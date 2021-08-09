Tickets on sale now for Woodland Park Zoo’s 8th Annual Brew at the Zoo

This October 7, hop on over to the zoo for a beer tasting event unlike any other: Sample delicious imports, domestics, microbrews and ciders from more than 45 of the finest local breweries. While sampling, get up close and personal encounters with the zoo’s amazing ambassador animals. Plus, beer just tastes better when you know that it’s doing good for the world — funds from each ticket sold directly support animal care for the more than 900 animals at the zoo, as well as wildlife conservation projects around the world and in the Pacific Northwest.
Brew at the Zoo typically sells out well in advance of the event, so buy your tickets early online at www.zoo.org/brew. General admission tickets include seven tastings (with more available for purchase), ambassador animal encounters, and access to some award-winning exhibits at the zoo. Premium tickets include all of those things plus a commemorative tasting glass, an exclusive ambassador animal experience, early entry to the event at 5:00 p.m. and five additional tasting tickets.
Brew at the Zoo is for adults 21 and over only—valid ID is required for entry, no exceptions.
Here’s a taste of some of the breweries you’ll sip from at Brew at the Zoo:
2 Towns Ciderhouse
Aslan Brewing Seattle
Bad Jimmy’s Brewing Co.
Bosk Brew Works
Boundary Bay Brewery
Counterbalance Brewing Company
Diamond Knot Brewing Company
Fair Isle Brewing
Figurehead Brewing Company
Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery
Fremont Brewing
Georgetown Brewing Company
Ghostfish Brewing Company
Glory Bucha
Hellbent Brewing Company
Hemlock State Brewing Co.
Jellyfish Brewing Company
Lantern Brewing
Lowercase Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing
Mac and Jack’s Brewery
Matchless Brewing
Optimism Brewing Company
Peddler Brewing Company
Pelican Brewing Company
Portland Cider Company
Republic of Cider
Reuben’s Brews
Rooftop Brewing Company
Schilling Cider House
Timber City Ginger Beer
WHEN:
Thursday, October 7, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
TICKETS:
General admission: $38 plus ticketing fees per adult (21 and over only)
Premium admission (one hour early): $58 plus ticketing fees per adult (21 and over only)
Tickets may be purchased online at www.zoo.org/brew.
This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.
Comments / 2