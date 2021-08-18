Lifeguard and Waterpark Attendant position open at The Great Wolf Lodge Concord

CONCORD, NC — The Great Wolf Lodge Concord offers full-time job opportunities for Lifeguard and Waterpark Attendant positions with a bonus rate in summer. The job responsibilities and requirements are as follows:

1. Lifeguard

The lifeguard position is very important to the Great Wolf Lodge. Lifeguards are trained to ensure the safety of anyone visiting water park attractions and respond in emergency situations. Their responsibilities include surveillance, emergency response, and first aid, rule enforcement, customer service, and day-to-day work. This position rate is up to $12 per hour.

The lifeguard candidates will be trained so no prior experience is required. They must be at least 16 years of age and willing to be certified in First Aid, CPR, and Ellis & Associates Lifeguard Training. Physical requirements include swimming 50 yards in 4 feet of water to pick up 10-pound bricks from the bottom of the pool. They must not have permanent eye disorders and can perform professionally in hot and humid environments.

2. Waterpark Attendant

The Waterpark Attendant is responsible for assisting the Towel Tracker Program, Waterpark bag checks, wristband checks, and is very important to ensure the overall atmosphere of the waterpark. This position rate is up to $11.25 per hour.

Their duties include interacting with guests, responding to requests, ensuring a safe and professional workplace, establishing cleanliness and safety standards of the waterpark. They are also responsible for scanning guest wristbands before entering the park, operating a towel tracking system, and distributing lifejackets for younger guests.

Physical requirements include the ability to lift up to 30 pounds, push and pull 100-pound objects, stand and climb daily, and work with chemicals according to cleaning protocols. They must be willing to work flexible hours including weekends or holidays

