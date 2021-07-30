Lancaster, PA

Top places to visit in Lancaster County

(LANCASTER, Pa.) Located in South Central Pennsylvania along the Susquehanna River, Lancaster has a rich history dating back to 1729. The county is just an hour and a half west of Philadelphia and provides a perfect escape from the bustling city. 

Here's a list of places to visit that are perfect for weekend visitors and new or longtime residents in Lancaster. 

Lancaster County Central Park

County Park is the largest park in all of the county, covering 544 acres. Located on the southern edge of Lancaster City in West Lampeter Township, the park has numerous activities for everyone to enjoy year-round. 

County Park has wonderful trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. These trails meander across fields, through woods and along creeks. 

There is also the Environmental Center and Shuts Environmental Library, where visitors can learn more about the nature and history of the area. For example, Native Americans of the Susquehannock tribe once lived in the park, and artifacts are displayed in the Environmental Center. 

Lancaster Central Market

Lancaster Central Market is a historic public market located downtown in Penn Square. Founded in 1730, Central Market has welcomed visitors each week to share in community fellowship, local commerce, and fresh and sustainable food.

Central Market Hours:

Tuesday: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Aaron and Jessica's Buggy Rides

Get a taste of the Amish country life with a fun Amish Buggy ride. Aaron and Jessica's Buggy Rides offer a variety of ride routes through Amish towns and villages.

These buggy rides are some of the few that run on Sundays since it's typically when the Amish go to church. 

Prices vary depending on the tour and its length.

The "Amish Town" Tour

Adults: $15

Kids 12 and under: $8

The "Cookie Run"

Adults: $12

Kids 12 and under: $7

The "Amish Farm Tour"

Adults: $24

Kids 12 and under: $12

The Sunday Ride

Adults: $16

Kids 12 and under: $8

The "Amish Journey" Tour is a private tour, and prices vary depending on the carriage. 

Hours:

Monday - Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Kitchen Kettle Village

The Kitchen Kettle Village is home to 42 shops and restaurants where visitors can sample pepper jam, watch fudge being rolled, go for a horse-drawn carriage ride and more. The shopping experience includes handmade quilts, hand-carved signs, leather goods and so much more. 

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

After a busy day of tours and shopping, the one thing on everyone's mind will be food. Here is a source for all of the amazing cuisine Lancaster has to offer.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

