Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation

One-liner: Warren Buffett is stepping down as a trustee at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates’ divorce: Bill and Melinda Gates announced last October that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage, but they would run the Gates Foundation together, one of the largest charitable organizations in the world.

Ex-richest man: Gates had formerly ranked as the world's richest person with an estimated fortune of more than $100 billion.

What Buffett says: “For years I have been a trustee – an inactive trustee at that – of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s.” - Buffett in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

“The CEO of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals.”

To give away all shares: Buffett, the chairman, and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway announced that he is halfway to his goal of giving away his entire stake in the conglomerate and that he is donating another $4.1 billion.

No reason given: Buffet gave no reason for stepping down from the Gates Foundation, but the organization's leadership procedure has been questioned following reports about Bill Gates' behavior.

Microsoft on Gates: The Microsoft board of directors decided in 2020 that Gates, the company's co-founder, should not sit on its board after they investigated the billionaire's prior romantic relationship with a female employee.

Foundation not probing: According to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the reported incident involved one of the world's largest, most influential nonprofits, which was reported anonymously.

In addition to quitting Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett is stepping away from his role as the company's chairman, at the age of 90. He announced his resignation as CEO of the sprawling company this year.

Bottom line: Buffett said while he still loves his job, “I'm clearly playing in a game that, for me, has moved past the Q4 and into overtime.”

