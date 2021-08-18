Lifeguard and Waterpark Attendant position open at The Great Wolf Lodge Concord

Colt Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhRbr_0bUpdAxs00

CONCORD, NC — The Great Wolf Lodge Concord offers full-time job opportunities for Lifeguard and Waterpark Attendant positions with a bonus rate in summer. The job responsibilities and requirements are as follows:

1. Lifeguard

The lifeguard position is very important to the Great Wolf Lodge. Lifeguards are trained to ensure the safety of anyone visiting water park attractions and respond in emergency situations. Their responsibilities include surveillance, emergency response, and first aid, rule enforcement, customer service, and day-to-day work. This position rate is up to $12 per hour.

The lifeguard candidates will be trained so no prior experience is required. They must be at least 16 years of age and willing to be certified in First Aid, CPR, and Ellis & Associates Lifeguard Training. Physical requirements include swimming 50 yards in 4 feet of water to pick up 10-pound bricks from the bottom of the pool. They must not have permanent eye disorders and can perform professionally in hot and humid environments.

2. Waterpark Attendant

The Waterpark Attendant is responsible for assisting the Towel Tracker Program, Waterpark bag checks, wristband checks, and is very important to ensure the overall atmosphere of the waterpark. This position rate is up to $11.25 per hour.

Their duties include interacting with guests, responding to requests, ensuring a safe and professional workplace, establishing cleanliness and safety standards of the waterpark. They are also responsible for scanning guest wristbands before entering the park, operating a towel tracking system, and distributing lifejackets for younger guests.

Physical requirements include the ability to lift up to 30 pounds, push and pull 100-pound objects, stand and climb daily, and work with chemicals according to cleaning protocols. They must be willing to work flexible hours including weekends or holidays

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d47220ec9bc8d7b25d107b431faef9ba.blob

UNC Alum in Queen City

Charlotte, NC
33 followers
Loading

More from Colt Jones

Gastonia, NC

New Hope Presbyterian Preschool offers classes for children ages 2, 3, or 4 years old

GASTONIA, NC — New Hope Presbyterian Preschool offers three classes for children ages 2 to 4 to prepare them for the school environment. The main goal of New Hope is to teach children independence and self-confidence through various activities according to the class division as follows:Read full story
Huntersville, NC

A two-day guide to visiting Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC — Lake Norman is surrounded by natural attractions in Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville that open up opportunities for visitors to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This travel guide can provide several options to make it easier for local visitors:Read full story

Catawba Riverkeeper is hiring Retail/Operations Staff at The Boathouse

McAdenville, NC — Know someone who is searching for a weekend job opportunity? Catawba Riverkeeper is looking for part-time Retail/Operations Staff at The Boathouse that will be in charge of frontline tasks within the operational support areas of the Catawba Riverkeeper organization.Read full story
Mecklenburg County, NC

Davidson implements temporary mask mandate

DAVIDSON, NC — The Town of Davidson Board of Commissioners implements the interim mask mandate that goes into effect on August 19, 2021, and will remain through September 1, 2021. This provisional regulation follows the decision of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners regarding face coverings in public places.Read full story
Mecklenburg County, NC

Five must-try frozen dessert spots in Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC — What's more refreshing than frozen dessert in this hot summer's weather? Lake Norman is surrounded by plenty of summer drinks from creamy mustards to ice-cold slushies. Stroll by the lake while enjoying these cool summer treats:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

What to expect at Carowinds upcoming events

CHARLOTTE, NC - Want to have fun with friends and family in Charlotte? Carowinds presents special events specifically designed to enhance fellowship and togetherness from August 23 to the end of the year. Check out these five experiences:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

What to expect at the Carowinds' Camp Wilderness Resort

CHARLOTTE, NC — Planning to stay at Carowinds? The Carowinds' Camp Wilderness Resort is one of the recommended choices for visitors to relax and unwind after a day of exploring the parks.Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Family-friendly attractions at the Carolina Harbor waterpark

CHARLOTTE, NC — Running out of summer activities in Charlotte? The Carolina Harbor waterpark is the newest addition to Carowinds featuring a giant waterslide, wave pool, large playground, and a large children's area that offers plenty of entertainment for families. Check out the following five attractions:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

New horror attractions premier at SCarowinds this September

CHARLOTTE, NC — Are you looking for a real-life horror experience? SCarowinds' newest attraction may exceed your expectations by combining the chill and thrill of Halloween spirit premiering on September 17th. Get ready to jump in fright and scream your way out through these three new horror adventures:Read full story
2 comments
Huntersville, NC

Meadowlake Church Preschool Programs start on September

HUNTERSVILLE, NC — The Meadowlake Church Preschool Programs start this September for pre-kindergarten and 2 & 3-year-olds led by certified teachers and assistants. All classes meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Meadowlake Church.Read full story
Davidson, NC

Self-guided art tour of Davidson

DAVIDSON, NC — The town of Davidson is surrounded by various public art collections that represent the history and culture of each place. Take a self-guided tour to view these artworks:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Eight reasons to host your child's birthday party at Sky Zone Northlake

CHARLOTTE, NC — Want to surprise your child in a creative way? Sky Zone Northlake in Charlotte offers a 4-hour birthday party package complete with party hosts and cheese pizzas. Here are 8 other reasons to consider their offer:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Sky Zone Trampoline Park Northlake is now hiring

CHARLOTTE, NC — Want to work in an active and positive environment? Sky Zone Trampoline Park is looking for new team members ages 16 and above to assist them in these four positions:Read full story
Concord, NC

Top 5 breweries in Concord

CONCORD, NC — Concord City is home to some of the most prestigious brewing companies in the country. Taste the homegrown brews made in these five local brewing companies:. 1. High Branch Brewing Co.Read full story
1 comments
Concord, NC

How to be a Magi on the Great Wolf Lodge Concord

CONCORD, NC - The Great Wolf Lodge Concord invites all children to participate in the ongoing MagiQuest, ShadowQuest, and Compass Quest inside the Lodge. Check out each quest below for a sneak peek:Read full story
Belmont, NC

Moonlight on Main open call for artists

BELMONT, NC — Downtown Belmont Development Association opens a call for artists to showcase their works at Moonlight on Main from October 22 to November 7. Register before August 31, 2021, after reviewing the following questions:Read full story
Cabarrus County, NC

Guide to an antique adventure in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC — Cabarrus County is a treasure in itself, but not many people know the hidden gems that lie within its antique shops. Be one of the few to go on this antiquing adventure by following this guide:Read full story
Gastonia, NC

An Inside look at The Schiele Museum of Natural History indoor gallery

GASTONIA, NC — The Schiele Museum of Natural History welcomes visitors to its indoor gallery full of interactive artifacts and exhibits. Their goal is to create a history and science learning experience with these five indoor exhibits:Read full story

Top 5 local places to eat in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC - Support local businesses by visiting community independent restaurants spread across Cabarrus County from Concord to Mt. Pleasant. Check out this shortlist for a quick look:Read full story
Charlotte, NC

A simple guide to dealing with fallen trees in stormy weather

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte City is expected to experience strong storms over the next few days. There is a high probability of fallen trees and large branches damaging property, roads, or public areas. If something like that happens, here's what you should do:Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy