"Envisioning A World Of Space People" Online Presentation by NASA's Kathryn Lueders, September 14th

Charles Beuck

1970 Mission Control Apollo

If you or a loved one is interested in the future of manned space exploration, you might want to reserve your space for the free online presentation by Kathryn Lueders, to take place on September 14th from 8-9pm EDT. The associate administrator of NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, Lueders will be discussing the future of humans in space. Topics she will be planning to cover in her presentation will range from the International Space Station to what the future of spaceflight might look like when humanity is living on other planets. To sign up, head over the the website of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to find a link to register for free.

Likely included in the talk will be the Artemis Program. A United States-led international human spaceflight program begun in 2017, it is successful culmination of efforts to revitalize the US space program since 2009. There are a number of goals for the program, ranging over the near, medium, and long-term. In the short term, NASA is planning to land the first woman on the moon, in what will be the first manned lunar mission since December 1972. In the medium term, the plan is to create an international expedition team and establish a long-term, sustainable human presence on the Moon. Following the completion of each of these objectives, humanity will be well positioned to begin laying the foundations for the building of a lunar economy by private companies, and then setting up missions to take humans to Mars and beyond. Needless to say, the future of human exploration to the Moon and beyond is looking bright.

Holding a PhD in Political Science, I write about current events and on political topics related to international relations, international law, conflict both between and within states, and the interactions between technology in politics.

