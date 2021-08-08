Ride to End ALZ: Alzheimer's Summer Challenge Fundraising Event Scheduled for August 29th

charmbaker

Cyclist Enthusiasts and bike riders everywhere can register and join.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJwME_0bLeVSFQ00
Ride for fun, health, and a worthy cause.Canva.com

The Alzheimer's Association is having their second virtual challenge event on August 29th (2021) and anyone is welcome to join. The organization has been fighting the battle against Alzheimer and other forms of dementia since 1980.

That was when the group was first founded by some family caregivers and individuals who recognized a need. Now, 41 years later, they are still going stronger than ever.

The Summer Challenge is highly anticipated by those who had the pleasure of participating in the Spring Challenge this past April, as well as those who missed the opportunity.

This second challenge gives everyone a another chance to get in on the action. And in case you’re concerned that the Ride to End ALZ may not be happening in your area, don’t worry. The event is happening both live and virtual, so no matter where you are, you can take part.

That means you can ride either indoors or outdoors, it’s your choice.

It’s totally free to register and while fundraising is definitely encouraged, in no way is it required, so simply riding for the event still shows your support. The website even has a resource tool that enables you to connect with other participants and teams. You don’t have to ride alone.

About the Ride to End ALZ

The Ride to End ALZ is a motivational cycling event and it doesn’t matter what level of rider you are. Those who are only novice riders are equally as welcome as cyclist enthusiasts and other outdoor lovers who welcome riding for a worthy cause.

The charity event is designed in a way that allows everyone to ride together but apart. All you do is choose a distance to ride (virtually or in your locality), between 10-100 miles.

The commemorative medal that awaits you at the end of this trek will motivate you to finish. But more importantly, you’ll be spurred on, by the knowledge that each mile is helping to fund cutting-edge research, and bringing scientists that much closer to combating Alzheimer’s disease.

The theme for the event is:

“Inspired by science. Driven by determination.”

Having already raised $79,211 so far, they have quite a distance to go to reach their $250,000 goal. The night before the event (August 28th), a “Virtual Happy Hour for Top Fundraisers” will take place at 5 p.m. CST and the next morning, things will get started as follows:

8:00 - 8:30 a.m. CST: LIVE Starting Line Ceremony Online

8:30 - 10:30 a.m. CST: Ride with the group indoors on Zwift or on your own, outdoors

If you or someone you know is in need of the support and resource information provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, you can use the following links to get help:

http://Alz.org

COVID Related Tips for Caregivers

Free 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900)

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bfdc00aa219b52677cf5bcb3f878c543.blob

Charm Baker is a longtime freelance writer and self-published author. She resides in Los Angeles California and enjoys writing about current affairs, cultural events, social injustice and discussions about social change. She is a prolific writer, and works hard to provide only the best quality content.

Los Angeles, CA
13 followers
Loading

More from charmbaker

One Intersection in South Central Los Angeles to Avoid Like the Plague!

One longtime resident observes more than 780 accidents from bedroom window. First Responders Arrive — Photo Credit:Justiss Goode. If you've ever drove down Western Avenue (north or southbound), and had the misfortune to cross at Florence Avenue, consider yourself lucky that you and your car were spared.Read full story
4 comments
California State

Eligibility Details for Latest California Golden State Stimulus Checks

Find out for sure if you and your household are eligible for this latest batch of payments. Golden State residents who file taxes in California need to be on the alert for the latest round of stimulus checks, currently being disbursed to 2020 taxpayers.Read full story
Inglewood, CA

New YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park Creates Wave of Anticipation

The second new Inglewood California venue to open recently, now takes its' place on the big stage. The opening of the new YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park has excited Inglewood residents anxiously waiting for the upcoming esports, and community events that will be hosted there. The theater will also provide a venue for other events, including corporate functions.Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

FBI Warnings About 6 Common Scams Against Senior Citizens

Crimes against the elderly are on the rise, and not just in California. According to LA County's Senior Financial Fraud Division, "One in five seniors has been the victim of financial fraud." That is why the Los Angeles County Elder Abuse Hotline receives calls on an ongoing basis, in an effort to stem the flow of crimes against older adults.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What New Family Crisis is the Delta Variant and Additional COVID Cases Creating?

Parents and Teens Conflict Over the Issue of Vaccination. Los Angeles is only one of the counties in California where the Delta variant is running rampant. But besides the virus itself being a genuine cause for alarm, there is also a new issue to be concerned about.T.Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

SERV Pathway Program Still Hiring for New SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Are you looking for work in the Inglewood area, and want to attend an upcoming orientation?. Security Entertainment Retail Vocational Pathway is better known as The SERV Program. This program is quickly becoming the road Inglewood residents can travel, to become employed and self sufficient. Their help is specifically geared to helping employ individuals at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Meet a Los Angeles Based Women's Group of Black Outdoor Enthusiasts

Have you heard about this group of black women nature lovers who love hiking and doing things outdoors?. A Los Angeles based group of black women outdoor enthusiasts is steadily on the rise and constantly on the go. The group's popularity is slowly but surely catching on.Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy