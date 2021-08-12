One Intersection in South Central Los Angeles to Avoid Like the Plague!

One longtime resident observes more than 780 accidents from bedroom window.

First Responders Arrive — Photo Credit: Justiss Goode

If you've ever drove down Western Avenue (north or southbound), and had the misfortune to cross at Florence Avenue, consider yourself lucky that you and your car were spared.

One local resident reportedly observed more than 780 collisions in the 13-year period she has lived in the building that overlooks the intersection. The figure was arrived after calculating the at least 5 accidents per month, that she noted occurs without fail.

After multiplying 12 months by 5 accidents, she was stunned at the idea of having viewed 60 accidents a year, right from her bedroom window. That led to her calculating the number of sighting over the 13 years she resided in the three-story building. The result was the aforementioned 780 car crashes.

Problematic Intersection

The Florence and Western cross-streets are problematic in more ways than one. From the major fire that consumed the cleaners on the south east corner, to the fire hydrant just outside the Jack-in-the-Box, which has been busted on multiple occasions, causing massive flooding to the streets.

But though the intersection has various negative conditions that create an ongoing threat to the neighborhood, there is still nothing as problematic as the car collisions.

While fortunately not as many fatalities (if any) were notably witnessed, it's not unusual to see first responders from station 66 and 266 on the scene. The overflow of traffic incidents often spill over to the nearby streets and areas, as seen in the video, recorded at 74th and St. Andrews Pl.

Collision Problem Persists

The reasons for the persistent traffic accidents at this particular intersection is anybody's guess. While some California highways may have seen a decrease in collisions in the past year, the California Office of Traffic Safety hasn't been pushing the following two collision prevention programs for nothing:

Clearly, there is a need for such warnings and community awareness programs such as these. If the updated traffic signals, periodic painting of crosswalks, and other means typically being employed is not working, perhaps more awareness programs is exactly what is needed.

If the thought of observing 780 car collisions is enough to make you shell shocked, imagine these comments taken from what the eyewitness had to say:

The saddest thing of all, is that the 780 figure is truly just a low estimate. I’m pretty sure, we average at least 2 accidents a week, not just 1. I’ve actually witnessed 2 in one day, on multiple occasions. So doubling the weekly number would basically cause all the figures to increase, bringing the total over a 13-year period to a whopping 1560 car crashes!

As you might agree, just the thought is enough to make anyone shell shocked.

