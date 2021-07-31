New Orleans, LA

I Cannot Believe he came to our table at Emeril's New Orleans

Chicago Food King

I am continuing my Southern states road trip. The next stop was to the “Big Easy” New Orleans. I was so excited to stop at my next restaurant, Emeril's New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tc0Q1_0bE0D7Yw00
outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The weather was raining like crazy. I still was determined to try one of my bucket list restaurants Emeril’s New Orleans. The restaurant was on the corner of a street in a pretty empty neighborhood. I did not notice many other restaurants around Emeril’s New Orleans. I had a reservation and I was lucky to snag one. I think I was able to actually get one because of the torrential rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KelJw_0bE0D7Yw00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwQw9_0bE0D7Yw00
PlatePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The streets were now flooding, but luckily I made it to the restaurant, very wet, but in one piece. I was told as soon as I walked in, before I could even take a breath, to remove my hat. I thought it was funny seeing as it was pouring out and the manager did not even let me step in the front door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCils_0bE0D7Yw00
Open kitchenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The restaurant was fairly empty again because of the weather. I looked over the menu and there was so much I wanted to order. I started with the calamari. For my entree, I ordered chicken and waffles and my wife ordered Emeril's “Who Dat” burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bD26V_0bE0D7Yw00
Delicious breadPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28r0Jh_0bE0D7Yw00
CalamariPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The calamari had a delicious creole sauce on top that was so good and added so much flavor without being too spicy. The calamari also was perfectly crispy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cMZY_0bE0D7Yw00
Chicken and WafflesPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The entrees came out next. The star of the show for dinner was the chicken and waffles. The chicken was perfectly crunchy and the meat was juicy. The sauce they had on the side was a spicy-sweet syrup. The slaw offered a great cool crunch to the spicy chicken. The hamburger my wife ordered was also thick and juicy with a delicious Remoulade sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9WqB_0bE0D7Yw00
"Who Dat" burgerPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

The final item I ordered was Emeril's world-famous Banana cream pie. The pie was 5 layers of cream and bananas with a caramel drizzle. It was easily the best dessert I have ever had in my life. The real surprise was that Emeril himself delivered us the dessert. I was beside myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eaihq_0bE0D7Yw00
Banana cream piePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJmVx_0bE0D7Yw00
Emeril showing up to our table.Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I absolutely loved Emeril's New Orleans. I would eat here daily if I could. This restaurant is a bucket list restaurant you must go to in your lifetime.

I give Emeril’s New Orleans a rare rating of 10 out of 10.

