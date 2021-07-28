MD Health Officials Considering Requiring Vaccination Passports to Boost Vaccine Numbers

(Jasmin Merdan / Getty Images)

A top Maryland health official told the press Friday the state is considering requiring proof of vaccination in some settings.

No conclusions have yet been made, but it is affirmation of the expanding apprehension to increase the vaccination rate, which has notably decelerated.

There was no long line for COVID-19 vaccines at one site in southwest Baltimore.

Long lines seem to be hard to come by at any site as of late where vaccines are supposedly in significant demand, and that was the crux as the state and Kaiser Permanente held a public event to promote vaccination.

The purpose of this event is really clear. We're really talking about increasing the vaccination rate for the citizens of Baltimore," said Kaiser Permanente's Dr. Mike Willis.

To date, 46.3% of the city's population is fully vaccinated, one of the lower rates in the state. The statewide rate is 58.3%.

"I just want everyone to come down and get vaccinated, take care of themselves, their loved ones," commented Dina Rodriguez Tillman, local business owner of Hello Bonita Salon.

Rodriguez Tillman owns the hair salon in Pigtown that is part of the statewide effort that uses barbershops and hair salons to reach Black and brown people.

"A lot of people have passed away who didn't have the opportunity to get this vaccine, a lot of people got very sick and are still battling from the aftermath of COVID and we are still in the midst of this pandemic," Rodriguez Tillman added.

With the statewide full vaccination rate still beneath 60% and state postings of just minute increases daily, a top health official told press that there are conversations concerning possibly requiring proof of vaccination in certain settings. No conclusions have been made at this point.

Those conversations are taking place. We are looking at all strategies to fight the pandemic and especially with the uptick and positive cases, we are looking a everything," commented Dr. Mark Martin, the Deputy State Health Secretary.

Some data – currently the highly transmissible delta variant makes up about 50% of new COVID-19 cases.

And to present time: There have been 2,500 breakthrough infections, people who test COVID-19 after full vaccination. Bearing in mind that 3.5 million people have been fully vaccinated, that is a very minute number.

Regardless of statements released by the Deputy Health Secretary on this past Friday, a representative for the State Health Department voiced the following update on Saturday:

The administration is not considering vaccine passports. We encourage those eligible unvaccinated people to get a shot as the majority of al new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are that of unvaccinated individuals.”

