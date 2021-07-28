MD Man Arrested for Threatening Dr. Fauci, Said Fauci Would Be ‘Dragged Into Street, Beaten to Death, and Set on Fire’

(via FOX 32 Chicago)

A Maryland man was arrested for persistently threatening to harm Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family, along with another top physician.

Thomas Patrick Connally Jr., aged 56, allegedly sent various emails that over and over again threatened acts of gun violence, physical beatings, torture and arson, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

The expletive-laced messages were sent from an inscribed Swiss-based email account between December and last week, and were filled with conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic and homophobic comments, documents allege.

Connally’s first communication to Fauci’s employee email at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December of 2020 had this in the subject line: “Hope you get a bullet in your compromised satanic skull today,” as stated by the complaint, which was filed this past Monday.

In that very correspondence, Connally called Fauci, aged 80, a “freemason criminal,” and expressed “I hope you get a rope around your vile elf neck,” as stated by the court documents.

One of the threatening emails that Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. sent to Dr. Fauci. (USDOJ)

In another email, Connally said that he anticipated the chief medical advisor to the last seven presidents and his family would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire,” U.S. attorneys said in a press release.

In April this year, the defendant also threatened and intimidated the family of Dr. Francis Collins, the current Director of the National Institutes of Health, if he discussed “mandatory vaccines". That message was entitled “Six mandatory shots in your head,” the complaint supposed.

Another one of the emails sent to Dr. Fauci. (USDOJ)

On April 24th alone, Connally is accused of sending seven threatening emails to the Brooklyn native and four emails to Collins, according to the feds.

Connally is predicted to face a federal judge on Wednesday, July 28, in relationship with charges of threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm, prosecutors explained.

We will never tolerate violent threats against public officials,” Jonathan Lenzner, Acting U.S. Attorney, noted. "Our public health officials deserve our thanks and appreciation for their tireless work, and we will not hesitate to bring charges against those individuals who seek to use fear to silence these public servants.”

He could potentially face up to 10 years in federal prison if sentenced, according to prosecutors who said the charges stemmed from stepped up security around top medical personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

