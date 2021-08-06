Watch out for Flying Dinner Rolls While Dining at this World Famous Restaurant.

Chicago Food King

I was driving back to Illinois from my Southern States road trip when I saw a sign for the most unusual restaurant. The sign read come to Lambert's Cafe “Home of the Throwed Rolls”. I could not pass up an opportunity to check out this strange place, so I turned off the highway to my next stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Eb65_0bIIlazj00
Outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I pulled into the lot that revealed a huge building. The number of people that were waiting in line was astronomical. I walked up to a worker that was by the front door. I asked her how long the wait was for a table for two and she told me it was a 3-4 hour wait. Normally, I would not wait this long for any ordinary restaurant, but there had to be a reason everyone was willing to wait this long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiGSY_0bIIlazj00
Massive lines to get in to Lamberts CafePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The worker also informed me that I could wait in my car and my number would be called over a huge mega speaker that could be heard through the whole parking lot. I put down my name and waited patiently in my car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjPgZ_0bIIlazj00
Lines to get inPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The wait was pretty boring, but it gave me some time to relax from the full day of driving that I had done. I sat waiting to hear my number. I looked at the time and about two and a half hours had passed. I was just about to sit back and wait the remainder of the time when I heard my number called. I hurried with my wife to the front door so as not to miss my spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjhFV_0bIIlazj00
MenuPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgdlm_0bIIlazj00
Throwing rollsPhoto by Yelp.

The Rolls Keep flying bye. You really need to pay attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xa12r_0bIIlazj00
Workers wait to serve "Pass Arounds"Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The hostess walked me through the massive restaurant to our table. The place was absolutely wild. The noise level was very loud. I walked to my table trying to dodge rolls being thrown past my head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uf3XK_0bIIlazj00
Free "Pass Arounds"Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onlQ1_0bIIlazj00
Free "Pass Arounds"Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I have never in my life seen a restaurant like this. I watched as workers hurled rolls across the restaurant for patrons to catch. They also had workers come around to give patrons free items to eat. The items were apple butter to put on your rolls, fried okra, pasta in a tomato sauce, fried potatoes and onions, and black-eyed peas. These items were called the “Pass Arounds” and they were not that bad. The real star was the throwed dinner rolls, they were delicious especially with the honey butter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Lukp_0bIIlazj00
Apple butter on the Throwed rollPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

As I was enjoying my warm dinner roll, a roll beamed me on the side of my head. A patron next to us missed catching it. I definitely was shocked, but I laughed it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCiGr_0bIIlazj00
The famous throwed rollPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I ordered the rib dinner that came with a potato and a vegetable. My wife ordered the chicken, mashed potatoes, and corn. The dinner items were also very good. The real reason to come here though is for the “show”, watching the workers and patrons throwing and catching the rolls and the mishaps that might happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdKXz_0bIIlazj00
Rib dinnerPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The food had good portions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0NQ9_0bIIlazj00
Chicken dinnerPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Lambert's Cafe is an awesome restaurant with a crazy theme. I really enjoyed my time here and the food was also good.

I would definitely be back. I give Lambert's Cafe a rating of 8 out of 10.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing , 2021. All Rights Reserved.

