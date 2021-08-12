Where to stay cool in Phinneywood during extreme heat wave

PNA

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for Seattle due to forecasted high temperatures above 90 degrees. The warming trend will begin Wednesday and continue through Saturday.

The City of Seattle is working together with regional partners to prepare for these extreme temperatures including monitoring critical infrastructure like power systems, water systems, roadways, and bridges. In addition, the City of Seattle is monitoring the potential for moderate to unhealthy air quality levels on Wednesday to Saturday.

Cooling centers will be available across the city, and outreach teams are on the ground working with our most vulnerable residents to prevent heat illness in these extreme conditions. You can find a map of locations here .

Heat Safety

We encourage everyone in Seattle to take extreme heat seriously and act with caution this week. Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends taking simple steps to help prevent heat related illness and death:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty.

Keep your home cooler by shutting blinds or drawing curtains. Use fans or air-conditioners, if you have one.

Check on your neighbors, friends, and family in the area – particularly seniors and people with medical conditions – to ensure they are not suffering heat illness at home. Cooling centers are available.

Avoid outdoor activities if possible during the heat of the day, generally from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle. Temperatures inside of cars can skyrocket to deadly levels quickly during extreme heat.

Use life jackets or other flotation devices on the water to prevent drowning.

Cooling Centers

Cooling centers are open across the city at libraries, recreation centers, and other facilities. City-affiliated sites are listed below. Anyone visiting a cooling center should wear a mask and maintain distance from people from outside your household to prevent the spread of COVID. Many local businesses also offer air-conditioned spaces.

Here are some local options to Phinneywood as well:

Both Ballard (5614 22nd Ave. NW) and Greenwood (8016 Greenwood Ave. N.) Libraries are air-conditioned and open on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

The Greenwood Senior Center (525 N 85th St), Monday – Friday, 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM and Saturday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM; Dogs are permitted; 206-297-0875.

Seattle Parks and Recreation also offers a variety of pools, splash pads, lifeguarded beaches, and other recreational sites. For a full listing of these sites and their hours of operation, visit Seattle.gov/Parks .

