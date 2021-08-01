I was almost Killed trying to eat the Food at this Famous Chicago Music Festival

I really love to share with all of you my food adventures and restaurant experiences. I also love to share my unique food reviews in other states. Today’s review is a little different. I risked my life going to the super crowded, hot, dirty Lollapalooza festival to review the foods they have to offer.

Lolla GA wristband Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I arrived at the front gate of Lollapalooza around 11:30 am. The festival was already packed beyond capacity. The temperature outside was in the high 80’s. I could see no one wearing a mask, so this had the possibility of being a “Covid Super Spreader” event. I still pushed through the enormous crowds to try the best foods the park had to offer.

Lollapalooza checkpoint Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Lollapalooza had checkpoints to show your vaccination card.

Lollapalooza entrance Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The Lines were enormous, I feared for my life multiple times. I felt like I was going to be trampled.

Lollapalooza crowds Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My first stop was at one of my favorite Nashville hot chicken spots in the city. I went to the Budlong Hot Chicken booth and grabbed their Hot chicken sandwich. The sandwich was delicious, spicy, and savory. The breading was crunchy and the coleslaw added a cool crunch to the sandwich.

Budlong hot chicken sandwich owner of resturant

I then made my way over to a booth called Soul and Smoke. They offered a delicious pulled pork and mac and cheese that was to die for. The creamy mac and cheese were so cheesy and delicious. The pulled pork was tender and added so much flavor. I would say this is a must to try if you go.

Pulled pork mac and cheese Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

My next stop was to try a Chicago old-school chicken spot called Harold's Chicken. I always love to try them out when I can. I can not get enough of the famous hot sauce they cover all over the chicken and fries. This is a must for anyone visiting Chicago.

Harold's Chicken Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I had so much savory food that I now needed to go try some desserts. I stopped at Pretty Cool Ice Cream for their rainbow chip ice cream bar. The bar was so refreshing, especially how hot and humid the weather was on the day I went. I definitely recommend this food stop.

Pretty Cool Icecream rainbow chip bar Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I then made it to my last stop for the world-famous Rainbow Cone. The lines were huge to get the famous cone. I waited about 40 min, but the rainbow cone was so worth it. The flavors of sherbet and other flavors marry to a delicious sweet swirl in my mouth.

Rainbow cone Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was now stuffed. The crowds were becoming outrageous. I needed to start trying to make my way out. I will not lie, the crowds made it pure madness to get around. The food was awesome, but I warn anyone that wants to go. The crowds can be very claustrophobic and hectic.

I give the overall food offered at Lollapalooza a rating of 8 out of 10.

