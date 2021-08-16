Margarita Beach Hotel - Gulf Breeze, FL - Hotel Review

My favorite destination for when I want to escape and feel like I am on my own personal episode of “Fantasy Island” is, none other than, Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Gulf Breeze, FL.

Front Hotel Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I love from the moment I walk through the front doors of this hotel I feel like I am in a Jimmy Buffet song. The staff greets you with a smile on their face. The lobby is modern and bright, giving off fantastic beach vibes. The natural light coming through the windows with the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico is an unforgettable view.

Gulf Front Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The rooms vary in this hotel. I personally always get the Gulf Front suite or the King Executive wrap-around suite. The view of the Gulf of Mexico from your room is amazing. That alone is worth the trip.

View from our room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The views are picture-perfect.

Balcony of hotel room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The Tiki bar that is on the property is only available for guests. I have genuinely made lifelong friends with some of the bartenders that work here. They see hundreds of patrons a week but always remember who I am whenever I come here on vacation.

Hotel Pool Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The food options in the hotel come mainly from the main restaurant called “Frank and Lola’s”. This restaurant is named after the Jimmy Buffet song. The food here is always fantastic and I always gravitate to their Frank and Lola burger. The burger is so flavorful, juicy, and delicious. I seriously get a taste for that burger on a monthly basis.

Frank and Loa burger Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Gorgeous Lobby!

Hotel Restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Hotel Restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The beach is a private beach only for hotel guests. The clean powder white sand looks like something out of a painting. I can honestly spend all day relaxing on the beach looking at the emerald green colors of the Gulf of Mexico. I also want to add that if you have never experienced the waters of the Gulf that the water is about 80 degrees in the summertime. The water feels like bathwater.

Land Shark Landing Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The hotel also has a great spot to chill after hours called Land Shark Landing. This little building off to the side of the hotel serves bar food and drinks. There are lounge chairs and hammocks set up with various beach games like “bags”, amongst others.

I know I cannot relay enough how awesome this hotel is with just this review. I can tell you if you love the quiet serene feel of a gorgeous island resort with Southern charm, this is the place for you.

I give Margaritaville Beach Hotel a rating of 9 out of 10.

