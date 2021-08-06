Belcampo’s journey brings quality meat to the table

Clay Kallam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixzSI_0bHwAeI300
Belcampo’s ranch is the starting point for its organic, certified humane meats.Brown Cannon

Most restaurant stories follow the same pattern: Chef learns the trade, works in many kitchens, finds a comfortable cuisine, adds creativity, and opens the doors.

Belcampo, however, traveled a much different path, one that really began in Sicily.

No, Anya Fernald is not Sicilian – she grew up on the Peninsula, and went to Gunn High School – and she loved food. “I’m passionate about cooking,” she says, but instead of focusing on meat and vegetables, she was drawn to cheese and dairies. After some time in Wales and northern Italy, she made her way to Sicily.

“I worked in small, high-quality dairies,” she says, “and I learned that animal husbandry was everything.”

She eventually came back to Northern California, studying at UC Davis, and realized some harsh truths about American agriculture and animal husbandry.

“Agriculture in the United States creates bad outcomes in the environment,” she says, but unlike so many who simply accept the system and work within it, Fernald wanted to make things different. That began with a series of fundamental questions: “How do you create high-quality food that’s good for the environment? How do you farm in a way that produces the best-tasting food that is good for the earth? And how do we create a market for a more expensive and higher quality of meat?”

In 2012, she and co-founder Todd Robinson decided to answer those questions with the formation of Belcampo, a vertically integrated operation dedicated to making quality meat available to restaurant-goers and general consumers.

“What I learned at Davis was that it was really hard to source high-quality meat in the United States,” she says. The meat used in restaurants and found at even high-end grocery stores was, in a sense, anonymous. There was no way to find out where the animal came from, and what kind of farms, what kind of agricultural processes, were used to raise it. And what about the slaughterhouse? Did that enhance the quality of the meat or degrade it? And then there’s the aging, and the butcher, and the transport, and the meal on the plate at the restaurant.

Fernald understood the process, and had the vision of how to change it, so she and Robinson set out to be agents of that change. First, they wanted to develop a brand, or as Fernald puts it, “an identity that travels with the animal.” Clearly, Belcampo needed its own farm, but also needed its own slaughterhouse, and finally, its own way to reach the market.

Obviously, this required a major investment – and a leap of faith. “It was definitely risky,” she says. “I would describe it as a lot of plates to spin.”

First, there was the 7,000-acre farm near Weed in Northern California. Right behind was the slaughterhouse in Yreka, followed closely by the first Belcampo in Larkspur.

So on to fame and glory, right? Once all the pieces were in place, success was bound to follow, right?

“In the first two years, we changed the concept radically,” says Fernald. She understood that the grandest plan might not mesh with gritty reality, so Belcampo cut down on the number of animals it raised (from a dozen to two), and shifted the focus of the Larkspur retail outlet.

“We started as a butcher shop with a small café,” she says, but soon realized the reverse would work better. And now, in fact, only one of the five Belcampos has a butcher shop, though all do sell packaged meat to take home. (The Larkspur location was eventually a casualty of the change in focus.)

And as Fernald and Robinson fine-tuned their business plan, they found themselves in the forefront of a sea change in American food. “The whole marketplace began to evolve,” she says. “More customers were getting interested in the brand because of health and concern for the environment.”

So now, 3,500 head of cattle roam 39,000 acres in Northern California, and the organic, certified humane Belcampo meats can be found in three locations in Southern California and two in the Bay Area. Fernald’s favorite, though, is in Oakland’s Jack London Square, just across the Bay from where she grew up and not far from Berkeley, where she lives.

Of course, she had to go to Sicily to find her way back to the Bay Area, but the long detour was worth it. The high quality of Belcampo’s meat has drawn diners to its restaurants in growing numbers, and transformed Fernald and Robinson’s unique vision into an unusual, and environmentally sound, success story.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_fb99fa616d02674466935042ceeedebc.blob

Clay Kallam is a lifelong East Bay resident who spent several decades in local journalism -- and still writes for Diablo Magazine (among others). Over the years, he has covered just about every aspect of life in the Bay Area, from rock-and-roll to the arts to political coverage to food to sports. On the food front, he does not claim to be a critic, but rather someone who enjoys a good meal, a well-made drink and a nice red wine. As for sports, he has written for national publications (including Sports Illustrated and Slam) and covers girls' basketball across the nation for MaxPreps. He is a high school coach and a serious fan of the local teams -- and savored every minute of the Giants' and Warriors' championships. He graduated from Acalanes, UC Santa Barbara (ancient history) and Cal (philosophy). He lives in Walnut Creek with his wife Maggi, who takes many of the food photos. He appreciates his readers and is always happy to talk about anything he's written. His food experiences can be found at #dishdining on Instagram, and emails can be sent to claykallam@gmail.com.

Walnut Creek, CA
179 followers
Loading

More from Clay Kallam

California State

ICYMI: Bay Area teams stay busy – and interesting

Nick Bosa will see plenty of double-teams this year – so will he still be able to rack up sacks?Getty Images. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. And then you add the Olympics to the mix …Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Benvenuti is rooted in Sicily – and Walnut Creek

The remodeled restaurant took on a new name in 2016.Benvenuti. San Francisco Chronicle reporter Janelle Bitker started her July 15 story on Walnut Creek dining with this line: “Not too long ago, Walnut Creek’s restaurant scene was dominated by lackluster chains ...”Read full story
3 comments
California State

This week’s choices are fundamental for the Warriors’ future

How far can a trio of aging stars carry an NBA team?Getty Images. Option 1: Consistent contention for the next five to seven years with a lesser chance of a championship ring. Option 2: One-time champion followed by several seasons of decline.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Bird Café is a North Coast marvel

A great meal awaits at Point Arena’s Bird Café.Nicole Ponsler. Point Arena is a small town on Highway 1, some 125 miles north of San Francisco. About 450 people live there, with ocean to the west and farms and ranches to the east.Read full story
California State

Alex Mack will be a center of attention for 49er fans

Alex Mack (55) has seen it all in his 179 NFL starts.Larry French/Getty Images. If you like winning, you want Jimmy Garoppolo as your quarterback. His 75% winning percentage (24-8) as a starter ranks as one of the best in NFL history.Read full story
Orinda, CA

The Casa Orinda: A reminder of Contra Costa’s cowboy legacy

Locals always want a table in the Fireplace Room.Casa Orinda. Before the Caldecott Tunnel opened in 1937, Contra Costa County was cowboy country, a place where wealthy San Franciscans built vacation houses on the slopes of Mt. Diablo.Read full story
5 comments
California State

It’s so great to be back at the ballpark again

Jon Lester’s suffering – exacerbated by this Starlin Castro error – was actually part of the fun.Getty Images. OK, it was $50 to park. The tickets aren’t cheap. I don’t even think about buying anything to eat or drink.Read full story
4 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek’s Bierhaus has survived and revived

The pandemic pushed Mike Finley to reimagine his restaurants.Bierhaus. It’s been a long dark tunnel for restaurant owners this past year or so, but as Mike Finley of Walnut Creek’s Bierhaus says, “The light is getting bigger.”Read full story
Oakland, CA

The weather might be great, but the A's forecast is bleak

Yogi Berra: “If the fans don’t want to come, you can’t stop them.”Getty Images. It was a beautiful Sunday in the East Bay. Blue skies, light breezes, just about perfect.Read full story
9 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Baconer brings out all the best of bacon

Why don’t more people eat lardons? Camilo Velasquez wants to know.The Baconer. “There’s a lot more you can do with a slab of bacon than cut it into strips.”. From that simple insight, Camilo Velasquez and Elisa Lewis have built The Baconer, a firm devoted to the art and science of getting the most out of one of the most flavorful – and popular – meats on the market.Read full story
California State

Halfway home: The Giants dream big; the A’s hope to hang on

The hard truths of baseball could make the rest of the summer sting.Getty Images. Imagine it’s March, and you’re having socially distanced coffee outside a Starbucks with your annoying Dodger fan friend Lenny. He’s been telling you how good the Dodgers will be and that the dynasty is just beginning.Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Unlikely Catalan connection spawns a local restaurant chain

There’s lots to love about Teleferic Barcelona – which will expand to Los Gatos this fall.Teleferic Barcelona. Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia, the heart of Basque culture, and a tourist destination so popular that its citizens want new laws to keep visitors away.Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Is a WNBA team coming to Oakland? Don’t bet the rent

Sabrina Ionescu isn’t likely to be playing in the East Bay any time soon.Getty Images. There’s always a lot of loose talk about WNBA expansion, but the reality of acquiring a franchise requires a lot more than a call to WNBA headquarters.Read full story
Berkeley, CA

At Berkeley’s Abstract Table, expect art on each plate

Maple cotton candy tops quail on just another menu item at Abstract Table.Dana Plucinski. "We’re artists,” says Andrew Greene, “not chefs. Every dish starts with color.”Read full story
California State

The Giants know it’s never too late to learn

Alyssa Nakken is a teacher, not a token.Getty Images. First, the premise: Coaching is teaching. At the major league level, there’s an assumption that players already know how to play, and to a certain extent, that’s true. Outfielders know they should hit the cutoff; pitchers know strike one is the best pitch in the game; second baseman know the mechanics of turning a double play.Read full story
2 comments
San Ramon, CA

San Ramon finds a food focus at its City Center

The shaking beef is just one of many superb dishes at The Slanted Door.The Slanted Door. I sat in the Slanted Door on a sunny day, enjoying a glass of wine and some very good food. I could see into the large rectangular Square, designed to be a suburban version of an Italian piazza.Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Cal and the brave new world of college sports

It’s going to be even easier for USC when the new NIL rules kick in.Getty Images. Everything changes in August. No, Cal is not suddenly going to become a threat for the College Football Playoff, nor will the Berkeley student body take a sudden lurch to the right. But a long-overdue NCAA reform, called the NIL, will radically alter the landscape of college athletics – and will likely leave the Golden Bears even further behind in the big-boy sports of the Pac-12.Read full story
Lafayette, CA

Rêve makes a dream come true in Lafayette

Paul Magu's meticulous craftsmanship makes Reve specialGantz photography. “We decided to take a leap of faith,” says Laura Magu, and in January 2016, she and her husband Paul opened Rêve in Lafayette.Read full story
Livermore, CA

Range Life is the good life in Livermore

Local lamb is the start for this Range Life entree.Sarah Niles. Sarah and Bill Niles met in the culinary hotbed of San Francisco, working in the hip restaurants while building their resumes. But when James joined the family in 2016, the couple started thinking seriously about their next step.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy