Ride to End ALZ: Alzheimer's Summer Challenge Fundraising Event Scheduled for August 29th

Ride for fun, health, and a worthy cause.

The Alzheimer's Association is having their second virtual challenge event on August 29th (2021) and anyone is welcome to join. The organization has been fighting the battle against Alzheimer and other forms of dementia since 1980.

That was when the group was first founded by some family caregivers and individuals who recognized a need. Now, 41 years later, they are still going stronger than ever.

The Summer Challenge is highly anticipated by those who had the pleasure of participating in the Spring Challenge this past April, as well as those who missed the opportunity.

This second challenge gives everyone a another chance to get in on the action. And in case you’re concerned that the Ride to End ALZ may not be happening in your area, don’t worry. The event is happening both live and virtual, so no matter where you are, you can take part.

That means you can ride either indoors or outdoors, it’s your choice.

It’s totally free to register and while fundraising is definitely encouraged, in no way is it required, so simply riding for the event still shows your support. The website even has a resource tool that enables you to connect with other participants and teams. You don’t have to ride alone.

About the Ride to End ALZ

The Ride to End ALZ is a motivational cycling event and it doesn’t matter what level of rider you are. Those who are only novice riders are equally as welcome as cyclist enthusiasts and other outdoor lovers who welcome riding for a worthy cause.

The charity event is designed in a way that allows everyone to ride together but apart. All you do is choose a distance to ride (virtually or in your locality), between 10-100 miles.

The commemorative medal that awaits you at the end of this trek will motivate you to finish. But more importantly, you’ll be spurred on, by the knowledge that each mile is helping to fund cutting-edge research, and bringing scientists that much closer to combating Alzheimer’s disease.

The theme for the event is:

“Inspired by science. Driven by determination.”

Having already raised $79,211 so far, they have quite a distance to go to reach their $250,000 goal. The night before the event (August 28th), a “Virtual Happy Hour for Top Fundraisers” will take place at 5 p.m. CST and the next morning, things will get started as follows:

8:00 - 8:30 a.m. CST: LIVE Starting Line Ceremony Online

8:30 - 10:30 a.m. CST: Ride with the group indoors on Zwift or on your own, outdoors

If you or someone you know is in need of the support and resource information provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, you can use the following links to get help:

http://Alz.org

COVID Related Tips for Caregivers

Free 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900)

