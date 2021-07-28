Bridge Center in Colorado Springs has temporarily closed after a member has tested positive for COVID-19

Bridge Club The Gazette

The facility for the Colorado Springs Bridge Center has temporarily closed its doors because a fully vaccinated member has tested positive for COVID-19. This close comes less than three weeks after the Center reopened for the first time since March of last year for in-person play.

Every member has been notified by club leaders of the positive case. Phoebe Lostroh, a club member who was acting as a bridge center spokeswoman on Tuesday said they have also temporarily closed the west-side center through Monday, "Out of an abundance of caution."

Phoebe is a professor at Colorado College and also has her Ph.D in microbiology from Harvard University. When asked to provide details about the member who tested positive Phoebe declined, mentioning their desire for privacy.

Hundreds of residents have gathered for years to play the game at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center. The COVID-19 Virus found its first victims in Colorado there in March 2020 after a weekend tournament attended by a member who unknowingly had the virus led to a super spreader event. It resulted in the deaths of six members and dozens were sick or hospitalized.

The bridge center closed its doors for 481 days before finally reopening earlier this month. It has been reported by club leaders that the member who positive has the delta variant which is currently accounting for 90% of the new cases in Colorado. Currently, the bridge website says that no other members have tested positive for COVID-19 during this time.

Phoebe says that the sick member is not hospitalized and is experiencing very mild respiratory symptoms.

All bridge club members had to be vaccinated since the club reopened unless they had a medical condition that prevented it.

The building is currently set to reopen Monday and Phoebe says that club leaders are not currently anticipating further safety regulations.

