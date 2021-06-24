Seattle, WA

Greenwood Senior Center and Greenwood Library to offer themselves as Cooling Station during heat wave

Chris Maykut

Photo by Ava Sol on Unsplash

As the City will be facing extreme hot temperatures in the coming days – and conceivably at various points throughout the summer – the Greenwood Senior Center at 525 N. 85th Street will serve as one of the City’s Cooling Centers.

Masked people can come to the Center’s air-conditioned Greenwood Room to cool off. and are asked to call ahead (206.297.0875) if they plan to come by. Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here is a list of other Cooling Centers in the area, and also please note that both the Greenwood (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays) and Ballard (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays) branches of Seattle Public Library have re-opened with limited hours. All libraries offer air conditioned public space and can be used as a place to cool off when outdoor temperatures are high. Libraries remain at a reduced 50% building capacity due to state health mandates until June 30. Masks are still required regardless of vaccination status, and physical distancing remains in place.

“This upcoming week, we’re reopening many City facilities for individuals to stay cool, but many of our City’s indoor spaces remain closed or at reduced capacity due to state and local Public Health mandates,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan. “As a reminder, drink plenty of water, reduce strenuous outdoor activities, check on neighbors and those at risk for heat-related illness, and don’t leave any pets in the car.”

The City is advising everyone to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. Have a beverage with you at all times, and sip or drink frequently. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Reduce, eliminate, or re-schedule strenuous outdoor activities without air conditioning if you can. If you normally exercise outdoors – as recommended – exercise either in the early morning or late evening hours.

Also protect your pets! Pets are especially vulnerable in high heat and the Seattle Animal Shelter recommends to never leave your animal unattended in direct sunlight. Provide a shady area for retreat and remember shaded areas move with the sun. Provide access to cool water at all times If you leave animals indoors, open secured screened windows, keep a fan running, provide plenty of water, and, if possible, leave them in a cool location.

Lastly, wading pools will open to the public on the schedule below and spray parks will open to the public on Saturday, June 26.

