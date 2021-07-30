This Hot Chicken Fusion is a Must-Try in South Florida

The creators of Hot Chick's House of Chicken grew up in the beautiful city of Nashville, Tennessee. They stated on their blog that they grew up loving two things in the world: good hot chicken and good music. While there are almost 100 years in the making of Nashville Hot Chicken, these girls have decided to kick it up a notch and bring the Hot Chicken Sandwich into the 21st century. Using high-quality chicken, their own special blend of spices and with a smile on their face, they have brought Nashville Hot Chicken to South Florida and we couldn't be more thrilled.

What really caught my eye about their menu that made me have to come by and try it was their twist on the hot chicken recipe by incorporating Korean-style flavors. Their fried chicken is quite the fusion between Nashville Hot Chicken and Korean Fried Chicken...both of which are my favorites so it did not take much convincing before I was on my way over.

The Seoul Chick image from @mimosasandmedicine on Instagram

Hot Chick's house of hot chicken is a fast, casual-style dining restaurant where you can order at the counter and find a place to set up with your friends to eat or you are more than welcome to order it and take it home. The interior of the restaurant is fun and modern with a huge mural painted on the wall in which you are more than welcome to take a selfie with your hot chicken sandwich. The kitchen is actually quite open so if you were intrigued to see how exactly they make your food, you are more than welcome to watch.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

When it comes to Nashville Hot Chicken, heat levels are quite important. A true native might tell you to go for that clucking hot level but sometimes we are not that brave just yet. I went for the mild so I would be able to get a good taste of the flavors of spices that they are using in their spices but if you go for the hot or clucking hot, I have all the respect for you. Here are the levels from least spicy to most spicy:

No heat, Mild, Medium, Hot and Clucking Hot

Once you choose your heat level, you can figure out which menu item you will use it on. They have everything from wings, thighs, and breasts to tenders and sandwiches. I have tried the tenders which are so juicy and they were fried perfectly. When it comes to a more Nashville-style saucier hot chicken, the breading is going to be drier with stronger seasoning that is spicy and salty in nature. Korean Fried Chicken is saucier and it is usually sweet and spicy instead. So depending on which you are in the mood for, you can order their Nashville style or their Korean style!

We also tried the Seoul Chick and the Hot Chick Sandwiches were insane. Personally, I absolutely love a more vinegar-based slaw which pairs perfectly with a fried breading. (If you have read any of my articles before you know I love King of the Coop Hot Chicken in Tampa, which puts their homemade slaw on their mac n cheeseburger, incredible!!).

Speaking of mac n cheese, this mac n cheese here is classic southern creamy delishness I ordered it as a side with my hot box but wow it was savory, gooey, cheesy perfection. I actually ordered a large container of it just to take home when we were done because I wanted it for lunch the next day!! Another southern item that is a must to try here is their freshly brewed in-house sweet tea. Here is a sample of the menu that they are offering currently!

You can order just an entree of chicken if you are a true Nashville Hot Chicken lover and are here for the meat.

You can choose between the Dark Quarter (leg and thigh) as well as the White Quarter (breast and wing). Each of these comes in a small and large size depending on how hungry you are.

as well as the Each of these comes in a small and large size depending on how hungry you are. If you've got a couple of mouths to feed then you can go with the Whole family meal . This comes with 2 quarter dark and 2 quarter white with 2 large sides

. This comes with 2 quarter dark and 2 quarter white with 2 large sides This is what I ordered... The Hotbox: whole wings or tenders with the choice of a small side. It is the perfect box for a newbie at the restaurant who just wants to check out their flavors, their breading, and a side of course.

whole wings or tenders with the choice of a small side. It is the perfect box for a newbie at the restaurant who just wants to check out their flavors, their breading, and a side of course. Korean Chicken wings: Now if you've never had Korean Chicken Wings before then these are a menu must. Fried, super saucy, and even topped with sesame seeds, these have always been one of my favorite items (check out my articles on Korean Fried Chicken if you are really interested).

The Hot Box Mild Chicken Tenders image from @mimosasandmedicine on Instagram

Now on to their famous Sandwiches. Each of these sandwiches comes with a huge piece of chicken, Remember when Popeyes and Chick Fil A were battling it out on Chicken sandwiches? They've got nothing on Hot Chicks House of Chicken. Here are the 3 options that they are currently offering:

Hot Chick: Fried Chicken breast, Nashville style, with slaw and pickles on a toasted brioche bun

Fried Chicken breast, Nashville style, with slaw and pickles on a toasted brioche bun Slim Chick: Grilled chicken breast, Nashville hot or Korean style with slaw and pickles on a toasted brioche bun

Grilled chicken breast, Nashville hot or Korean style with slaw and pickles on a toasted brioche bun Seoul Chick: fried Chicken breast, Korean style, with slaw and pickles on a toasted brioche bun

This Seoul Chick Sandwich was like nothing I have ever tried. While it was a Korean Style Fried Chicken, you could tell the owners grew up in Nashville and had to balance all that sweet with a little bit of spicy. The flavors in the sauce that they loaded the chicken with were complex, somewhat between a gochujang flavor and teriyaki.

The Hot Chick Sandwich image from @mimosasandmedicine on Instagram

Of course, they also have a slim chick and grilled tender options for those who are trying to stay on the healthier side of things! All of their chicken is halal-friendly as well:)) Although this is not the best place for a vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free customer, they have the perfect size menu for a casual dining option and the owners are always experimenting with new flavors to see what they are going to add to the menu next.

If you are looking for more recommendations for the best food in town, follow me and check out some of my other articles! I just moved down here so I have so many new restaurants to try and I will be sharing them as I go along! I always encourage supporting local businesses and finding that menu item that you will not find anywhere else!

With love and good food,

CollegeandChocolate