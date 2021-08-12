Democrats’ $3.5tr budget makes it past the gates

New York Magazine

One-liner:  Democrats pushed a $3.5tr framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate, advancing President Joe Biden’s vision for reshaping federal priorities, close at the heels of the infra bill.

Relevance: The approval of the ambitious $3.5tr bill targeting social infrastructure, marks a significant victory for the Biden administration, and spells many benefits for American citizens.

Close vote: Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution on a party-line 50-49 vote, a crucial step for a president and party set on training the govt’s fiscal might on assisting families, creating jobs, and fighting climate change.

Financing: Higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations would finance a majority of it. Passage came despite an avalanche of Republican amendments intended to make their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections for control of Congress.

Disbursement: House leaders announced their chamber will return from summer recess in two weeks to vote on the fiscal blueprint, which contemplates disbursing the $3.5tr over the next decade.

Reservations: Passing that follow-up legislation will be dicey with party moderates wary of the massive price tag vying with progressives demanding aggressive action. The party controls the House with just three votes to spare, while the evenly divided Senate is theirs only due to Vice President Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote.

  • Solid GOP opposition seems guaranteed

Sanders on the matter: Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the measure would help children, families, the elderly, and working people primarily.

  • “It will also, I hope, restore the faith of the American people in the belief that we can have a govt that works for all of us, and not just a few.” - Sanders

Republican contention: “If Biden and Senate Democrats want to outsource domestic policy to Chairman Sanders with a historically reckless taxing and spending spree. Republicans lack the votes to stop them, but we will debate, we will vote.”- Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader

Pending approval: The Senate turned to the budget hours after it approved the other big chunk of Biden’s objectives, a compromise $1tr bundle of an infrastructure bill. That measure, passed 69-30 with McConnell among the 19 Republicans backing it, also needs House approval.

Sweeping measures: “To my colleagues who are concerned that this does not do enough on climate, for families, and making corporations and the rich pay their fair share: We are moving on to a second track, which will make a generational transformation in these areas.” - Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

Conflicting interests: Republicans crowed after Democrats opposed GOP amendments calling for the full-time reopening of pandemic-shuttered schools and boosting the Pentagon’s budget and retaining limits on federal income tax deductions for state and local levies.

  • On the other hand, they were also happy when Democrats showed support for Biden’s now-suspended ban on oil and gas leasing on federal lands, which Republicans said would prompt gasoline price increases

Defund the police: One amendment may have boomeranged after the Senate voted 99-0 for a proposal by freshman Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to curb federal funds for any municipalities that defund the police.

Debates: One indicated support for health care providers who refuse to participate in abortions. The other voiced opposition to teaching critical race theory, which considers racism endemic to American institutions.

Blueprint entails: The budget blueprint envisions creating new programs including tuition-free pre-kindergarten and community college, paid family leave, and a Civilian Climate Corps whose workers would tackle environmental projects.

