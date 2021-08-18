Going out to dinner will never be the same

Clay Kallam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMqOb_0bVYYXu600
A nice meal at a community treasure like this one is going to cost more than it used to.Casa Orinda

And it’s really not because of COVID. The pandemic did indeed put a lot of pressure on restaurants, financially and otherwise, but more than anything, it revealed the fundamental weaknesses of the middle tier of the industry, weaknesses that are both economic and moral.

But to begin with, fast food will still be fast food. McDonald’s, Taco Bell and the low-end, big-money operations will continue much as before. Prices might go up a dime or a quarter, but the impact on consumers and the bottom line will be minimal.

At the other end of the spectrum, haute cuisine won’t feel much of a pinch either. If a couple spent $750 on a two-star Michelin dinner, money was obviously not that big an issue – so if the cost is $850 now, it won’t change much.

But the middle ground -- the local sit-down Italian restaurant, the long-running Mexican place with the good margaritas, the upscale bar with small plates – these are the ones in trouble.

First, their cost of doing business is going to go up. It starts with labor, as it’s no secret that restaurants relied heavily on immigrants, many illegal, to get the grunt work done, and that labor pool has dried up. Many of those workers either found other work or left the country, and so far at least, they have not come back.

Even the next tier of workers – line cooks, servers, etc. – aren’t returning because for decades, restaurant employees have been overworked and underpaid. The hours are long, and even spreading tips out among the entire staff doesn’t make the business attractive to prospective employees.

So in steps the law of supply and demand to require that restaurants pay workers more, which of course means that the cost to consumers must go up to cover the extra pay. (Restaurants have always had very low profit margins, so it’s not as if there’s fat to cut.) It’s only right that workers be compensated fairly, so in most ways, this is a positive, but it doesn’t make it any easier to run a restaurant.

The next issue is the price of food. The explosion of weather disasters, fires and droughts means that food is going to get more expensive, and high-quality food, the kind that even middle-tier restaurants must have access to, will be harder to get as well as pricier to pay for. That expense too will be added to the cost of meals.

And finally, the debt accumulated during the pandemic must be paid off. Even restaurants that survived, restaurants that are full now, have back rent due, and maybe unpaid fees and taxes. And it’s not like a few months of pre-pandemic business will get that debt off the books – it’s going to take time, and yes, another dollar or two on the cost of that spaghetti carbonara.

For some, spending an extra $20 to $30 each time they go out to dinner might not be a big deal, but for others, it’s going to force a change in habits. For example, let’s say a couple spent $100 on cocktails and dinner before the pandemic; now, that same meal will cost $125. That means that the cost of five meals in restaurants before COVID is the same as four today, and that spending the same amount of money means a 20% reduction in trips to restaurants.

It’s possible, of course, that the demand for restaurant meals is inelastic, in economic terms, meaning that price doesn’t have that much to do with the popularity of the product. History, though, and common sense suggest that is simply wishful thinking, and that the middle tier of restaurants is in for a severe round of contraction in the next year or so.

What that means for those of us who love to eat out is that we need to spend our money wisely. We need to make sure to visit our favorites rather than always flocking to the place serving the newest craze, because if we don’t help our favorites survive, the hard truth is that they simply won’t.

It’s good that workers will be treated better and paid more, but that may be the only positive in the brave new world of restaurants. Diners will see bigger tabs, and will likely have fewer options to choose from, and some long-running community institutions will have to give up the ghost.

But even though it will be easy to blame COVID, the real problems run deeper – and aren’t going to go away no matter how effective vaccines become.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 16

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_92856c18cc884c04bdff90858af3fd33.blob

Clay Kallam is a lifelong East Bay resident who spent several decades in local journalism -- and still writes for Diablo Magazine (among others). Over the years, he has covered just about every aspect of life in the Bay Area, from rock-and-roll to the arts to political coverage to food to sports. On the food front, he does not claim to be a critic, but rather someone who enjoys a good meal, a well-made drink and a nice red wine. As for sports, he has written for national publications (including Sports Illustrated and Slam) and covers girls' basketball across the nation for MaxPreps. He is a high school coach and a serious fan of the local teams -- and savored every minute of the Giants' and Warriors' championships. He graduated from Acalanes, UC Santa Barbara (ancient history) and Cal (philosophy). He lives in Walnut Creek with his wife Maggi, who takes many of the food photos. He appreciates his readers and is always happy to talk about anything he's written. His food experiences can be found at #dishdining on Instagram, and emails can be sent to claykallam@gmail.com.

Walnut Creek, CA
244 followers
Loading

More from Clay Kallam

California State

Despite its excellence, the WNBA still struggles to find an audience

A’ja Wilson and the WNBA are back in action – it’s too bad more people don’t care.Getty Images. There’s no doubt: American women are the best female basketball players on the planet.Read full story
7 comments
California State

The Veggie Grill is a vegan success story -- with fries on the side

A guilt-free burger? You can find one at the Veggie Grill and Stand-Up Burgers.The Veggie Grill. For T. K. Pillan, a vegan lifestyle mixes his past and present – and the combination has given birth to not one but two plant-based restaurant chains that feature burgers, fries, tacos, wings, and naturally, salads.Read full story
3 comments

After a lost year, high school sports are back on track

The first games of a “real season” are only a few weeks away.Getty Images. As I headed to the Acalanes High School parking lot Sunday morning after a mild workout on the track, a pressure washer with the words “Parents Club” stenciled on it sat by the bleachers.Read full story

Belcampo’s journey brings quality meat to the table

Belcampo’s ranch is the starting point for its organic, certified humane meats.Brown Cannon. Most restaurant stories follow the same pattern: Chef learns the trade, works in many kitchens, finds a comfortable cuisine, adds creativity, and opens the doors.Read full story
California State

ICYMI: Bay Area teams stay busy – and interesting

Nick Bosa will see plenty of double-teams this year – so will he still be able to rack up sacks?Getty Images. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. And then you add the Olympics to the mix …Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Benvenuti is rooted in Sicily – and Walnut Creek

The remodeled restaurant took on a new name in 2016.Benvenuti. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Janelle Bitker started her July 15 story on Walnut Creek dining with this line: “Not too long ago, Walnut Creek’s restaurant scene was dominated by lackluster chains ...”Read full story
3 comments
California State

This week’s choices are fundamental for the Warriors’ future

How far can a trio of aging stars carry an NBA team?Getty Images. Option 1: Consistent contention for the next five to seven years with a lesser chance of a championship ring. Option 2: One-time champion followed by several seasons of decline.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Bird Café is a North Coast marvel

A great meal awaits at Point Arena’s Bird Café.Nicole Ponsler. Point Arena is a small town on Highway 1, some 125 miles north of San Francisco. About 450 people live there, with ocean to the west and farms and ranches to the east.Read full story
California State

Alex Mack will be a center of attention for 49er fans

Alex Mack (55) has seen it all in his 179 NFL starts.Larry French/Getty Images. If you like winning, you want Jimmy Garoppolo as your quarterback. His 75% winning percentage (24-8) as a starter ranks as one of the best in NFL history.Read full story
Orinda, CA

The Casa Orinda: A reminder of Contra Costa’s cowboy legacy

Locals always want a table in the Fireplace Room.Casa Orinda. Before the Caldecott Tunnel opened in 1937, Contra Costa County was cowboy country, a place where wealthy San Franciscans built vacation houses on the slopes of Mt. Diablo.Read full story
5 comments
California State

It’s so great to be back at the ballpark again

Jon Lester’s suffering – exacerbated by this Starlin Castro error – was actually part of the fun.Getty Images. OK, it was $50 to park. The tickets aren’t cheap. I don’t even think about buying anything to eat or drink.Read full story
4 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek’s Bierhaus has survived and revived

The pandemic pushed Mike Finley to reimagine his restaurants.Bierhaus. It’s been a long dark tunnel for restaurant owners this past year or so, but as Mike Finley of Walnut Creek’s Bierhaus says, “The light is getting bigger.”Read full story
Oakland, CA

The weather might be great, but the A's forecast is bleak

Yogi Berra: “If the fans don’t want to come, you can’t stop them.”Getty Images. It was a beautiful Sunday in the East Bay. Blue skies, light breezes, just about perfect.Read full story
9 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Baconer brings out all the best of bacon

Why don’t more people eat lardons? Camilo Velasquez wants to know.The Baconer. “There’s a lot more you can do with a slab of bacon than cut it into strips.”. From that simple insight, Camilo Velasquez and Elisa Lewis have built The Baconer, a firm devoted to the art and science of getting the most out of one of the most flavorful – and popular – meats on the market.Read full story
California State

Halfway home: The Giants dream big; the A’s hope to hang on

The hard truths of baseball could make the rest of the summer sting.Getty Images. Imagine it’s March, and you’re having socially distanced coffee outside a Starbucks with your annoying Dodger fan friend Lenny. He’s been telling you how good the Dodgers will be and that the dynasty is just beginning.Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Unlikely Catalan connection spawns a local restaurant chain

There’s lots to love about Teleferic Barcelona – which will expand to Los Gatos this fall.Teleferic Barcelona. Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia, the heart of Basque culture, and a tourist destination so popular that its citizens want new laws to keep visitors away.Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Is a WNBA team coming to Oakland? Don’t bet the rent

Sabrina Ionescu isn’t likely to be playing in the East Bay any time soon.Getty Images. There’s always a lot of loose talk about WNBA expansion, but the reality of acquiring a franchise requires a lot more than a call to WNBA headquarters.Read full story
Berkeley, CA

At Berkeley’s Abstract Table, expect art on each plate

Maple cotton candy tops quail on just another menu item at Abstract Table.Dana Plucinski. "We’re artists,” says Andrew Greene, “not chefs. Every dish starts with color.”Read full story
California State

The Giants know it’s never too late to learn

Alyssa Nakken is a teacher, not a token.Getty Images. First, the premise: Coaching is teaching. At the major league level, there’s an assumption that players already know how to play, and to a certain extent, that’s true. Outfielders know they should hit the cutoff; pitchers know strike one is the best pitch in the game; second baseman know the mechanics of turning a double play.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 16

Community Policy