for children ages 2, 3, or 4 years old

GASTONIA, NC — New Hope Presbyterian Preschool offers three classes for children ages 2 to 4 to prepare them for the school environment. The main goal of New Hope is to teach children independence and self-confidence through various activities according to the class division as follows:Read full story
Huntersville, NC

A two-day guide to visiting Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC — Lake Norman is surrounded by natural attractions in Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville that open up opportunities for visitors to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This travel guide can provide several options to make it easier for local visitors:Read full story
Mcadenville, NC

Catawba Riverkeeper is hiring Retail/Operations Staff at The Boathouse

McAdenville, NC — Know someone who is searching for a weekend job opportunity? Catawba Riverkeeper is looking for part-time Retail/Operations Staff at The Boathouse that will be in charge of frontline tasks within the operational support areas of the Catawba Riverkeeper organization.Read full story
Mecklenburg County, NC

Davidson implements temporary mask mandate

DAVIDSON, NC — The Town of Davidson Board of Commissioners implements the interim mask mandate that goes into effect on August 19, 2021, and will remain through September 1, 2021. This provisional regulation follows the decision of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners regarding face coverings in public places.Read full story
Mecklenburg County, NC

Five must-try frozen dessert spots in Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC — What's more refreshing than frozen dessert in this hot summer's weather? Lake Norman is surrounded by plenty of summer drinks from creamy mustards to ice-cold slushies. Stroll by the lake while enjoying these cool summer treats:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

What to expect at Carowinds upcoming events

CHARLOTTE, NC - Want to have fun with friends and family in Charlotte? Carowinds presents special events specifically designed to enhance fellowship and togetherness from August 23 to the end of the year. Check out these five experiences:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

What to expect at the Carowinds' Camp Wilderness Resort

CHARLOTTE, NC — Planning to stay at Carowinds? The Carowinds' Camp Wilderness Resort is one of the recommended choices for visitors to relax and unwind after a day of exploring the parks.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Family-friendly attractions at the Carolina Harbor waterpark

CHARLOTTE, NC — Running out of summer activities in Charlotte? The Carolina Harbor waterpark is the newest addition to Carowinds featuring a giant waterslide, wave pool, large playground, and a large children's area that offers plenty of entertainment for families. Check out the following five attractions:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

New horror attractions premier at SCarowinds this September

CHARLOTTE, NC — Are you looking for a real-life horror experience? SCarowinds' newest attraction may exceed your expectations by combining the chill and thrill of Halloween spirit premiering on September 17th. Get ready to jump in fright and scream your way out through these three new horror adventures:Read full story
2 comments
Huntersville, NC

Meadowlake Church Preschool Programs start on September

HUNTERSVILLE, NC — The Meadowlake Church Preschool Programs start this September for pre-kindergarten and 2 & 3-year-olds led by certified teachers and assistants. All classes meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Meadowlake Church.Read full story
Davidson, NC

Self-guided art tour of Davidson

DAVIDSON, NC — The town of Davidson is surrounded by various public art collections that represent the history and culture of each place. Take a self-guided tour to view these artworks:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Eight reasons to host your child's birthday party at Sky Zone Northlake

CHARLOTTE, NC — Want to surprise your child in a creative way? Sky Zone Northlake in Charlotte offers a 4-hour birthday party package complete with party hosts and cheese pizzas. Here are 8 other reasons to consider their offer:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sky Zone Trampoline Park Northlake is now hiring

CHARLOTTE, NC — Want to work in an active and positive environment? Sky Zone Trampoline Park is looking for new team members ages 16 and above to assist them in these four positions:Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy