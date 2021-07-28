Is Colorado Going To Enforce Another Mask Mandate?

Masking Up 9 News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided new guidance spurred by the delta variant.

The office of the governor maintains the ability to issue a new mask order even though the statewide emergency order in response to COVID-19 has expired. The office also stated that they are reviewing the new information from the CDC and that, "We are reviewing this guidance and the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get the free, safe, and effective vaccinated."

Individuals that are fully vaccinated are now being encouraged to go back to wearing a mask inside a public setting even though it was a rule that almost entirely vanished in May after the CDC said the risks of COVID were low for people with the vaccine.

Now the CDC is recommending that everyone (even those who are vaccinated) wear a mask indoors in areas with high transmission.

Right now, according to the CDC's definition, there are 38 colorado counties that are dealing with a "substantial" or "high" COVID case rate. Near the Denver Metro Area, Douglas, Larimer, Adams, and Weld counties are dealing with the higher numbers according to what the CDC reported.

In a statement from Denver's Mayor Michael Hancock's office, the city echoed the state's promotion of the vaccine but the reality is that counties have their own power to again require masks regardless of if there is a state mandate.

According to the city, "We are watching the Delta variant closely and monitoring its impact on infections and hospitalizations. We are constantly assessing whether we need to take additional steps to protect the public and not lose the progress we have made over the last few months. The best thing people can do right now is to get vaccinated."

