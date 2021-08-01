I was almost Killed trying to eat the Food at this Famous Chicago Music Festival

Chicago Food King

I really love to share with all of you my food adventures and restaurant experiences. I also love to share my unique food reviews in other states. Today’s review is a little different. I risked my life going to the super crowded, hot, dirty Lollapalooza festival to review the foods they have to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rI60B_0bEfjg5O00
Lolla GA wristbandPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I arrived at the front gate of Lollapalooza around 11:30 am. The festival was already packed beyond capacity. The temperature outside was in the high 80’s. I could see no one wearing a mask, so this had the possibility of being a “Covid Super Spreader” event. I still pushed through the enormous crowds to try the best foods the park had to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAiU5_0bEfjg5O00
Lollapalooza checkpointPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Lollapalooza had checkpoints to show your vaccination card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkcsK_0bEfjg5O00
Lollapalooza entrancePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The Lines were enormous, I feared for my life multiple times. I felt like I was going to be trampled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Gfdv_0bEfjg5O00
Lollapalooza crowdsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My first stop was at one of my favorite Nashville hot chicken spots in the city. I went to the Budlong Hot Chicken booth and grabbed their Hot chicken sandwich. The sandwich was delicious, spicy, and savory. The breading was crunchy and the coleslaw added a cool crunch to the sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItLWA_0bEfjg5O00
Budlong hot chicken sandwichowner of resturant

I then made my way over to a booth called Soul and Smoke. They offered a delicious pulled pork and mac and cheese that was to die for. The creamy mac and cheese were so cheesy and delicious. The pulled pork was tender and added so much flavor. I would say this is a must to try if you go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eE968_0bEfjg5O00
Pulled pork mac and cheesePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My next stop was to try a Chicago old-school chicken spot called Harold's Chicken. I always love to try them out when I can. I can not get enough of the famous hot sauce they cover all over the chicken and fries. This is a must for anyone visiting Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcMda_0bEfjg5O00
Harold's ChickenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I had so much savory food that I now needed to go try some desserts. I stopped at Pretty Cool Ice Cream for their rainbow chip ice cream bar. The bar was so refreshing, especially how hot and humid the weather was on the day I went. I definitely recommend this food stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oahVD_0bEfjg5O00
Pretty Cool Icecream rainbow chip barPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I then made it to my last stop for the world-famous Rainbow Cone. The lines were huge to get the famous cone. I waited about 40 min, but the rainbow cone was so worth it. The flavors of sherbet and other flavors marry to a delicious sweet swirl in my mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7i5S_0bEfjg5O00
Rainbow conePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was now stuffed. The crowds were becoming outrageous. I needed to start trying to make my way out. I will not lie, the crowds made it pure madness to get around. The food was awesome, but I warn anyone that wants to go. The crowds can be very claustrophobic and hectic.

I give the overall food offered at Lollapalooza a rating of 8 out of 10.

