A simple guide to dealing with fallen trees in stormy weather

CHARLOTTE, NC — Charlotte City is expected to experience strong storms over the next few days. There is a high probability of fallen trees and large branches damaging property, roads, or public areas. If something like that happens, here's what you should do:

1. During a storm, find a safe location for shelter and follow local police instructions. In an emergency or life-threatening situation, call 911.

2. After the storm has passed, stay alert and watch out for hanging limbs, broken branches, fallen utility lines, and other failures. Keep others away from hazardous areas by placing signs or seals with warning tape or traffic cones.

3. Report to 311 (open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) for any fallen tree blocking a road. In case of emergency, call 911 instead.

4. The City's cleaning priority is to clear roads for first responders along major highways and vital locations such as hospitals, fire stations, MEDIC stations, and police stations. The cleaners will then move in to clear secondary roads for non-emergency vehicles including driveways, sidewalks, bike paths, etc.

5. If a privately owned tree falls into private property, the city will not be responsible for cleaning. But if a city-owned tree damages private property, contact the insurance company to uproot the tree and clean the debris on the property. The municipal government will clean up the remaining debris that lies on the road near the property.

6. Following federal safety regulations, City crews are not permitted to work near fallen utility lines. Cleaning will be carried out by the competent company authority.

Trees and branches fall all year round, even in calm weather. The map on charlottenc.gov/storms shows the requests for fallen trees and branches received in the last 14 days.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.