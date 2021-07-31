I Cannot Believe he came to our table at Emeril's New Orleans

I am continuing my Southern states road trip. The next stop was to the “Big Easy” New Orleans. I was so excited to stop at my next restaurant, Emeril's New Orleans.

outside restaurant Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The weather was raining like crazy. I still was determined to try one of my bucket list restaurants Emeril’s New Orleans. The restaurant was on the corner of a street in a pretty empty neighborhood. I did not notice many other restaurants around Emeril’s New Orleans. I had a reservation and I was lucky to snag one. I think I was able to actually get one because of the torrential rain.

Inside main dining room Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Plate Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The streets were now flooding, but luckily I made it to the restaurant, very wet, but in one piece. I was told as soon as I walked in, before I could even take a breath, to remove my hat. I thought it was funny seeing as it was pouring out and the manager did not even let me step in the front door.

Open kitchen Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant was fairly empty again because of the weather. I looked over the menu and there was so much I wanted to order. I started with the calamari. For my entree, I ordered chicken and waffles and my wife ordered Emeril's “Who Dat” burger.

Delicious bread Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Calamari Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The calamari had a delicious creole sauce on top that was so good and added so much flavor without being too spicy. The calamari also was perfectly crispy.

Chicken and Waffles Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The entrees came out next. The star of the show for dinner was the chicken and waffles. The chicken was perfectly crunchy and the meat was juicy. The sauce they had on the side was a spicy-sweet syrup. The slaw offered a great cool crunch to the spicy chicken. The hamburger my wife ordered was also thick and juicy with a delicious Remoulade sauce.

"Who Dat" burger Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The final item I ordered was Emeril's world-famous Banana cream pie. The pie was 5 layers of cream and bananas with a caramel drizzle. It was easily the best dessert I have ever had in my life. The real surprise was that Emeril himself delivered us the dessert. I was beside myself.

Banana cream pie Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

Emeril showing up to our table. Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I absolutely loved Emeril's New Orleans. I would eat here daily if I could. This restaurant is a bucket list restaurant you must go to in your lifetime.

I give Emeril’s New Orleans a rare rating of 10 out of 10.

