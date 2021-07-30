Seattle, WA

Seattle's outdoor café survey seeks feedback to shape the future of dining tents and sidewalk patios

Chris Maykut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svyTR_0bBXzLJS00
Barking Dog Alehouse

In the Spring of 2020, posters around lower Phinney appeared on telephone poles urging the neighborhood to “Save the Barking Dog”. Owner Dan Anderson was already feeling the effects of being closed for weeks and the subsequent shift to takeout-only dining. For a business that relied on a festive and warm atmosphere and friendly service, the future looked bleak.

In early summer, a coalition of City Councilmembers led by our own D6 representative Dan Strauss sponsored legislation that waived onerous sidewalk permit fees and cut red tape to make it easier for restaurateurs to offer outdoor seating during the pandemic. Almost overnight, the Barking Dog Alehouse seemed to double in size, and transform the sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the business into the same festive and warm atmosphere that once was enjoyed indoors. At the time, indoor dining was at 50% capacity, but the stipulation that each party must consist of five people or fewer and tables must be six feet apart made for unrealistic business expectations for most restaurants and bars.

“This idea came straight from the small business community that they felt would aid in their recovery,” Strauss said in a news release at the time. “Sidewalk cafes are a creative public health strategy, a necessary step to help our businesses survive the economic impacts of COVID-19, and an example of how we can better utilize our existing pedestrian spaces.”

Many other neighborhood spots soon followed suit, including Pie Bar, Snapshot Brewing (who teamed up with Taco Del Mar to offer “street tacos”), Oliver’s Twist, Prost!, Raiz, and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0ihq_0bBXzLJS00

Fast forward to this summer. The Seattle City Council recently passed legislation to extend the Safe Start permits that allow for private businesses to utilize public sidewalks and parking spaces to establish safer retail and dining spaces through May of 2022. Phinneywood’s new street dining tents and sidewalk patios will be allowed to stay at least through that month — and, possibly, beyond. The city is looking for feedback on how to shape its Safe Start permits program for the future.

Have you enjoyed a meal, drink, or treat on an outdoor patio at your favorite restaurant or café this past year? Chances are, if the outdoor seating was on the sidewalk or street, the coffee shop, brewery, restaurant, or ice cream shop may have been one of the 200+ businesses participating in our safe start program this last year.

Take our Outdoor Cafes, Displays, and Vending in Public Space Survey to share your thoughts on how we can improve these permit programs for the future.

Whether you’re a business owner who applied for a permit, employee who served customers outside, patron who frequented your local cafes, or anyone else who has thoughts on how we can improve these permits, we want to hear from you!

The program has been a huge success for many businesses who have been able to take advantage of the streamlined permitting and gift of new space, with some neighborhood eateries reporting that they attribute making it this far into the pandemic because of the program. There are also challenges including keeping areas accessible for everyone and street safety.

Per Ashley Aust, Manager of Prost! Phinney Ridge, “We applied for the permit because we had to do so to stay open. We would not have survived the pandemic shutdowns without our new street seating.”

“Outdoor dining has been loved by so many small businesses and residents, and its exactly the vision we want for our city post-pandemic: vibrant neighborhoods where anyone can live, walk, work, and play,” the city’s announcement of the survey reads.

The program has also expanded to include a multitude of uses from outdoor cafes, retail merchandise displays, food trucks, and vending carts, to fitness gyms and studios, and retail and craft vending.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bfb6b7f8c5be0a76b5426f2e8c2f0622.blob

Hyperlocal news, events, happenings and business district dispatches from the Phinney-Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle.

Seattle, WA
158 followers
Loading

More from Chris Maykut

Seattle, WA

Saved from development, Art in the Garden festival returns to Ballard P-Patch

Gardeners of the Ballard P-Patch are excited to once again host their annual celebration of local art and community gardening with the 19th annual Art in the Garden festival, Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the garden: 8527 25th Ave. NW. Admission is free.Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Lucky Envelope announces Washington Wild benefit beer and late July releases

Washington Wild is teaming up with one of our local Lucky Envelope Brewing to celebrate the release of Public Lands Pilsner. This beer was created with a mission to help spread the word about the value and the importance of protecting the lands that surround our water sources. The link between healthy water sources and great beer is inextricable.Read full story
Seattle, WA

LGBTQ+ and BIPOC-friendly, ecologically-minded jewelry store opens this Saturday in Phinney

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. Aide-mémoire, founded by designer Aran Galligan, is an inclusive, queer woman-owned, small business that has been a longtime Phinneywood community supporter. They focus on handmade, eco-friendly, and conflict-free everyday fine jewelry, wedding bands, and engagement rings. Their mission is to create future heirlooms in an environmentally and socially responsible way, which they hope will become a part of your family’s story.Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

New Phinney Ridge restaurant Autumn opens its doors tomorrow

Executive Chef and Restaurateur Brian Clevenger has announced his newest restaurant – Autumn – will officially open in the Phinney Flats building (6727 Greenwood Ave N) on Tuesday, July 6th. Autumn will stay true to what Clevenger does best, offering a selection of handmade pastas, fresh local vegetables, and a variety of seafood dishes.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Joli Gin Bar offers spectacular food and the largest gin collection north of San Francisco

Article by Jamie Aaronson, special to the Phinneywood Blog. Joli Gin Bar on NW 65th in Ballard is a stand-out in the area for its menu, service, and ambiance. The dishes, drinks, and decor are delicious and inspiring. My husband and I took another precious date night out and were delighted. We enjoyed their signature craft gin cocktails and shared the Brussels sprouts, chicken, and fish. Our waiter was warm and friendly, the ceilings were soaring, and the movie was fun – a Godzilla flick projected onto the wall.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Greenwood Windermere office commissions massive new Henry mural to brighten public alleyway

Seattleites should be quite familiar with the quirky and wonderful artwork of Ryan “Henry” Ward, who has been described as “Seattle’s most prolific muralist.” Publicly active as an artist only since 2008, by the close of 2014, he had painted over 180 murals on surfaces such as buildings exteriors, school interiors, garages, and even vehicles, primarily in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. His landscapes of various animals (some real, many imagined) are simply signed “Henry”.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Series finale of the beloved Gumshoe 5k now scheduled for 2022

Gumshoe is slang for detective. It’s also the name of a fundraising detective walk held every summer in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge and Greenwood neighborhoods. Since it began in 2006, the Gumshoe has raised over $74,000 for local non-profits such as the Greenwood Senior Center, Greenwood Elementary School PTA and Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church Food Bank.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Husband and wife team Ben and Megan Campbell announce opening of Ben’s Bread this fall on Phinney Ridge

Megan and Ben CampbellCourtesy Ben's Bread Co. Rising Star and award-winning baker Ben Campbell and his business partner and wife Megan Campbell have announced their first brick and mortar location will officially open in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood this fall.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Greenwood Senior Center and Greenwood Library to offer themselves as Cooling Station during heat wave

As the City will be facing extreme hot temperatures in the coming days – and conceivably at various points throughout the summer – the Greenwood Senior Center at 525 N. 85th Street will serve as one of the City’s Cooling Centers.Read full story
Seattle, WA

City awards grant to PNA to re-create holiday lighting in Phinneywood

Armatures loaned out by the Zoo in 2020 to local businesses to help make up for the retirement of the PNA lights.Courtesy of the Woodland Park Zoo. If you’ve lived in the Phinneywood neighborhood for a while, you might have come to know and love the quirky and beloved tradition that a handful of dedicated community members created almost 10 years ago–the Holiday Monkeys. You also likely know that the Phinney Neighborhood Association made the hard decision to retire the monkeys last year because of targeted racial attacks on their staff, and as part of their overall anti-racism work. While this decision has not been a popular one, it is something the PNA Board felt was the right thing to do.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Rainbow Hop 2021 wrap-up: record number of participating businesses and a huge donation to middle school Pride Clubs

The Bar Method storefront on Greenwood Ave NPhinneywood Blog. In spite of some showers that washed away some gorgeous chalk messaging, Rainbow Hop 2021 was a huge success for the community. A record 46 businesses participated by decorating their windows and storefronts to show that the neighborhood is emblematic of Pride, equality, and empowerment of our LGBTQ+ communities. 28 sponsors also pitched in to help decorate 14 local businesses and organizations.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Center for Spiritual Living marking its centennial with burial of time capsule to be opened in 2121

Center for Spiritual Living (CSL) Seattle, part of the international spiritual organization, “Centers for Spiritual Living,” is celebrating 100 years of offering dogma-free teaching in Seattle. Founded in 1921 as the “Seattle Center for Constructive Thinking” by Rev. Netta Holmes, who served as its pastor for 40 years, the community eventually affiliated with the national organization, Centers for Spiritual Living, 1961.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Only in Seattle must we enter a lottery for the privilege of buying composted feces

A steaming pile of composting animal poopCourtesy of Woodland Park Zoo. For the first time ever, the Woodland Park Zoo is holding a Summer Fecal Fest for the opportunity to purchase the highly sought-after "Zoo Doo". Each spring and fall, gardening enthusiasts apply online in hopes of being randomly selected to purchase Woodland Park Zoo’s exotic, highly coveted Zoo Doo. For the first time ever, the zoo is holding a Fecal Fest in the summer!Read full story
Seattle, WA

Beloved PNA Summer Beer Taste back in passport format

Back when neighbors and friends could gather together with reckless abandon - remeber that? - we were able to congregate in the summer sun and have a festive taste from 30 of the best local microbreweries during the annual PNA Summer Beer Taste. In the parking lot outside of the Phinney Center, hundreds of attendees chatted with brewers, friends, and fellow enthusiasts at this laid-back themed event that always sold out. This beer taste gained the reputation as a favorite among brewers and tasters alike.Read full story
Seattle, WA

FamilyWorks continues to help the community thrive in spite of the pandemic

FamilyWorks Food Banks & Family Resource Center is excited to announce the publication of their 2020 Annual Report, which details the incredible work they did to sustain the North Seattle community during the pandemic.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Phinneywood's Sweet Treat Crawl and Scavenger Hunt debuts

Celine Patisserie's Earl Grey Infused Custard CroissantCourtesy Celine Patisserie. By Jamie Aaronson, special to the Phinneywood Blog. I’ve had the culinary pleasure of touring the neighborhood for the most delicious sweets and treats on the block. PhinneyWood is lucky to be home to so many incredible dessert-, cafe-, and bakeshops. Looking for a delectable taste adventure? Take a stroll down ‘candy land’ Greenwood Ave and fill up on this sweet goodness inside and out! Scavenger for the latest and greatest goodies: like Willy Wonka, you’ll find your golden ticket to flavor heaven on nearly every corner at every savory shop.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Hi Neighbor! Meet Prashanthi Reddy of Makeda and Mingus

Phinneywood is full of wonderful people and great places that we all wish we knew more about. Local writer Kevin Kozel periodically digs deeper to let us know more in a column we like to call … Hi Neighbor!Read full story
Seattle, WA

In the midst of a pandemic, a Cambodian restaurant appears on Phinney Ridge

Before a certain pandemic descendid upon the world, Oliver’s Twist is known for its blue cheese and bacon-stuffed dates, truffled popcorn, Moscow Mules and summer jazz wafting into the neighborhood through its garage door-style front windows. That menu and ethos were created many moons ago by former owners Sarah Hughes-Giles and Dan Braun, who sold the business to Karuna Long in 2017.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Gems, Jewels and a Mission: Baraka is Phinneywood’s New Family Jewelry Store

Maria Alcantara, Jamie Jockwig, and Taylor Crockett (l-r)Chris Maykut. The idea for Baraka Gems came to its founder while performing a humanitarian job in an entirely different realm. The name for his new company arose from a wholly different experience. But they combined to put Jamie Jockwig on a path that will enable the continuation of twin passions, with the opening of his new family jewelry store in Phinneywood.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy