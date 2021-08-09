This Gulf Breeze, FL Beach Hotel is Pure Paradise

Chicago Food King

My favorite destination for when I want to escape and feel like I am on my own personal episode of “Fantasy Island” is, none other than, Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Gulf Breeze, FL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPzDm_0bMayEFI00
Front HotelPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I love from the moment I walk through the front doors of this hotel I feel like I am in a Jimmy Buffet song. The staff greets you with a smile on their face. The lobby is modern and bright, giving off fantastic beach vibes. The natural light coming through the windows with the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico is an unforgettable view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr2it_0bMayEFI00
Gulf FrontPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The rooms vary in this hotel. I personally always get the Gulf Front suite or the King Executive wrap-around suite. The view of the Gulf of Mexico from your room is amazing. That alone is worth the trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0kGd_0bMayEFI00
View from our roomPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The views are picture-perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CoPt_0bMayEFI00
Balcony of hotel roomPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The Tiki bar that is on the property is only available for guests. I have genuinely made lifelong friends with some of the bartenders that work here. They see hundreds of patrons a week but always remember who I am whenever I come here on vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgQTh_0bMayEFI00
Hotel PoolPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The food options in the hotel come mainly from the main restaurant called “Frank and Lola’s”. This restaurant is named after the Jimmy Buffet song. The food here is always fantastic and I always gravitate to their Frank and Lola burger. The burger is so flavorful, juicy, and delicious. I seriously get a taste for that burger on a monthly basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sx91P_0bMayEFI00
Frank and Loa burgerPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Gorgeous Lobby!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJqyk_0bMayEFI00
Hotel RestaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFe6u_0bMayEFI00
Hotel RestaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The beach is a private beach only for hotel guests. The clean powder white sand looks like something out of a painting. I can honestly spend all day relaxing on the beach looking at the emerald green colors of the Gulf of Mexico. I also want to add that if you have never experienced the waters of the Gulf that the water is about 80 degrees in the summertime. The water feels like bathwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnW1k_0bMayEFI00
Land Shark LandingPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The hotel also has a great spot to chill after hours called Land Shark Landing. This little building off to the side of the hotel serves bar food and drinks. There are lounge chairs and hammocks set up with various beach games like “bags”, amongst others.

I know I cannot relay enough how awesome this hotel is with just this review. I can tell you if you love the quiet serene feel of a gorgeous island resort with Southern charm, this is the place for you.

I give Margaritaville Beach Hotel a rating of 9 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing , 2021. All Rights Reserved.

