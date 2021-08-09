Who’s tracking your New Jersey weather?

Professor David Robinson has observed weather patterns in New Jersey for a long time as the state's climatologist. Photo by David Robinson

After the summer we have had, you can now probably recognize the sounds of a massive downpour overtaking your neighborhood and strong winds assaulting your house.

Rainfall in New Jersey has been up in many localities this July, but that’s not necessarily something that indicates a huge change, said Professor David Robinson, the New Jersey State climatologist.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) stations in Atlantic City and Newark, the rainfall averages in New Jersey in July have been higher than normal . Nevertheless, there does not seem to be any indication that record rainfall will be reached.

July is New Jersey’s wettest month of the year, Robinson says. The state can average about 4½ inches of rain in July, while most months only experience 3½ to 4 inches of rain. New Jerseyans also experience more afternoon/evening thunderstorms during the summer and even the occasional tropical system.

While it is true that we have had above-normal precipitation across the state this past July, Robinson projected that New Jersey’s 2021 July would still not make the top 10 wettest Julys in recorded history but would land somewhere between the 10th to 20th wettest Julys on record.

“The good news is that things remain pretty green around the state. There's no drought threat. We've got the reservoirs in good shape for this time of the year,” Robinson said.

Although we have had some flash floods and local rains, they have been quite local so we have not had any major river flooding associated with this wet month. This is all good news for farmers and agriculturalists, but how about the commuters afraid of driving through a hurricane or families looking for nicer weather to spend a day in the park?

To understand how you can best protect yourself against unpredictable weather, you should first familiarize yourself with how the weather is analyzed and observed.

Robinson, both the state’s climatologist and a professor in the Department of Geography at Rutgers University, manages a small group of people who all specialize in tracking the weather. They also oversee the operation of 65 automated weather stations across the state. His climatologist office is tasked with helping people make informed decisions related to weather and climate.

He also manages over 300 volunteers as part of the citizen science network that encompasses the whole country. His volunteers are always willing to help out with data collection within the state.

Unlike the NWS, which is a federal agency that has forecasting responsibilities for land, water and air, a climatology office run by a land grant state university is much smaller and more focused on serving select communities, Robinson explained.

The NWS also does extreme weather forecasting, which helps to protect everyone from the military to regular folks traveling on planes, boats and other forms of transportation. So, both the NWS and state climatology offices complement one another.

They work in tandem to bring the latest weather information and trends to regular citizens, many of whom may go about their day without double-checking the weather that is right outside their doors. What a lot of people do not realize is that our weather is constantly changing and need to be monitored so that we can avoid catastrophes.

Looking broadly, there have already been changes in this past decade that climatologists have noticed. Robinson said that our summers are getting increasingly warmer. In fact, this past decade was the warmest we have had going back all the way to 1895 when we first started developing official records.

“Some climatologists are saying that the heatwave [Western America is experiencing right now] is perhaps the most remarkable climate anomaly ever recorded,” Robinson said.

The projection for the rest of this summer is that we have to look out for hurricanes. Already this year, we have received five, and since August and September is the heart of the season, it will only get that much more active, Robinson cautioned.

“There's ample evidence that these extreme weather events are becoming more extreme, more common and covering broader areas than they have in the past in recorded history,” Robinson said. “Due to human-induced climate change, the warming of our planet is amplified.”

How can we prepare?

Robinson says that the two major things we have to do so as not to be blindsided by our changing climate is to be more adaptive and more attentive.

In terms of being adaptive, families should consider purchasing generators and other supplies just in case of power outages or blackouts. After Hurricane Sandy, a lot of New Jersey residencies did purchase generators, Robinson said.

These generators make sure that people can still power on their fans during the hot summer or turn on their lights when it gets dark.

And for those commuting, do not try to drive over large puddles or streams of water on the road. They are often a lot deeper than you think they are and pose hazards to you and the passengers in your car. Instead, be adaptive and drive a different route to work or school.

In terms of attentiveness, Robinson suggests reaching out to neighbors in need of help and practicing listening and communicating more.

Being a good neighbor does not just apply to individuals but includes governments, both within the country and across the world. If state governments are willing to share resources like their local power companies, then they could help other states avoid dangerous power outages, such as the ones Texas experienced this past winter.

“We need to be prepared as individuals, as communities and as a state. Then, we could go nationally and globally, because this is a global issue that doesn't know how to live in a climate system and doesn't recognize political boundaries,” Robinson said.

He also points to the example of Germany , the site of massive flooding responsible for the deaths of around 200 people. Residents had reportedly said that they were surprised by how devastating the weather event really was.

Robinson said that, in general, people should pay more attention to what their weather forecasters and their local weather resources are telling them. Local weather experts can pick up on these trends and try to warn the general public before anything terrible can happen.

“I'm a firm believer that you can't just [look at] a bad weather event this year, and then totally separate that from what the weather may be 20 years from now. Tie it all together so we can be better prepared for severe events today, which will, lo and behold, help prepare us for those events down the road in the future,” Robinson said. “Don't look at the two as separate entities, think of them as a continuum.”

