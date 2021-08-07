Inglewood, CA

SERV Pathway Program Still Hiring for New SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Are you looking for work in the Inglewood area, and want to attend an upcoming orientation?

Inglewood SoFi StadiumPhoto by Ringo Chiu

Security Entertainment Retail Vocational Pathway is better known as The SERV Program. This program is quickly becoming the road Inglewood residents can travel, to become employed and self sufficient. Their help is specifically geared to helping employ individuals at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Employment Crunch Affects Overall Hiring

It's no secret that 2021 has seen employers have to deal with an apparent employment crunch that has even baffled some experts.

Just like in 2020, when everything was so uncertain, thanks to the pandemic, the fall and winter months in 2021 may end up being just as bleak.

In states like California, where the Delta variant is running rampant, it's becoming necessary to resume many of the same precautions put in place when the original strain of the virus first became out of control.

It's basically anybody's guess to what degree the employment crunch and unpredictable COVID virus will have an affect on fully staffing the new Inglewood stadium. For now, with everything ready to go except the staff and the fans, all they can do is carry out their scheduled orientation and hiring events.

Attend a Virtual Orientation

One order of business that is being addressed by The SERV Program, is helping get potential hires to attend the Virtual Orientations and learn all about hiring for the SoFi Stadium.

Upcoming 2021 Orientation Dates:

  • August: 20
  • September: 3, 17
  • October: 1, 15, 29
  • November: 12
  • December: 10

In case you're wondering what the point of the orientations are, you'll be surprised to know how much advance information they actually provide. Those who take the time to attend the Virtual Orientations will benefit from the following::

  • Extensive and informative sessions about working for SoFi Stadium
  • In depth information about the The SERV Pathway Program
  • Instructions on completing and obtaining state certifications and credentials requested by employers
  • Receive access to employers, and job coordinators, as well as outreach team members
  • Receive access to available training partners
  • Having a representative to act as go between for local residents and SoFi employers 

If working in this type of customer service environment is something you or someone you know might be interested in, the SoFi Inglewood Stadium is definitely an opportunity worth looking into.

For additional information about the upcoming dates, you can visit:

SouthBayJobs.org

SouthBay1Stop.org

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Comments / 1

