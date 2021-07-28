Denver's DMV's are still having their customers wait outside and it doesn't seem like that is going to change

DMV Line Photo by: KMGH

Denver County's motor vehicle offices are keeping their patrons outside as if the pandemic restrictions were still in place.

Yassaman Somen says that she waited outside for more than an hour and a half on Monday under some shade at the Northeast Branch to get plates for the used car she had just bought. She stated, "In the car, it's too hot. As long as I'm in the shade, it's good. As long as the weather's nice, I'm OK," she said. "I'm sure once it gets cold, it's not going to be doable."

Normally Yassaman would have been able to wait inside but Denver County had to act fast last year when the coronavirus began spreading. According to the deputy director of communications and public affairs for the City and County of Denver's Department of Finance, Kiki Turner, "We fairly quickly set up a process that allowed people to check in outside ... using their phone and via text message."

It was set up so that you would get a text to confirm that you were checked in and then you will get a second text when you are allowed to come inside the office. The process that was meant to be temporary is not permanent. You are no longer able to wait inside when you are waiting for your number to be called.

Kiki added to her statement that, "We're serving around 1,300-1,600 people a day with this process. For the time being, we're sticking with it, and we're going to continue to see if it's a process that's working best for our residents."

According to customer Shaneque Parker, who also had to wait more than an hour and a half to get temporary plates, there were some kinks that still need to be worked out. She says, "My phone did die, so I wasn't sure if they texted me back or not. I had to come in and check, which is another problem. No choice but to get it done."

Shaneque added that if you aren't able to make it back in time to the DMV in time when you get the second text telling you to come in that you only have a five-minute window and that you will be skipped if you aren't there. She added, "Most people aren't waiting in their cars" and that if the plan is going to continue it should be more accommodating.

Kiki believes that wait times will go down as more people are hired by the county saying that, "New employees are currently being trained and will soon join the staff at branch offices. Our average current transaction time once a resident is at a window is 7 minutes or less, and these new employees will continue to improve customer wait times."

Sources:

https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/denver-county-dmvs-to-keep-customers-waiting-outside-even-when-pandemic-ends

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.