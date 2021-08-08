Mundelein, IL

This Italian Restaurant in Mundelein, IL Has the Best Fried Calamari I Have Ever Had.

Chicago Food King

I was in the northern suburbs to meet up with some friends over the weekend. We made a reservation for an Italian restaurant that many say is fantastic. That restaurant is Mambo Italiano in Mundelein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ph9U_0bLgbTHH00
outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant is in a strip mall. The lot was starting to fill up very fast when we arrived for our 6:30 pm reservation. This restaurant must be very popular because it was packed when we arrived. The restaurant is larger than you may think from looking at it from the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcpLz_0bLgbTHH00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

The interior of the restaurant was very modern with white leather chairs and booths with black wallpaper, and crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uv2rN_0bLgbTHH00
Bar areaPhoto by Yelp.

The owner greeted us at the front hostess stand and walked us to our table. The menu had many items on it that all sounded delicious. The owner stopped by again to tell us the specials. There had to have been ten different specials that he told us about. My only complaint is that the specials were not written down anywhere to look at. I had to memorize all of them to try and pick what I wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dK5Eg_0bLgbTHH00
Fried Calamari and Antpasto MistoPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Our server stopped by our table. This man deserved a raise or an award. He looked like he was the only one working the entire restaurant and was literally running himself ragged. He explained a “40 top” had just sat down in the back room. He asked if we wanted to give him our order before their huge order went in. I said that would be great. I ordered the “Antipasto Misto” for the table. It consisted of calamari, pizza bread, garlic bread, stuffed mushrooms, and baked clams. I also ordered, upon recommendation from the owner, the “Veal Roberto” which was rolled up veal stuffed with peppers and cheese over pasta. My wife and friends ordered Pasta and shrimp, Chicken Vesuvio, and Lobster Ravioli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAvg1_0bLgbTHH00
Rolled VealPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The appetizer was very good. I must admit this restaurant has the best-fried calamari I have ever tasted. The batter was crispy and the squid was fresh and delicious. The pizza bread was also delicious. The other items were not so memorable. The baked clams did not really have any flavor and the stuffed mushrooms also had no real flavor and were very bland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSwoG_0bLgbTHH00
Chicken ParmesanPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The dinners all came with soup and salad. The soups were tasty; they were wedding soup and minestrone. I thought they both were good and the salads were good, nothing special.

The entrees came out and looked great. The only exception was my dish, the Veal Roberto. It looked like it had sat under the warmer a little too long. It had great flavor but was very dry. My friend’s chicken parmigiana was also very dry. The pasta dishes were a hit with my wife and our friend.

I can not fault our dishes being somewhat dry or overcooked because our waiter was running all over the restaurant. I don’t fault him for letting them sit for a bit in the back. The owner was super nice and the place was gorgeous.

I will definitely be back on a weekday when it is not so busy. I think this is for sure a place to check out.

I give Mambo Italiano a rating of 7 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing , 2021. All Rights Reserved.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

