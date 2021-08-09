Tickets on sale now for Woodland Park Zoo’s 8th Annual Brew at the Zoo

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo

This October 7, hop on over to the zoo for a beer tasting event unlike any other: Sample delicious imports, domestics, microbrews and ciders from more than 45 of the finest local breweries. While sampling, get up close and personal encounters with the zoo’s amazing ambassador animals. Plus, beer just tastes better when you know that it’s doing good for the world — funds from each ticket sold directly support animal care for the more than 900 animals at the zoo, as well as wildlife conservation projects around the world and in the Pacific Northwest.

Brew at the Zoo typically sells out well in advance of the event, so buy your tickets early online at www.zoo.org/brew . General admission tickets include seven tastings (with more available for purchase), ambassador animal encounters, and access to some award-winning exhibits at the zoo. Premium tickets include all of those things plus a commemorative tasting glass, an exclusive ambassador animal experience, early entry to the event at 5:00 p.m. and five additional tasting tickets.

Brew at the Zoo is for adults 21 and over only—valid ID is required for entry, no exceptions.

Here’s a taste of some of the breweries you’ll sip from at Brew at the Zoo:

2 Towns Ciderhouse

Aslan Brewing Seattle

Bad Jimmy’s Brewing Co.

Bosk Brew Works

Boundary Bay Brewery

Counterbalance Brewing Company

Diamond Knot Brewing Company

Fair Isle Brewing

Figurehead Brewing Company

Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery

Fremont Brewing

Georgetown Brewing Company

Ghostfish Brewing Company

Glory Bucha

Hellbent Brewing Company

Hemlock State Brewing Co.

Jellyfish Brewing Company

Lantern Brewing

Lowercase Brewing

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Mac and Jack’s Brewery

Matchless Brewing

Optimism Brewing Company

Peddler Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company

Portland Cider Company

Republic of Cider

Reuben’s Brews

Rooftop Brewing Company

Schilling Cider House

Timber City Ginger Beer

WHEN:

Thursday, October 7, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

TICKETS:

General admission: $38 plus ticketing fees per adult (21 and over only)

Premium admission (one hour early): $58 plus ticketing fees per adult (21 and over only)

Tickets may be purchased online at www.zoo.org/brew .

