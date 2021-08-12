Houston, TX

Sex workers on OnlyFans respond to Texas plan to punish sex buyers with a felony

Christy Leos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDc9C_0bPnpEvh00
Handcuffed-hands above SEX WORKERS text on top of a background image of Texas.(Christy Leos)

(HOUSTON, Texas) -- Sex work, OnlyFans, exotic dancers, pornography, and prostitution: these terms are attention-grabbing for various reasons. Stories like “Texas to be first state to make buying sex a felony” catch readers’ interest and highlight how Texas plans to deal with human trafficking and sex slavery, but they leave out one key set of voices: active sex workers.

“Sex work is real work”

There should be no punishment for consensual sex or sexual interactions between adults,” says one Houston-based OnlyFans creator. When asked what impact this law, which goes into effect on September 1, 2021, would have on sex work and sex workers in Houston, they had this to say.

“Sex workers are already punished by both the state and society as a whole. This will just further push these people into dangerous situations. . . . Sex work is real work, and punishing the oldest profession is just a virtue signal to evangelicals.”

“Forcing us to deal with shadier clients”

“The reason it is bad to punish sex buyers with felonies is because you are essentially putting sex workers such as myself and many others out of a job and forcing us to deal with shadier clients who are not law-abiding citizens,” says Haven Ash, another OnlyFans creator based in Texas. The fashion model and dancer feels she does not need to hide her identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4qSh_0bPnpEvh00
Haven Ash dressed in kigurumi cosplay.(Haven Ash)

“There is no question that due to these punishments, the rate at which people pay for sex will decrease however this is very unfair to sex workers who need to make a living,” she said when asked about the impact this would have on sex work and sex workers in Houston. “This will not have much of an impact on my OnlyFans [business]; however, it will affect many others around the area and people that I know. They will now be less likely to gain income.”

According to the OnlyFans website, OnlyFans has more than 1 million creators around the world and has paid out more than $3 billion to creators.

Lumping human trafficking and sex work together

On July 1, 2021, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised HB 1540’s passing.

“Texas is the first in the country to punish sex buyers with felonies, which is a substantial step towards curbing the demand for commercial sex,” Paxton said. “Human trafficking is modern day slavery – targeting vulnerable men, women and children in our communities. I commend our legislature for passing laws that fight this inexcusable offense.”

Paxton’s statement seemingly ties sex buyers and human trafficking together but may leave some wondering why consexual sex work is still being punished today.

Contrasting convictions

“Other people have absolutely no right to tell me or any sex worker what we can and can't do with our bodies,” said Ash. “It's disgraceful that even in 2021, there are still people in government looking to punish sex workers trying to earn a living.”

As for the true impact this legislation will have on Houstonians, Texans, and sex workers and buyers, only time will tell.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 44

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2cae4d941e228b19b393f32646bfa483.blob

Writer, Editor, and Author with work featured on LatinaMedia.Co, ABC13, Southern Laced, and InspirationalBlogs.com. I cover local news in the Greater Houston area, focusing on overlooked, excluded, and misfit stories and communities.

Houston, TX
66 followers
Loading

More from Christy Leos

Houston, TX

Black Lives Matter Houston works with Together Episcopal to hold Moving from Ally to Accomplice event

Woman with a megaphone standing behind a BLACK LIVES MATTER sign.(Christy Leos) (HOUSTON, Texas) -- Those interested in anti-racism work may want to sign up for one of Black Lives Matter Houston’s latest events. Black Lives Matter: Moving from Ally to Accomplice - Where are you on your journey? will take place on September 30th via Zoom from 7 pm to 8:30 pm and will be conducted by community activist Brandon Mack.Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Digital Jobs group with 8.7k members (and counting) impacts local job search and hiring efforts

Four women and one man sitting at a table.(Christina Morillo/Pexels) (HOUSTON, Texas) -- Job hunting no longer requires hitting the pavement, dropping off resumes in person, or sending applications into the void of major job sites. Instead, tech-savvy job searchers can simply pull out their laptops or smartphones and scroll through Facebook groups to discover word-of-mouth work opportunities.Read full story
Houston, TX

Pride Houston announces block party in Montrose, in place of annual parade

A woman in a rainbow sweater and a child posing for a picture.(Rosemary Ketchum/Pexels) (HOUSTON, Texas) -- Rainbows, dancing, music, and smiles made up the lively ambiance at the 2021 Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration Kick-Off & Theme Reveal, which took place at BUDDY’S Houston on July 25th.Read full story
Houston, TX

As the world opens up, Comicpalooza is a beacon of joy for many

Spider-Man franchise cosplayers posing in front of a car.(Christy Leos) (HOUSTON, Texas) -- From Black Widow to Batman, convention floors bustle with activity. Cosplayers take pictures with fellow attendees, fans wait in line to meet Danny Trejo and Giancarlo Esposito, and others sit in on panels. Art, handmade jewelry, t-shirts, tabletop games, and more attract shoppers while contests and car shows continue at the other end of the George R. Brown Convention Center. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo even makes an appearance.Read full story

Comments / 44

Community Policy