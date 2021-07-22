Floods from over the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire resulted in a death

Flash Flooding CBS

After rain over the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire flooded the Cache le Poudre River in Tuesday's flash floods, one person has tragically lost their life.

County Sheriff Justin Smith confirmed the death in the area around the community of Rustic early this morning. At least one bridge was damaged in the flash floods along with at least five structures. Several campers reported that they saw large logs floating down the river and the area south of Red Feature Lakes in Poudre Canyon is now closed due to a large amount of debris washing across Highway 14.

People who live east of Rustic were given a mandatory evacuation order when the flash flooding started. Sheriff Smith reported that crews are now searching for at least two missing people because some didn't get out of the area safely. The search includes drones in the Black Hollow Road area and crews on foot.

The adult female who lost her life near Arrowhead Lodge has not yet been recovered. Her body is in an area that is difficult to navigate and crews were set to try to recover her body for a second time today. Divers will be attempting to recover both the body of the deceased female and a passenger vehicle that is in the river.

Sheriff Smith says, "our deepest sympathy goes out to the yet-unidentified victim of this flooding and their family along with any other potential victims yet to be located.”

A camper, James Czarnecki told reporters that the Cache la Poudre River went from being clear to having multiple feet of debris. He said, "I was astounded at how fast the river went from being completely clear, a normal day on the river, to a condition to where there was bank-to-bank debris flow and the water had risen two-and-a-half feet in a matter of 15-20 seconds,” said Czarnecki. “I don’t think people understand how flash floods can work. This was the first one I had seen and I was astounded by it.”

