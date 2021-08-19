Los Angeles, CA

Kobe Bryant Murals in Los Angeles Continue to Inspire Communities

Have you noticed these breath-taking murals located in Los Angeles neighborhoods?

Western / 69th LocationARTIST: Smart_SPF

Less than two years have passed since the death of NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant. The January 26th helicopter crash in 2020 claimed the lives of Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, in addition to seven other people who were aboard the aircraft.

Bryant left behind a surviving spouse Vanessa and children: Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant, and Capri Kobe Bryant, in additions to the millions who knew and loved him worldwide, if only through their television screens on game nights.

In fact, is precisely those memories that the world has of Kobe Bryant, that continue to inspire the ever growing number of murals that you can find in abundance, throughout the city of Los Angeles.

Western Avenue Mural in South Central Los Angeles

One of the more recent Kobe Bryant murals to the City of Los Angeles is the creative piece of artwork located at the corner of Western Avenue and 69ths Street. Unlike some of the more prominent murals in other locations, the 69th Street mural was created on a wall that is partially obscure, and almost hidden by the low hanging branches of a nearby tree.

In addition to the less than fully visible location, the mural also occupies space directly next to other unrelated artwork. Though the neighboring pieces are attractive in their own right, they tend to detract from the Kobe spirit that other more strategically located murals emit.

The mural’s creator artist: Smart_SPF may have gotten the short end of the stick in more ways than one, with the unsavory location. The corner is only blocks away from the Florence and Western intersection that has been in the news recently, and considered to be dangerous for motorists.

To add insult to injury, the 69th Street mural has not yet been added to the dazzling collection of Kobe Bryant murals on display on KobeMurals.com, a website exclusively devoted to showcasing Kobe Bryant murals located all over the Los Angeles area.

That is not to say that the mural won’t eventually end up in the large display, along with other Kobe Bryant murals. Since the 69th Street mural was only created a few months ago, it is most likely that the site has not yet been updated to include this latest work.

They currently have more than 30 murals on display on the site, and according to Kobe Murals, locations include:

Murals in Orange County (OC) including Anaheim, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach.

The images all provide a glimpse of the various artists' representations of memories they have of Bryant over the years.

Kobe Bryant fans who view the murals get an opportunity to reflect on the man who led the Lakers to five championships during the course of his 20-year career. But they also get a sense of who the man, the father, the husband, and friend was, thanks to the citywide murals that will memorialize Kobe Bryant always.

Charm Baker is a longtime freelance writer and self-published author. She resides in Los Angeles California and enjoys writing about current affairs, cultural events, social injustice and discussions about social change. She is a prolific writer, and works hard to provide only the best quality content.

