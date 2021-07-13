Roka Akor - Oak Brook, IL - Restaurant Review

I love sushi and I also love contemporary twists in Asian cuisine. I came across this fantastic spot in Oak Brook called Roka Akor that offers all of the above.

I was first told about Roka Akor by a fellow foodie, who swore by the food and service of Roka Akor, and said I must try it. I was lucky enough to have some time in my schedule to check them out on a Monday afternoon for lunch.

I must say as soon as I walked into Roka Akor the restaurant feels so fresh and unique in its design. I really like that the kitchen is open for all diners to see. I feel when a restaurant has full confidence in revealing the back area of its restaurant it must have very high standards of its food and cleanliness.

I was greeted by our fantastic server Lee. I was asked if I had dined at Roka Akor before and if I have questions or needed suggestions. I really enjoyed listening to Lee talk about the food that Roka Akor offered and what made them unique. It is very refreshing to see someone take such pride in their job, especially in the restaurant industry. I asked Lee if there were any unique non-alcoholic beverages that he would suggest. I was then told I have something you will really enjoy. I waited as Lee went to the bar to collect the mystery drink that he ordered for me. I was elated when I was presented with two drinks. One was a Yuzu lemonade with Yuzu juice infused with honey. The other drink was a melon drink infused with ginger. I loved both the drinks and they paired well with my food.

I was also presented with a nice amuse-bouche ceviche by our fantastic server Lee to try. It was light, savory, and delicious.

I started my meal off with Waygu beef Kimchi dumplings. They were so flavorful and I was informed by Lee that they were hand-made daily. I also tried their crispy fried squid with lime and chilies. The squid was tender and the breading was crispy and delicious. I really enjoyed both appetizers and highly recommend them.

I then ordered a Hamachi serrano chili roll and a spicy tuna roll. My wife ordered the soft shell crab roll and the shrimp tempura roll. I enjoyed all the rolls, but my favorite was the spicy tuna with fantastic flavor.

I was then presented with two desserts that Lee wanted us to try, which were the Coconut Creme Brulee and Ube pot de creme. The coconut creme was made in-house and I could tell. The creaminess and the freshness were unlike any ice cream you could buy in a store. It tasted very much homemade. The Ube dessert was my favorite. I loved the flavors of Ube and it was perfectly accompanied by fresh berries. It was a refreshing end to a delicious meal.

I also had the pleasure of meeting Rich, the General Manager of Roka Akor. He was so enthusiastic in making sure I had thoroughly enjoyed my meal.

I can not praise Roka Akor Oak Brook enough for how delicious the food was and how much everyone that worked there strived to make my experience the best it could be. I also love the comfort and the esthetic of the restaurant. I will definitely be returning. I give Roka Akor a rating of 9 out of 10.

Do not forget to ask for Lee as your server or Rich the General Manager to elevate your dining experience.

