Oak Brook, IL

Roka Akor - Oak Brook, IL - Restaurant Review

Chicago Food King

I love sushi and I also love contemporary twists in Asian cuisine. I came across this fantastic spot in Oak Brook called Roka Akor that offers all of the above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9sbC_0avfiNVO00
outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was first told about Roka Akor by a fellow foodie, who swore by the food and service of Roka Akor, and said I must try it. I was lucky enough to have some time in my schedule to check them out on a Monday afternoon for lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPjwp_0avfiNVO00
Inside main dining roomPhoto by Yelp.

I must say as soon as I walked into Roka Akor the restaurant feels so fresh and unique in its design. I really like that the kitchen is open for all diners to see. I feel when a restaurant has full confidence in revealing the back area of its restaurant it must have very high standards of its food and cleanliness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ze1e_0avfiNVO00
Open kitchenPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was greeted by our fantastic server Lee. I was asked if I had dined at Roka Akor before and if I have questions or needed suggestions. I really enjoyed listening to Lee talk about the food that Roka Akor offered and what made them unique. It is very refreshing to see someone take such pride in their job, especially in the restaurant industry. I asked Lee if there were any unique non-alcoholic beverages that he would suggest. I was then told I have something you will really enjoy. I waited as Lee went to the bar to collect the mystery drink that he ordered for me. I was elated when I was presented with two drinks. One was a Yuzu lemonade with Yuzu juice infused with honey. The other drink was a melon drink infused with ginger. I loved both the drinks and they paired well with my food.

I was also presented with a nice amuse-bouche ceviche by our fantastic server Lee to try. It was light, savory, and delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGBjj_0avfiNVO00
amuse bouchePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I started my meal off with Waygu beef Kimchi dumplings. They were so flavorful and I was informed by Lee that they were hand-made daily. I also tried their crispy fried squid with lime and chilies. The squid was tender and the breading was crispy and delicious. I really enjoyed both appetizers and highly recommend them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tPaB_0avfiNVO00
Waygu Kimchi dumplingsPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISNJf_0avfiNVO00
Crispy squidPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I then ordered a Hamachi serrano chili roll and a spicy tuna roll. My wife ordered the soft shell crab roll and the shrimp tempura roll. I enjoyed all the rolls, but my favorite was the spicy tuna with fantastic flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZJwp_0avfiNVO00
SushiPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I was then presented with two desserts that Lee wanted us to try, which were the Coconut Creme Brulee and Ube pot de creme. The coconut creme was made in-house and I could tell. The creaminess and the freshness were unlike any ice cream you could buy in a store. It tasted very much homemade. The Ube dessert was my favorite. I loved the flavors of Ube and it was perfectly accompanied by fresh berries. It was a refreshing end to a delicious meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRnBL_0avfiNVO00
Ube dessertPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zH2b_0avfiNVO00
coconut BruleePhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.

I also had the pleasure of meeting Rich, the General Manager of Roka Akor. He was so enthusiastic in making sure I had thoroughly enjoyed my meal.

I can not praise Roka Akor Oak Brook enough for how delicious the food was and how much everyone that worked there strived to make my experience the best it could be. I also love the comfort and the esthetic of the restaurant. I will definitely be returning. I give Roka Akor a rating of 9 out of 10.

Do not forget to ask for Lee as your server or Rich the General Manager to elevate your dining experience.

© Frank S ChicagoFoodKing , 2021. All Rights Reserved.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_721274a0d67bfe455d09019d108a7033.blob

Food Blogger, Food Photographer, Restaurant Reviewer

Wood Dale, IL
2879 followers
Loading

More from Chicago Food King

Chicago, IL

I was almost Killed trying to eat the Food at this Famous Chicago Music Festival

I really love to share with all of you my food adventures and restaurant experiences. I also love to share my unique food reviews in other states. Today’s review is a little different. I risked my life going to the super crowded, hot, dirty Lollapalooza festival to review the foods they have to offer.Read full story
21 comments
New Orleans, LA

I Cannot Believe he came to our table at Emeril's New Orleans

I am continuing my Southern states road trip. The next stop was to the “Big Easy” New Orleans. I was so excited to stop at my next restaurant, Emeril's New Orleans. outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.Read full story
21 comments

Do Not Eat at This famous BBQ Joint, I am Warning You!

Do not go here to eat! I am warning you. This will be the best BBQ you ever have in your life. The BBQ you eat here will ruin BBQ for you because everywhere else will not be as good. This mecca of all things BBQ is TheShed BBQ & Blues Joint in Ocean Springs, MS.Read full story
31 comments

Mitsuwa Marketplace - Arlington Heights - Restaurant Review

I am always looking for new fun food spots. I love unique, one-of-a-kind types of experiences. I also love places that offer food items that you cannot get here in the states. This awesome wonderland of food is Mitsuwa Marketplace in Arlington Heights.Read full story

Fry the Coop - Elmhurst, IL - Restaurant Review

I love a good crispy chicken sandwich. I especially love a Nashville Hot chicken sandwich. I am so happy to live close to one of the best Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich experts, which is Fry The Coop in Elmhurst.Read full story
3 comments
Schaumburg, IL

The Capital Grille - Schaumburg - Resturant Review

I have been to Capital Grille many times. I was excited to try their newest location in Schaumburg. I arrived at 5:50 pm on a weekday. I made a reservation via the OpenTable app. The restaurant itself is very classy. I like that they stick to the old Chicago steakhouse vibe. The dark tones with the wood and the dark red booths make it feel very cozy.Read full story
1 comments

Mago Grill & Cantina - South Barrington, IL - Restaurant Review

I love going to the Barrington area, especially the Arboretum South Barrington. I love it so much because it is a perfect place to go on a nice warm day and just hang out outside. I also love it because it has some really good places to eat, one of those places being Mago Grill and Cantina in South Barrington.Read full story
2 comments

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Barrington, IL - Restaurant Review

I was born and raised in Chicago. I always felt Chicago was known for its fantastic steakhouses. I am finding more and more that the famous steakhouses of Chicago are losing their quality and flare. This is a prime example of how a famous Chicago steakhouse lost its way, in my opinion. This steakhouse is Ruth’s Chris in Barrington.Read full story
15 comments
River Grove, IL

Hala Kahiki Tiki Bar & Lounge - River Grove, IL - Restaurant Review.

I love to find places to relax and have a nice cocktail. I also love to find really great places close to home. I have a really great spot I have been going to for years. That place is Hala Kahiki Bar and Lounge in River Grove.Read full story
7 comments

Sake Sushi & Grill - Schaumburg, IL - Resturant Review

I recently discovered a great sushi restaurant called Sake Sushi and Grill in Schaumburg. The location is in a strip mall right off of Golf Road. outside restaurantPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.Read full story

Carmine's - Rosemont, IL - Restaurant Review

I have few places that I have dined at that have made me as mad at the whole dining experience as the restaurant I just visited. That restaurant was Carmine’s Rosemont. outside restaurantPhoto by Yelp.Read full story
7 comments
Clarendon Hills, IL

Sakura Nami - Clarendon Hills, IL - Restaurant Review

I am always on the lookout for good sushi. I wanted to go to a good sushi restaurant for lunch. The hard part was that most of the sushi restaurants I found are only open for dinner time. I, for some reason, remember seeing a sushi spot in the Downers Grove area, so I headed that way aimlessly to see what I could find.Read full story
1 comments

Augustino’s Rock and Roll Diner - Carol Stream, IL - Restaurant Review

I was in the Carol Stream area and was looking for somewhere to get some lunch. I am so happy I found this really good sandwich spot called Augustino’s Rock and Roll Diner in Carol Stream.Read full story
11 comments
Illinois State

My Top 5 Favorite Donut Spots in Illinois

I think one of the best desserts in the world is a donut. I also feel as a self-proclaimed donut lover I know the places to get the best donuts in Illinois. 1. Donut Vault - Chicago - They are only open until 1 pm. A line usually forms when they open up at 7:45 am and the donuts sell out quickly. The lines are normally long. The donuts are delicious. They usually have a donut of the day. My personal favorite is their jelly donuts. You can not get a bad donut here.Read full story
6 comments
Elmwood Park, IL

Burger Moovment - Elmwood Park, IL - Restaurant Review

I have been looking through some of my older reviews that I have written for other sites. It saddens me when I want to do a review for a restaurant that I previously visited and see that it is closed due to Covid-19. What makes me feel even worse is when a restaurant reopens after the Covid-19 pandemic and the magic and quality that made the restaurant great is gone.Read full story
10 comments

Truluck's - Rosemont, IL - Restaurant Review

Living in the Chicagoland area there are so many choices for fine dining. I have been to almost all of the Chicago staples, such as Gibsons, Mortons, Ruth Chris, Chicago Prime, STK, and RPM, to name a few. I only have a few fine dining restaurant experiences that definitely stand out to me and that I can truly say are my top 5 go-to restaurants for a fabulous experience. I had the great pleasure to dine at a restaurant that can easily fit into one of my top 5. That restaurant is Truluck's in Rosemont.Read full story
5 comments

Beatrix - Oak Brook, IL - Restaurant Review

I love good restaurants that serve food with fresh ingredients. I also love restaurants that give me a good value for my experience. But, do I really care if my chickens were free-range and had friends? Probably not. If you care about these things in a restaurant, you should try Beatrix in Oak Brook.Read full story

Kaufman's - Skokie, IL - Restaurant Review

Chicago is known for being the mecca for diverse food, but Chicago is also known for lacking in the Jewish deli scene. I get very excited when I find a Jewish deli that can make a great authentic Jewish deli-style sandwich.Read full story
10 comments
Palatine, IL

Emmett's Brewing Company - Palatine, IL - Restaurant Review

Emmett's Brewing Company in Palatine has so much going for it. The location is perfectly situated in downtown Palatine. The restaurant is gorgeous with all-new construction. I then wonder, why does this location have such poor reviews on every food review site? I decided to stop by with my friends and check this place out for myself.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy